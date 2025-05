Well, folks, the full, 272-game NFL schedule is finally here. We know who is playing who, and when, and where, and on what TV station or streaming service. Every single game.

We've already been covering the schedule release throughout this week. We've got you covered on must-see matchups; the international slate of games (there are seven of them this year, starting in Week 1) and the Vikings making international NFL history; the Thanksgiving clash between the Cowboys and Chiefs; the Black Friday game and the late-season Saturday doubleheader (both of which will feature the defending champion Eagles and the Bears); a historic game on YouTube and more.

But what about the other games on the schedule? Don't worry, we've got you covered with each team's entire schedule, including the time of kickoff and what channel each game will be on.

(All games on CBS will be streaming on Paramount+; NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ABC and ESPN will be streaming on fubo)

Arizona Cardinals

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 14 vs. Carolina Panthers 4:05 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 5 Oct. 5 vs. Tennessee Titans 4:05 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 12 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 19 vs. Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 26 BYE WEEK



9 Nov. 3 at Dallas Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 10 Nov. 9 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 p.m. FOX 13 Nov. 30 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 14 at Houston Texans 1 p.m. FOX

16 Dec. 21 vs. Atlanta Falcons 4:05 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 27/28 at Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD 18 Jan. 3/4 at Los Angeles Rams TBD TBD

***

Atlanta Falcons

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 14 at Minnesota Vikings (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 3 Sept. 21 at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sept. 28 vs. Washington Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5 BYE WEEK



6 Oct. 13 vs. Buffalo Bills (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 7 Oct. 19 at San Francisco 49ers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Oct. 26 vs. Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 2 at New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 at Indianapolis Colts (Berlin) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 11 Nov. 16 vs. Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 at New Orleans Saints 4:25 p.m. FOX 13 Nov. 30 vs. New York Jets 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 16 Dec. 21 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 29 vs. Los Angeles Rams (MNF) 8:20 p.m. ESPN/ABC 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. New Orleans Saints TBD TBD

***

Baltimore Ravens

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at Buffalo Bills (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sept. 14 vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 vs. Detroit Lions 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 4 Sept. 28 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5 vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 12 vs. Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 19 BYE WEEK



8 Oct. 26 vs. Chicago Bears 1 p.m. CBS 9 Oct. 30 at Miami Dolphins (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 10 Nov. 9 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 16 at Cleveland Browns 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 23 vs. New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Thanksgiving) 8:20 NBC 14 Dec. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 14 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 17 TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD TBD 18 Jan. 3/4 at Pittsburgh Steelers TBD TBD

***

Buffalo Bills

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sept. 14 at New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 18 vs. Miami Dolphins (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 4 Sept. 28 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5 vs. New England Patriots (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 Oct. 13 at Atlanta Falcons (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 7 Oct. 19 BYE



8 Oct. 26 at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 20 at Houston Texans (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 13 Nov. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 14 at New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 4 vs. New York Jets TBD TBD

***

Carolina Panthers

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 14 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sept. 28 at New England Patriots 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 5 vs. Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 12 vs. Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 19 at New York Jets 1 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 26 vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. FOX

9 Nov. 2 at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. FOX

10 Nov. 9 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 16 at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. FIX 12 Nov. 24 at San Francisco 49ers (MNF) 8:20 p.m. ESPN/ABC 13 Nov. 30 vs. Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 7 BYE WEEK



15 Dec. 14 at New Orleans Saints 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 17 TBD vs. Seattle Seahawks TBD TBD 18 Jan. 3/4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneeers TBD TBD

***

Chicago Bears

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 2 Sept. 14 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sept. 21 vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 4 Sept. 28 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5 BYE WEEK



6 Oct. 13 at Washington Commanders (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 7 Oct. 19 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 26 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 vs. New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 16 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 28 at Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday) 3 p.m. Prime Video 14 Dec. 7 at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 14 vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. FOX 16 TBD vs. Green Bay Packers TBD FOX 17 Dec. 28 at San Francisco 49ers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Detroit Lions TBD TBD

***

Cincinnati Bengals

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 29 at Denver Broncos (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 5 Oct. 5 vs. Detroit Lions 4:25 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 12 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS

7 Oct. 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 8 Oct. 26 vs. New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 2 vs. Chicago Bears 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 BYE WEEK



11 Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS

12 Nov. 23 vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 27 at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 7 at Buffalo Bills 4:25 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 at Miami Dolphins (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 17 TBD vs. Arizona Cardinals TBD TBD 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Cleveland Browns TBD TBD

