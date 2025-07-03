We're in the dog days of summer. While that brings plenty of time to chill by the pool, grill some hot dogs and cheeseburgers, and light off the occasional firework, it's the slowest time on the NFL calendar. With clubs off enjoying the break after conducting OTAs and minicamp, the league enters into a hibernation before reconvening in a few weeks for training camp. At that point, we'll be off to the races and rocketing towards the 2025 regular season.

When we get there, as is the case every season, there will be certain milestones that will be worth keeping an eye on throughout the year. Some veterans are on the doorstep of leaping higher up on all-time lists, and others could stand alone as a new record holder. Below, we're going to dive into a handful a notable records and milestones that could be reached this season.

Aaron Rodgers passing Brett Favre on the all-time TD list

Aaron Rodgers PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 63.0 YDs 3897 TD 28 INT 11 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

Last season, Aaron Rodgers became just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 500 touchdowns in his career. As he enters the 2025 season, the newly signed Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller sits at 503 passing touchdowns, which has him ranked fifth all-time. With just six more touchdown passes, however, he'll leapfrog over former teammate and fellow Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre (508) for fourth all-time.

Last season, Rodgers averaged 1.6 passing touchdowns per game. If we round that up to two passing touchdowns per game, he could surpass Favre in Week 3 when Pittsburgh travels to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, if Rodgers wanted to climb even higher on the all-time touchdowns list, he'd have to replicate his MVP season in 2021 when he threw for 37 touchdowns. Only then would he also jump ahead of Peyton Manning, who is third all-time with 539 passing touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers can beat all 32 NFL teams

Sticking with Rodgers, the 41-year-old -- who alluded to this being his final season in the NFL -- could reach another rather unique feat in 2025. In Week 8, Pittsburgh will host the Green Bay Packers, marking the first time in his career that Rodgers has squared off against his former club. If he were to lead the Steelers to a win in that game, Rodgers would become just the fifth quarterback all-time to defeat all 32 teams. He'd join a group currently consisting of just Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees.

Derrick Henry can enter top five on all-time rushing TD list

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 325 Yds 1921 TD 16 FL 1 View Profile

Henry enters the 2025 season knotted with NFL icon Jim Brown for the sixth-most career rushing touchdowns all-time with 106. By simply finding the end zone one more time, he'll hold sole possession of that spot in the NFL record books. However, Henry can also have an opportunity to jump into the top-five as well with Walter Payton just four touchdowns ahead of him at 110.

Player Career rushing touchdowns Emmitt Smith 164 LaDainian Tomlinson 145 Marcus Allen 123 Adrian Peterson 120 Walter Payton 110 Jim Brown 106 Derrick Henry 106

In his first season with Baltimore in 2024, Henry put together a stellar 16 rushing touchdown campaign. If he were to replicate that production, that'd put him at 122 career rushing touchdowns and place him above Adrian Peterson (120) and just behind Marcus Allen (123).

Mike Evans breaking Jerry Rice's receiving record

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 110 REC 74 REC YDs 1004 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

One of the highlights of the final week of the 2024 regular season came when Mike Evans topped 1,000 yards receiving on the final play of the game. That kept his streak of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons alive, and tied the record that is now co-owned between Evans and San Francisco 49ers great Jerry Rice. If Evans puts together another 1,000-yard campaign in 2025, he'll own the record outright, making it 12 straight years for the future Hall of Fame receiver.

Evans also currently ranks ninth on the all-time receiving touchdowns list with 105 scores. If he were to find the end zone 11 times like he did in 2024, he'd move above Tony Gonzalez (111) on the all-time list and find himself in a tie with Antonio Gates (116).

Travis Kelce could move into top five on all-time receptions list

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 133 REC 97 REC YDs 823 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Travis Kelce is on the back nine of his NFL career and could very well be playing in his final season in 2025. Before he fades off into the sunset, however, he has a chance to further entrench himself into NFL history while helping the Kansas City Chiefs win another Super Bowl.

At the moment, Kelce's 1,004 career receptions have him ranked 14th on the all-time catch list. Over the last four years, the tight end has averaged about 98 catches per season. If he maintains that in 2025, it'd thrust him into the top-five all-time, tying himself with Marvin Harrison at 1,102 catches. In the process, Kelce would be passing the likes of Isaac Bruce, Andre Johnson, Terrell Owens, Cris Carter, and other all-time greats.

Patrick Mahomes eyes 250 passing touchdowns

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.5 YDs 3928 TD 26 INT 11 YD/Att 6.76 View Profile

Aaron Rodgers currently holds the record for the fastest quarterback to reach 250 career passing touchdowns, doing so in just 121 games. However, Rodgers' days of holding that record do appear to be numbered thanks to Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has 245 career passing touchdowns and has accumulated that many scores in just 112 regular-season games. So, he'll only need to throw for five touchdowns in the span of nine games to at the very least tie Rodgers' record.

Historically, Mahomes has typically started hot out of the gate, so it may not be long before he gets to that 250 passing touchdown mark. In his 23 career games played in September, Mahomes has thrown for 62 touchdowns. That gives him roughly a 2.7 passing touchdown per game average. Using that figure, Mahomes could conceivably have that record in the crosshairs by Week 2 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles.