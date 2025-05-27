Some of the biggest events of the 2025 NFL offseason are officially in the rear view. And now, with free agency, the draft and the schedule release in the books, actual football is on the way. All 32 teams have organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamps this spring, and before long, summer training camps will kick off, leading directly into the fall calendar, which is jam-packed with juicy matchups.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles may still be basking in their Super Bowl LIX rout of the Kansas City Chiefs, especially after their signature Tush Push play was upheld during heated NFL owners meetings. Yet soon the rest of the league will be ready to challenge the crown. For Tuesday marks 100 days out from the start of the 2025 campaign on Sept. 4, when the Eagles are set to open the new schedule in prime time against the rival Dallas Cowboys.

In honor of the fast-approaching season, here are 100 things to know, including key facts and figures, early predictions and oddsmakers' top picks for the next Super Bowl champion:

Key facts and figures

Getty Images

1. The 2025 NFL season will be the 106th in league history.

2. The opening game will pit the Eagles against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, in Philadelphia, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

3. One day after the opener, the Chiefs will play the rival Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. It marks the NFL's second annual South American showcase in Week 1.

4. The Chargers-Chiefs Brazil game will be exclusively streamed on YouTube, a first for the NFL.

5. The schedule will include six other international games, which are as follows:

6. Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 4, Sept. 28, in Dublin, Ireland)

7. Vikings at Cleveland Browns (Week 5, Oct. 5, in London, England)

8. Denver Broncos at New York Jets (Week 6, Oct. 12, in London, England)

9. Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 7, Oct. 19, in Wembley, England)

10. Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (Week 10, Nov. 9, in Berlin, Germany)

11. Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins (Week 11, Nov. 16, in Madrid, Spain)

12. Super Bowl LX will be held Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Top 10 Super Bowl favorites

Getty Images

According to FanDuel sportsbook

13. The Eagles (+650) are the reigning champions, and have reached two of the last three Super Bowls.

14. The Buffalo Bills (+750) have the reigning MVP in quarterback Josh Allen.

15. The Baltimore Ravens (+750) have made the playoffs in six of the last seven years.

16. The Kansas City Chiefs (+800) have made five of the last six Super Bowls, winning three of them under the direction of coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

17. The Detroit Lions (+1000) have improved their win total in three straight seasons.

18. The Los Angeles Rams (+1800) last won a Super Bowl in 2021 under their current coach-quarterback tandem of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.

19. The Washington Commanders (+2000) reached the NFC title game in 2024.

20. The Cincinnati Bengals (+2000) made back-to-back AFC title games from 2021-2022.

21. The Green Bay Packers (+2100) have made the playoffs in five of the last six years.

22. The Los Angeles Chargers (+2500) returned to the postseason under Jim Harbaugh in 2024.

Top MVP candidates

Getty Images

According to DraftKings sportsbook

23. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (+550), a two-time MVP winner

24. Bills QB Josh Allen (+550), the reigning MVP

25. Bengals QB Joe Burrow (+650), who led the NFL in touchdown passes in 2024

26. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (+700), another two-time MVP

27. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (+750), reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year

Familiar faces in new places

Head coaches

Getty Images

28. The Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson, the revered former offensive coordinator of the rival Lions, to replace Matt Eberflus.

29. The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, to replace Doug Pederson.

30. The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll, former longtime head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, to replace Antonio Pierce.

31. The New England Patriots hired Mike Vrabel, former Tennessee Titans head coach and Patriots linebacker, to replace Jerod Mayo, another ex-Patriots linebacker-turned-coach.

32. The New Orleans Saints hired Kellen Moore, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, to replace Dennis Allen.

33. The New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn, former Lions defensive coordinator and Jets cornerback, to replace Robert Saleh, who was dismissed early in the 2024 season.

34. The Dallas Cowboys promoted Brian Schottenheimer, their offensive coordinator, to replace Mike McCarthy, who mutually parted ways with the team.

Veteran signings

Getty Images

35. Quarterback Sam Darnold left the Vikings to sign a four-year deal with the Seahawks, his fifth team in six seasons. Darnold enjoyed a career year under coach Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota.

36. Quarterback Justin Fields left the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom he started the first six games of the 2024 season, to sign with the Jets, replacing the departed Aaron Rodgers.

37. Quarterback Russell Wilson, who finished 2024 as the Steelers' starter, left Pittsburgh to sign a one-year deal with the New York Giants.

38. Wide receiver Davante Adams left the Jets to sign with the Rams, teaming up with All-Pro Puka Nacua.

39. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs left the Texans to sign with the Patriots.

40. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, former Super Bowl MVP for the Rams, signed with the rival Seahawks after his release from Los Angeles.

41. Edge rusher Joey Bosa signed with the Bills after his release from the Chargers.

42. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, a former Pro Bowler for Washington, signed with the Vikings after his release from the Commanders.

43. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw left the 49ers to sign with the Broncos.