***

Cleveland Browns

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 14 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 vs. Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sept. 28 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 6 Oct. 12 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 19 vs. Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 26 at New England Patriots 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 2 BYE WEEK



10 Nov. 9 at New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 23 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 14 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 21 vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 28 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 3/4 at Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD

***

Dallas Cowboys

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 4 at Philadelphia Eagles (NFL kickoff) 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sept. 14 vs. New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sept. 21 at Chicago Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX

4 Sept. 28 vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 5 at New York Jets 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 12 at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 19 vs. Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 26 at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 10 Nov. 9 BYE WEEK



11 Nov. 17 at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 12 Nov. 23 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX 13 Nov. 27 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving) 4:30 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 4 at Detroit Lions (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 15 Dec. 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 16 Dec. 21 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 25 at Washington Commanders (Christmas) 1 p.m. Netflix 18 Jan. 3/4 at New York Giants TBD TBD

***

Denver Broncos

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. Tennessee Titans 4:05 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 14 at Indianapolis Colts 4:05 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS

4 Sept. 29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 5 Oct. 5 at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. CBS

6 Oct. 12 at New York Jets (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 7 Oct. 19 vs. New York Giants 4:05 p.m. CBS

8 Oct. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS

9 Nov. 2 at Houston Texans 1 p.m. FOX

10 Nov. 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 11 Nov. 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS

12 Nov. 23 BYE WEEK



13 Nov. 30 at Washington Commanders (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 7 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS

15 Dec. 14 vs. Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS

16 Dec. 21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 p.m. FOX

17 Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs (Christmas) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD

***

Detroit Lions

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 14 vs. Chicago Bears 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sept. 22 at Baltimore Ravens (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 4 Sept. 28 vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 5 at Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 Oct. 20 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF) 7 p.m. ESPN/ABC 8 Oct. 26 BYE WEEK



9 Nov. 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 9 at Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 16 at Philadelphia Eagles (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 12 Nov. 23 vs. New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX 13 Nov. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving) 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 15 Dec. 14 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 25 at Minnesota Vikings (Christmas) 4:25 p.m. Netflix 18 Jan. 3/4 at Chicago Bears TBD TBD

***

Green Bay Packers

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. Detroit Lions 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 11 vs. Washington Commanders (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 3 Sept. 21 at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sept. 28 at Dallas Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 5 BYE WEEK



6 Oct. 12 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 p.m. CBS

7 Oct. 19 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX

8 Oct. 26 at Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 9 Nov. 2 vs. Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 11 Nov. 16 at New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 13 Nov. 27 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) 1 p.m. FOX

14 Dec. 7 vs. Chicago Bears 1 p.m. FOX

15 Dec. 14 at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 at Chicago Bears TBD FOX 17 TBD vs. Baltimore Ravens TBD TBD 18 Jan. 3/4 at Minnesota VIkings TBD TBD

***

Houston Texans

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC

3 Sept. 21 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS

4 Sept. 28 vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS

5 Oct. 5 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. CBS

6 Oct. 12 BYE WEEK



7 Oct. 20 at Seattle Seahawks (MNF) 10 p.m. ESPN+ 8 Oct. 26 vs. San Francisco 49ers 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 2 vs. Denver Broncos 1 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 9 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS

11 Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 20 vs. Buffalo Bills (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 13 Nov. 30 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS

14 Dec. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 15 Dec. 14 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 21 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 TBD at Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD

***

Indianapolis Colts

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 14 vs. Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS

3 Sept. 21 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS

4 Sept. 28 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 19 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS

8 Oct. 26 vs. Tennessee Titans 4:25 p.m. CBS

9 Nov. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS

10 Nov. 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Berlin) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 11 Nov. 16 BYE WEEK



12 Nov. 23 at Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS

13 Nov. 30 vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS

14 Dec. 7 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS

15 Dec. 14 at Seattle Seahawks 4:15 p.m. CBS

16 Dec. 22 vs. San Francisco 49ers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 17 Dec. 28 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 3/4 at Houston Texans TBD TBD

***

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 14 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 28 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. FOX

5 Oct. 6 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 6 Oct. 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. FOX

7 Oct. 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 8 Oct. 26 BYE WEEK



9 Nov. 2 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. FOX

10 Nov. 9 vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 23 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 30 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 14 vs. New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 at Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. FOX

17 Dec. 28 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. FOX

18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Tennessee Titans TBD TBD

***

Kansas City Chiefs

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 5 at Los Angeles Chargers (Brazil) 8 p.m. YouTube 2 Sept. 14 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX

3 Sept. 21 at New York Giants (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 4 Sept. 28 vs. Baltimore Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 6 Oct. 12 vs. Detroit Lions (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 Oct. 19 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 27 vs. Washington Commanders (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 9 Nov. 2 at Buffalo Bills 4:25 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 BYE WEEK



11 Nov. 16 at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 23 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 27 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 4:30 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 vs. Houston Texans (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 15 Dec. 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 25 vs. Denver Broncos (Christmas) 8:15 p.m.

