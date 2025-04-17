gettyimages-2193735898-2.jpg
The 2025 NFL Draft officially begins April 24. The general consensus has arrived at Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Colorado two-way talent Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter being the first three picks; likely in that order. From there, the draft gets very interesting, because recruiting boards will vary from one team to the next. 

In today's thought exercise, we explore how a few teams could be motivated to move up into the top-10 overall before diving deep into a seven-round projection. There is a wealth of talent at the defensive tackle and running back positions, which could lead teams to address thinner positions in the first round and taking advantage of depth at other positions on Day 2 as part of their draft strategy. Working through this exercise, running backs were available later. Once a few were taken, a run on the position occurred and that could very well play out in reality as well. 

There were a handful of trades and the terms of those were laid out in the blurbs with the exception of Cleveland's move back into the second round, which cost the Browns a few late-round picks. 

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
Tennessee could be engaged in an elaborate smokescreen to drive up the price for the No. 1 overall selection, but I am convinced the interest in Cam Ward is genuine. The Titans have shown zero interest in free agent quarterbacks and invested heavily in the offensive line so that could be indicative of the team's desire to address the position at No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
I have moved off my stance that the Browns will take Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, because they could conceivably use Travis Hunter as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Alternatively, they signed pass rushers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Julian Okwara in free agency and have seen promise out of Alex Wright. It is easier to see the vision at pass rusher than it is at wide receiver, which has Jerry Jeudy but essentially no one else established.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
I do not believe that the Russell Wilson signing has any impact on what the Giants will do at No. 3 overall, but I could see them drafting an impact performer to improve this season's roster and waiting until Day 2 for the quarterback.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Opinions on Mason Graham could vary among the league, but the price to move up, even with a divisional rival, is small this year relative to others. New York identifies the opportunity to create a strength along the defensive front with Quinnen Williams and Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
New leadership did not dole out the contract extension to left tackle Walker Little. It may come as a surprise that the first draft pick made by general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen is used to address that a position may thought had been filled, but it is a possibility that should be addressed.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
Many were quick to associate Ashton Jeanty with Las Vegas after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith. The Raiders are clearly trying to position themselves to compete in the next few years and they need more explosiveness on offense. It may be too rich to take a wide receiver here, so a way to address need without steering wide of value is to take Jeanty.
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
New England traded back and Will Campbell is off the board. If the Patriots do not believe Armand Membou would successfully make the transition from right tackle to left, then draft a player toward the top of the big board and explore options at left tackle later. As part of the trade, the Patriots acquired a future second-round pick.
  Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
San Francisco has invested in offensive tackle over the years trading for and paying Trent Williams and drafting Mike McGlinchey in the first round. Williams may only have one or two more years left in his career. The 49ers do not want to find themselves in a position where they have to address both offensive tackle positions in the same offseason with limited resources. They make the move now and it costs them the No. 75 overall selection this year.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan went on social media and noted that Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Tetairoa McMillan would be a problematic trio for opponents. Shaheed and Olave are both returning from injury.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Chicago has Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat, but Odeyingbo's size allows the Bears to use him in other ways. Ben Johnson may still have scars from all of the pass-rush injuries his former team suffered a year ago.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Carolina needs difference-makers on defense since trading away Brian Burns. The Panthers move back, pick up an extra Day 2 selection and still add a pass rusher with immense upside.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
Dallas has not had a consistent complement to CeeDee Lamb since Amari Cooper. The Cowboys stay in the state of Texas to address that need with Matthew Golden.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kelvin Banks has the positional flexibility to play either left tackle or guard dependent upon how Miami feels about last year's second-round pick, Patrick Paul. Miami will have options in the post-Terron Armstead retirement world.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position. The Colts have invested heavily in that wide receiver room but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly renovated tight end corps.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Will Johnson chose not to run the 40-yard dash at a private workout for NFL teams, which quietly confirms that he would not run as fast as one would hope for a top-10 overall pick. The reality is that he is going to slip farther than his 2023 tape suggests he should and the Falcons are rewarded with a quality player opposite A.J. Terrell.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jahdae Barron probably has similar versatility to Trent McDuffie in that he can play on the boundary or line up in the slot. He is best suited playing the field and some teams may have a ceiling on where they would draft that player, but Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia where Cooper DeJean changed that defense not only with his play but his spirit.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Cincinnati could consider offensive guard, but I think I have given the team a defensive prospect in every mock draft since the season's conclusion; that will not change in my final mock draft next week either. The Bengals will almost certainly go defense in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