44. Cornerback Darius Slay Jr. was released by the Eagles but stayed in-state, signing with the Steelers.

45. Cornerback Carlton Davis left the Lions to sign with the Patriots, who also spent big to add Milton Williams, Harold Landry and Robert Spillane to Mike Vrabel's defense.

Veteran trades

Getty Images

46. The Raiders acquired quarterback Geno Smith from the Seahawks, reuniting the veteran with coach Pete Carroll, who previously held the same position in Seattle.

47. The Steelers acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seahawks, adding one of the NFL's most physically imposing pass catchers.

48. The Cowboys acquired wide receiver George Pickens from the Steelers, adding a gifted but volatile playmaker whose standing in Pittsburgh had grown unclear after Metcalf's arrival.

49. The Commanders acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the 49ers, adding a new weapon for Jayden Daniels opposite Terry McLaurin.

50. The Commanders also acquired offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Texans, securing a new blind-side blocker for Daniels.

51. The Bears acquired offensive guard Joe Thuney from the Chiefs, also adding Jonah Williams to a restocked front for quarterback Caleb Williams.

52. The Texans acquired safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Eagles, sending former first-round draft pick Kenyon Green to Philadelphia as part of the deal.

53. The Browns acquired quarterback Kenny Pickett, a former first-round pick of the rival Steelers, from the Eagles after Pickett spent 2024 as Philadelphia's backup.

Top draft picks

Imagn Images

54. The Titans added Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. Ward is expected to take over as Tennessee's starter to open his NFL career.

55. The Jaguars picked Travis Hunter after trading up to No. 2 overall. The dynamic Hunter starred at both wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado.

56. The Giants used the No. 3 pick on Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, pairing this year's consensus top incoming sack artist with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

57. The Raiders added Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who models his explosive potential after Eagles star Saquon Barkley, with the No. 6 overall pick.

58. The Giants also added a hopeful quarterback of the future in Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, trading back into Round 1 to select the signal-caller No. 25 overall.

59. The Falcons used not one but two different first-round picks on pass rushers: Georgia's Jalon Walker at 15 overall, then Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. at No. 26 after a trade up.

60. The Browns stopped the dramatic slide of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of former NFL great Deion Sanders, by picking the pocket passer in the fifth round.

Top storylines

Getty Images

61. Are the Chiefs about to tumble? The Eagles didn't just beat Kansas City in the last big game; they dominated from start to finish. And it's debatable whether the Chiefs properly addressed their offensive-line issues after the fact, retaining guard Trey Smith but parting with sturdy veteran Joe Thuney. Their weapons should be healthier, and the Mahomes-Reid combo is still a gem. But they've proven vulnerable.

62. Can the other AFC powers get over the hump? At the end of the day, of course, the Chiefs are still the Chiefs, which means the pressure is still on basically every other elite signal-caller in the conference -- Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow -- to finally come through when it counts. The Bengals, Bills and Ravens all profile as contenders, but only Burrow has actually gotten past Mahomes in the postseason.

63. What's the deal with Aaron Rodgers? The longtime Packers great and recent Jets flameout has been a hot topic for much of the offseason, all without giving any clear indication of his 2025 plans. The Steelers have backed themselves into a corner in pursuit of the 41-year-old passer, and all signs still point toward A-Rod suiting up for Pittsburgh. But even if he does, what can we expect from him in Year 21?

64. Can the Commanders live up to the hype? The Eagles may be the reigning champs, and the Cowboys may have added some sizzle to their lineup, but Washington is arguably the most intriguing contender out of the NFC, boasting an unfazed youngster in Jayden Daniels under center. With added veteran help, already Daniels is primed for a potential title push. But is that too much pressure on such an upstart team?

65. How will the NFC North shake out? The most competitive division of 2024 figures to be just as, if not more, dangerous in 2025. The Lions remain a heavyweight with all kinds of offensive talent, despite losing both of their coordinators. The Packers are always in the mix under Matt LaFleur. The Bears should be better now that Caleb Williams has an upgraded setup. And the Vikings still have some of the game's best coaches and playmakers.

Top 10 must-see games

Imagn Images

66. Cowboys at Eagles (Week 1, Sept. 4, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

67. Steelers at Jets (Week 1, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

68. Eagles at Chiefs (Week 2, Sept. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

69. Ravens at Chiefs (Week 4, Sept. 28, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

70. Lions at Chiefs (Week 6, Oct. 12, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

71. Packers at Steelers (Week 8, Oct. 26, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

72. Chiefs at Bills (Week 9, Nov. 2, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

73. Lions at Commanders (Week 10, Nov. 9, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

74. Chiefs at Cowboys (Week 13, Nov. 27, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

75. Eagles at Commanders (Week 16, Dec. 20, TBD, Fox)

Rule changes

Imagn Images

76. The Tush Push quarterback sneak, popularized by the Eagles in recent years, was upheld as a legal play despite 22 teams voting to ban the play during NFL owners' spring meetings.