Prime Video 18 Jan. 3/4 at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD

***

Las Vegas Raiders

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) 10 p.m. ESPN 3 Sept. 21 at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sept. 28 vs. Chicago Bears 4:25 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 12 vs. Tennessee Titans 4:05 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 19 at Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 26 BYE WEEK



9 Nov. 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 6 at Denver Broncos (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 11 Nov. 17 vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF) 8:20 p.m. ESPN/ABC 12 Nov. 23 vs. Cleveland Browns 4:05 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 30 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 vs. Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 14 at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 21 at Houston Texans 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 TBD vs. New York Giants TBD TBD 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs TBD TBD

***

Los Angeles Chargers

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 5 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Brazil) 8 p.m. YouTube 2 Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 10 p.m. ESPN/NBC 3 Sept. 21 vs. Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 28 at New York Giants 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5 vs. Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 12 at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 19 vs. Indianapolis Colts 4:05 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 9 Nov. 2 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 Nov. 16 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 23 BYE WEEK



13 Nov. 30 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 15 Dec. 14 at Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. CBS 17 TBD vs. Houston Texans TBD TBD 18 Jan. 3/4 at Denver Broncos TBD TBD

***

Los Angeles Rams

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. Houston Texans 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 14 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sept. 28 vs. Indianapolis Colts 4:05 p.m. FOX

5 Oct. 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 6 Oct. 12 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. FOX

7 Oct. 19 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 8 Oct. 26 BYE WEEK



9 Nov. 2 vs. New Orleans Saints 4:05 p.m. FOX

10 Nov. 9 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX

11 Nov. 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX

12 Nov. 23 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 Nov. 30 at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX

14 Dec. 7 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX

15 Dec. 14 vs. Detroit Lions 4:25 p.m. FOX

16 Dec. 18 at Seattle Seahawks (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 17 Dec. 29 at Atlanta Falcons 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Arizona Cardinals

TBD TBD

***

Miami Dolphins

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 14 vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 18 at Buffalo Bills (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 4 Sept. 28 vs. New York Jets (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 5 Oct. 5 at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 19 at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 26 at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. CBS 9 Oct. 30 Baltimore Ravens (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 10 Nov. 9 vs. Buffalo Bills

1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 16 Washington Commanders (Madrid) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 12 Nov. 23 BYE WEEK



13 Nov. 30 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 7 at New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 15 at Pittsburgh Steelers (MNF) 8:20 p.m. ESPN/ABC 16 Dec. 21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 17 Dec. 28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 3/4 New England Patriots TBD TBD

***

Minnesota Vikings

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 8 at Chicago Bears (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 2 Sept. 14 vs. Atlanta Falcons (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 3 Sept. 21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 28 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 5 Oct. 5 at Cleveland Browns (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 6 Oct. 12 BYE WEEK



7 Oct. 19 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 26 at Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 9 Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. FOX

10 Nov. 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. FOX

11 Nov. 16 vs. Chicago Bears 1 p.m. FOX

12 Nov. 23 at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. FOX

13 Nov. 30 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX

14 Dec. 7 vs. Washington Commanders 1 p.m. FOX

15 Dec. 14 at Dallas Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 16 Dec. 21 at New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX

17 Dec. 25 vs. Detroit Lions (Christmas) 4:30 p.m. Netflix 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Green Bay Packers TBD TBD

***

New England Patriots

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 14 at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 28 vs. Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5 at Buffalo Bills (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 Oct. 12 at New Orleans Saints 4:25 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 19 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 26 vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 13 vs. New York Jets (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 12 Nov. 23 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 1 vs. New York Giants (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 14 Dec. 7 BYE WEEK



15 Dec. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 28 at New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Miami Dolphins TBD TBD

***

New Orleans Saints

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 14 vs. San Francisco 49ers 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sept. 21 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 28 at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5 vs. New York Giants 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 12 vs. New England Patriots 4:25 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 19 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 2 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 9 at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 16 BYE WEEK



12 Nov. 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons 4:25 p.m. FOX 13 Nov. 30 at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 7 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 14 vs. Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 21 vs. New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 28 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 3/4 at Atlanta Falcons TBD TBD