Seattle has struggled to adequately fill the interior offensive line roles. If the Seahawks want to take a big swing and leave little to chance, then Tyler Booker in the first round is one way to accomplish that feat. There will be motivation to make the decision to trade Geno Smith and sign Sam Darnold look right in 2025, so investing in the offensive line makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Similar to Cincinnati, smart money would be Tampa Bay using its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball. The addition could come at any level of that unit, but Nick Emmanwori and Antoine Winfield would be an interesting duo at safety.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Omarion Hampton RB
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
2nd
RUYDS
1660
YDS/ATT
5.9
REYDS
373
TDS
17
Denver has addressed most of its pressing needs this offseason but running back is not among them. Javonte Williams signed with Dallas this offseason. Ashton Jeanty is probably more in line with what Sean Payton wants out of the position, but the Broncos would have to trade up to turn that dream into reality.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
Pittsburgh is still being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers. Although the organization should not allow that situation to impact its decision in the first round, how could it not? The Steelers are the definition of stable. It is difficult to envision there is a comfort level going into the season with Mason Rudolph as the lone option at the game's most important position. Pittsburgh has done a lot of homework on Shedeur Sanders.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
Jim Harbaugh plucks the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren joins the Chargers' cause. Warren will be expected to contribute in the run game in addition to his responsibilities as a pass catcher.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Odds are good that Green Bay will use its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball, and the defensive line is a good place to start in the wake of T.J. Slaton's departure. Derrick Harmon could conceivably go higher as there has been a lot of positive buzz in recent weeks.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Josh Conerly Jr. OT
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
5th
After moving down and picking up a future Day 2 pick, as well as Jalon Walker, New England moves back into the first round for one of the remaining offensive tackles: Josh Conerly Jr. The deal to move up 14 spots will cost them a third-round pick, but it addresses the biggest remaining need on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The signings of Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson, plus the acquisition of Ed Ingram, does not excite me about the future of Houston's offensive line. However, it gives the team some options with extensive experience starting in the NFL to the point where it could go best player available. Offensive line will be a priority and Grey Zabel gives the Texans positional flexibility to put their five best on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Maxwell Hairston CB
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Rams have quickly revamped their defense with draft choices of every variety. A viable long-term starter at cornerback has evaded them, however. The Rams may not value a defensive back this early in the draft, but it may require premium capital to find help at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nnamdi Madubuike has been one of the most undervalued interior defensive linemen in the league and Walter Nolen will get a front-row seat to learn how to be a professional. The havoc those two are capable of creating together would feed families.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
6th
Mykel Williams is available later than many had anticipated. He is the powerful pass rusher who Detroit will likely covet. The opportunity to learn from Aidan Hutchinson should set him up to turn that potential into production.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
8th
To Washington's credit, it has been able to find some plug-and-play veterans to fill premium positions but it needs to identify pieces to its future on defense. Donovan Ezeiruaku is a key part to that vision.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Cornerback and interior defensive line are probably the two most pressing needs for the Bills. One of those weaknesses is addressed at No. 30 overall with the selection of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kansas City has tried to paper over some of its offensive line issues in recent years and it led to its demise in the Super Bowl. It is easy to say that signing Jaylon Moore to play left tackle and moving Kingsley Suamataia will work out fine but that hope is misplaced. The Chiefs may experience slight improvement at left tackle, but they are set to incur a steep decline at left guard going from Joe Thuney to Suamataia. The selection of Donovan Jackson gives them a chance in the short and long terms.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Safety is not a position that Philadelphia would typically consider in the first round, but Malaki Starks represents great value and his background at Georgia certainly does not hurt.