77. Touchbacks on kickoffs will now result in the ball being placed at the 35-yard line as opposed to the 30.

78. Both teams will now be guaranteed at least one possession in overtime, just as in the playoffs.

79. Onside kicks can once again be attempted at any point during a game, provided the opposing team is alerted.

80. A virtual tracking system will be used as the primary measurement for downs and distances, with the traditional on-field chain crew still on hand as a secondary system.

Key questions

Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, we identified one pressing question for each NFL team going into 2025. Here are a few of the most notable queries still relevant as we approach the summer:

81. Atlanta Falcons: Who is Michael Penix Jr.? What we really need to learn is what he's capable of as "the guy." The weapons are sufficient, and Raheem Morris' defense finally has edge-rushing promise to help.

82. Buffalo Bills: Do they have enough non-Josh Allen playmakers? For a team looking to go from perpetual runner-up to true title contender, they're betting a lot on some risky upgrades at premium spots: Joshua Palmer (passable), Joey Bosa (aging/oft-injured) and Maxwell Hairston (rookie).

83. Carolina Panthers: Is Bryce Young's setup that much better? The quarterback certainly looked more comfortable to close Year 2. But if it's a substantial leap we're expecting this time around, are we sure a rookie possession receiver in Tetairoa McMillan is the secret ingredient?

84. Chicago Bears: Can Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson work in tandem? The Bears have undeniably fortified their young quarterback's supporting cast, beefing up the O-line. We might be overlooking that Williams still has a new coach; it's imperative they mesh schematically to maximize the Windy City's tantalizing talent.

85. Houston Texans: Is the remade offensive line sturdy enough? C.J. Stroud got some new pass catchers in Christian Kirk and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but his 2024 regression was largely due to discomfort in the pocket. It'll be up to new faces like Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson to help out.

86. Jacksonville Jaguars: Can Trevor Lawrence maximize his new setup? The former No. 1 overall pick has struggled to both stay healthy and control the ball amid years of iffy play-calling and supporting casts. Now he's got a new coach in Liam Coen and a splashy new weapon in Travis Hunter to go with Brian Thomas Jr.

87. Los Angeles Rams: Can Matthew Stafford stay upright again? He and Sean McVay have repeatedly hit their stride at the right times, making the Rams look title-caliber when other circumstances would suggest otherwise. Still, we might not be talking enough about the fact Stafford will be 38 by the end of 2025.

88. Minnesota Vikings: What does J.J. McCarthy have in him? The youngster should have one of the NFL's most favorable setups, inheriting a restocked line and electric receivers. Still, he's 22 with zero NFL experience, and Vikings fans watched Sam Darnold win 14 games a year ago. The bar is actually quite high.

89. New York Jets: Can Aaron Glenn stabilize the culture? Justin Fields is a smart low-risk, high-upside flyer at quarterback. Armand Membou is a commendable bet at tackle. The defense still has some hitters. Still, the problem in New York has often been togetherness.

90. San Francisco 49ers: Can they stay healthy? It's an age-old question for Kyle Shanahan, who's either overseen Super Bowl bids or injury-marred trainwrecks in the Bay Area. After an offseason of salary shedding, they need remaining stars like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Co. to be in top physical form.

Early predictions

Getty Images

91. The Patriots easily overtake the Dolphins and Jets to finish second in the AFC East, behind only the Bills, parlaying a leap from Drake Maye, plus added physicality from Mike Vrabel's defense, into wild-card contention.

92. The Jaguars surge under new coach Liam Coen, giving the Texans a run for their money atop the AFC South, as Trevor Lawrence finally rounds into franchise-quarterback form.

93. The Buccaneers finish strong to claim a fifth straight NFC South crown, outmuscling the rival Falcons down the stretch to leave the rest of the division searching for long-term answers.

94. The 49ers go from worst to first in the NFC West, continuing a trend of big pushes and big drop-offs under Kyle Shanahan, as Brock Purdy settles in with his new contract to make another January run.

95. Each of the Chiefs' AFC West rivals wins at least one game against Kansas City, with Denver and Los Angeles in particular flexing their defensive muscles in upsets of the reigning AFC champions.

Odds and ends

Imagn Images

96. The NFL will debut new "Rivalries" jerseys for teams playing in the AFC East and NFC West this season; each club will wear a special, locally inspired uniform for one of its divisional home games.

97. There will be two holiday tripleheaders this year, with three games apiece scheduled for Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. CBS will carry Cowboys versus Chiefs on Thanksgiving (4:30 p.m. ET), while all three of the Christmas games will be streamed -- two on Netflix, one on Prime Video.

98. The NFL will hold a second annual Black Friday game the day after Thanksgiving, this time pitting the Eagles against the Bears at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

99. JJ Watt will make his debut as CBS' new No. 2 color analyst, alongside play-by-play man Ian Eagle.

100. Which NFL players have the most to prove in 2025? Find out right here.