***

New York Giants

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 14 at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sept. 21 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 4 Sept. 28 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5 at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 7 Oct. 19 at Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 26 at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. FOX

9 Nov. 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. FOX

11 Nov. 16 vs. Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. FOX

12 Nov. 23 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. FOX

13 Dec. 1 at New England Patriots (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 14 Dec. 7 BYE WEEK



15 Dec. 14 vs. Washington Commanders 1 p.m. FOX

16 Dec. 21 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. FOX

17 TBD at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Dallas Cowboys TBD TBD

***

New York Jets

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. FOX 4 Sept. 29 at Miami Dolphins (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ESPN/NBC 5 Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys 1:00 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 12 vs. Denver Broncos (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 7 Oct. 19 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 2 BYE WEEK



10 Nov. 9 vs. Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 13 at New England Patriots (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 12 Nov. 23 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 30 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 14 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 28 vs. New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 3/4 at Buffalo Bills TBD TBD

***

Philadelphia Eagles

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys (NFL kickoff) 8:15 p.m. NBC 2 Sept. 14 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. FOX 3 Sept. 21 vs. Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sept. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 5 vs. Denver Broncos 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 9 at New York Giants (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 7 Oct. 19 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 26 vs. New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 2 BYE



10 Nov. 10 vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 11 Nov. 16 vs. Detroit Lions (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 12 Nov. 28 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 13 Nov. 30 vs. Chicago Bears (Black Friday) 3 p.m. Prime Video 14 Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 15 Dec. 14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 20 at Washington Commanders TBD FOX 17 Dec. 28 at Buffalo Bills 4:25 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Washington Commanders TBD TBD

***

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 14 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sept. 21 at New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Dublin) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 5 Oct. 5 BYE WEEK



6 Oct. 12 vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 16 at Cincinnati Bengals (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 8 Oct. 26 vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 9 Nov. 2 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF) 8:20 p..m. NBC 11 Nov. 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 23 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 30 vs. Buffalo Bills 4:25 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 15 vs. Miami Dolphins (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC

16 Dec. 21 at Detroit Lions 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 28 at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Baltimore Ravens TBD TBD

***

San Francisco 49ers

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 14 at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. FOX

3 Sept. 21 vs. Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX

4 Sept. 28 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 p.m. FOX

5 Oct. 2 at Los Angeles Rams (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 6 Oct. 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 19 vs. Atlanta Falcons (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Oct. 26 at Houston Texans 1 p.m. FOX

9 Nov. 2 at New York Giants 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX

11 Nov. 16 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX

12 Nov. 24 at Carolina Panthers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC

13 Nov. 30 at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 BYE WEEK



15 Dec. 14 vs. Tennessee Titans 4:25 p.m. FOX

16 Dec. 22 at Indianapolis Colts (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 17 Dec. 28 vs. Chicago Bears (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Seattle Seahawks TBD TBD

***

Seattle Seahawks

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. FOX

3 Sept. 21 vs. New Orleans Saints 4:05 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 25 at Arizona Cardinals (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 5 Oct. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. FOX

7 Oct. 20 vs. Houston Texans (MNF) 10 p.m. ESPN+ 8 Oct. 26 BYE WEEK



9 Nov. 2 at Washington Commanders (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 Nov. 9 vs. Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 16 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX

12 Nov. 23 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. FOX

13 Nov. 30 vs. Minnesota Vikings 4:05 p.m. FOX

14 Dec. 7 at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. FOX

15 Dec. 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts 4:25 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 17 TBD at Carolina Panthers TBD TBD 18 Jan. 3/4 at San Francisco 49ers TBD TBD

***

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 15 at Houston Texans (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 3 Sept. 21 vs. New York Jets 1 p.m. FOX

4 Sept. 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. FOX

5 Oct. 5 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 20 at Detroit Lions (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 8 Oct. 26 at New Orleans Saints 4:05 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 2 BYE WEEK



10 Nov. 9 vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 16 at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 23 at Los Angeles Rams (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 Nov. 30 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1 p.m. FOX

14 Dec. 7 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 11 vs. Atlanta Falcoms (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 16 Dec. 21 at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX

17 Dec. 28 at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. FOX

18 Jan. 3/4 vs. Carolina Panthers TBD TBD

***

Tennessee Titans

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 at Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 28 at Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 12 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. FOX

7 Oct. 19 vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 26 at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 BYE WEEK



11 Nov. 16 vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. FOX

12 Nov. 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. FOX

13 Nov. 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. FOX

15 Dec. 14 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX

16 Dec. 21 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 28 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 3/4 at Jacksonville Jaguars TBD TBD

***

Washington Commanders