Round 2

33BrownsOT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
34GiantsQB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
35TitansEDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
36JaguarsWR Luther Burden, Missouri
37RaidersWR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
38Vikings (via NE)CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
39BearsRB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
40SaintsCB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
41BearsDT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
42JetsTE Mason Taylor, LSU
4349ersDT Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
44CowboysRB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
45ColtsDT Alfred Collins, Texas
46FalconsEDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
47CardinalsEDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
48DolphinsCB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
49BengalsS Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
50SeahawksCB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
51BroncosTE Elijah Arroyo, Miami
52SeahawksWR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
53BuccaneersLB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
54Packers RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
55ChargersEDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
56BillsCB Darien Porter, Iowa State
57PanthersC Jared Wilson, Georgia 
58TexansDT Darius Alexander, Toledo
59RavensEDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
60LionsOT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
61Browns (via WAS)QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama 
62BillsS Kevin Winston, Penn State
63ChiefsDT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
64EaglesEDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

Round 3

65GiantsOL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
66ChiefsCB Nohl Williams, California
67Commanders (via CLE)LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
68RaidersQB Tyler Shough, Louisville
69Vikings (via NE)S Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
70JaguarsDT TJ Sanders, South Carolina
71SaintsOL Marcus Mbow, Purdue
72BearsOT Charles Grant, William & Mary
73JetsWR Jack Bech, TCU
74PanthersWR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
75Panthers (via 49ers)S Jonas Sanker, Virginia
76CowboysOG Tate Ratledge, Georgia
77PatriotsWR Jalen Royals, Utah State
78CardinalsWR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
79TexansRB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
80ColtsOG Miles Frazier, LSU
81BengalsEDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
82SeahawksTE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
83SteelersWR Kyle Williams, Washington State
84BuccaneersEDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
85BroncosOL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
86ChargersWR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
87Packers EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon
88JaguarsCB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
89TexansWR Isaiah Bond, Texas
90RamsOT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
91RavensLB Demetrius Knight, South Carolina
92SeahawksDT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
93SaintsRB Trevor Etienne, Georgia
94BrownsTE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
95ChiefsRB RJ Harvey, UCF
96EaglesDT Ty Robinson, Nebraska
97VikingsEDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
98DolphinsS Jaylen Reed, Penn State
99GiantsOT Logan Brown, Kansas
10049ersEDGE Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
101RamsLB Pooh Paul, Ole Miss
102LionsLB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

Round 4

103TitansWR Tez Johnson, Oregon
104BrownsRB Jordan James, Oregon
105GiantsCB Quincy Riley, Louisville
106PatriotsDT Vernon Broughton, Texas
107JaguarsS Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
108RaidersDT Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
109BillsOL Jalen Rivers, Miami
110JetsOT Cameron Williams, Texas
111PanthersOT Anthony Belton, NC State
112SaintsEDGE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
11349ersEDGE Sai'vion Jones, LSU
114PanthersDT Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
115CardinalsC Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
116DolphinsQB Quinn Ewers, Texas
117ColtsRB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
118FalconsWR Tory Horton, Colorado State
119BengalsQB Kyle McCord, Syracuse
120TitansLB Smael Mondon, Georgia
121BuccaneersDT Jordan Phillips, Maryland
122BroncosDT Deone Walker, Kentucky
123SteelersWR Savion Williams, TCU
124Packers OL Emery Jones, LSU
125ChargersRB Damien Martinez, Miami
126JaguarsOG Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
127RamsQB Will Howard, Ohio State
128CommandersRB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
129RavensS Andrew Mukuba, Texas
130LionsS Malachi Moore, Alabama
131SaintsDT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
132BillsLB Kain Medrano, UCLA
133ChiefsLB Barrett Carter, Clemson
134EaglesOL Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech
135DolphinsDT JJ Pegues, Ole Miss
136RavensTE Gunnar Helm, Texas
137SeahawksCB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
13849ersCB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Round 5

139VikingsLB Kobe King, Penn State
140PanthersCB Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
141TitansRB Devin Neal, Kansas
142JaguarsTE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
143RaidersEDGE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
144PatriotsRB DJ Giddens, Kansas State
145JetsCB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
146PanthersWR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
14749ersWR Keandre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
148BearsWR Tai Felton, Maryland
149CowboysS Dante Trader Jr., Maryland
150DolphinsDT Jay Toia, UCLA
151ColtsLB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
152CardinalsQB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
153BengalsDT CJ West, Indiana
154GiantsRB Brashard Smith, SMU
155DolphinsWR Chimere Dike, Florida 
156SteelersDT Cam Jackson, Florida
157BuccaneersOL Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
158ChargersC Drew Kendall, Boston College
159Packers CB Zah Frazier, Texas-San Antonio
16049ersLB Cody Simon, Ohio State
161EaglesRB Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State
162JetsEDGE Barryn Sorrell, Texas
163PanthersEDGE David Walker, Central Arkansas
164EaglesOL Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas
165EaglesTE Jake Briningstool, Clemson
166TexansOT Chase Lundt, UCONN
167TitansDT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
168EaglesWR Arian Smith, Georgia 
169BillsOT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
170BillsCB Zy Alexander, LSU
171PatriotsS Craig Woodson, California
172SeahawksS Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
173BillsWR Pat Bryant, Illinois
174CowboysEDGE Elijah Roberts, SMU
175SeahawksLB Teddye Buchanan, California
176RavensCB Cobee Bryant, Kansas

Round 6

177BillsEDGE Jah Joyner, Minnesota
178TitansOL Marcus Wehr, Montana State
179Commanders (via CLE)OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
180RaidersCB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers
181ChargersDT Cam Horsley, Boston College
182JaguarsQB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
183RavensWR Nick Nash, San Jose State
184SaintsLB Nick Martin, Oklahoma
185SteelersRB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
186JetsLB Shemar James, Florida
187VikingsTE Moliki Matavao, UCLA
188TitansCB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
189ColtsCB Tommi Hill, Nebraska
190RamsRB Jaydon Blue, Texas
191BroncosCB Marcus Harris, California
192BrownsCB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
193BengalsRB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
194JaguarsRB LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
195RamsCB Mac McWilliams, UCF
196LionsDT Yahya Black, Iowa
197BroncosOT Myles Hinton, Michigan
198Packers LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota
199ChargersCB Korie Black, Oklahoma State
200Commanders (via CLE)CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
201RamsEDGE Fadil Diggs, Syracuse 
202RamsS Maxen Hook, Toledo
203RavensRB Woody Marks, USC
204CowboysDT Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
205CommandersDT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
206BillsRB Kalel Mullings, Michigan
207JetsDT Tim Smith, Alabama
208BroncosP Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida 
209ChargersS Rayuan Lane III, Navy
210RavensOL Joe Huber, Wisconsin
211CowboysCB Justin Walley, Minnesota
212RavensK Andres Borregales, Miami
213RaidersWR Dont'e Thornton, Tennessee
214ChargersWR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas
215RaidersRB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
216BrownsDT Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU

Round 7

217CowboysWR Xavier Restrepo, Miami
218FalconsOL Joshua Gray, Oregon State
219GiantsLB Eugene Asante, Auburn
220PatriotsIOL Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
221JaguarsLB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
222RaidersS Sebastian Castro, Iowa
223SeahawksOT Jalen Travis, Iowa State
224DolphinsLB Jalen McLeod, Auburn
225CardinalsOT Branson Taylor, Pittsburgh
226ChiefsEDGE Tyler Baron, Miami
22749ersDT Warren Brinson, Georgia
228LionsTE CJ Dippre, Alabama
229SteelersEDGE Que Robinson, Alabama
230PanthersLB Francisco Mauigoa, Miami
231DolphinsTE Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse
232ColtsS Marques Sigle, Kansas State
233BearsK Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
234SeahawksRB Phil Mafah, Clemson
235BuccaneersCB Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon
236TexansOL Hayden Conner, Texas
237Packers WR Ricky White III, UNLV
238PatriotsTE Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
239CowboysOL Jonah Monheim, USC
240BearsS Dan Jackson, Georgia
241TexansCB Isas Waxter, Villanova
242FalconsTE Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
243RavensQB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
244LionsWR Roc Taylor, Memphis
245CommandersEDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
246GiantsDT Simeon Barrow, Miami
247CowboysRB Donovan Edwards, Michigan
248SaintsWR Elijhah Badger, Florida
24949ersC Eli Cox, Kentucky
250Packers OL Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
251ChiefsDT Tonka Hemingway
25249ersCB Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina
253DolphinsRB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona
254SaintsS Mike Smith Jr., Eastern Kentucky
255BrownsOG Luke Newman, Michigan State
256ChargersQB Brady Cook, Missouri
257ChiefsDT Elijah Simmons, Tennessee

Picks by team

AFC North

Bengals

  • Round 1, No. 17: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
  • Round 2, No. 49: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
  • Round 3, No. 81: EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
  • Round 4, No. 119: QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse
  • Round 5, No. 153: DT C.J. West, Indiana
  • Round 6, No. 193: RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Browns

  • Round 1, No. 2: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
  • Round 2, No. 33: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
  • Round 2 (via WAS), No. 61: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
  • Round 3, No. 94: TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
  • Round 4, No. 104: RB Jordan James, Oregon
  • Round 6, No. 192: CB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
  • Round 6, No. 216: DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU
  • Round 7, No. 255: OG Luke Newman, Michigan State

Ravens

  • Round 1, No. 27: DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
  • Round 2, No. 59: EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
  • Round 3, No. 91: LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
  • Round 4, No. 129: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
  • Round 4, No. 136: TE Gunnar Helm, Texas
  • Round 5, No. 176: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
  • Round 6, No. 183: WR Nick Nash, San Jose State
  • Round 6, No. 203: RB Woody Marks, USC
  • Round 6, No. 210: IOL Joe Huber, Wisconsin
  • Round 6, No. 212: K Andres Borregales, Miami
  • Round 7, No. 243: QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Steelers

  • Round 1, No. 21: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
  • Round 3, No. 83: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
  • Round 4, No. 123: WR Savion Williams, TCU
  • Round 5, No. 156: DT Cam Jackson, Florida
  • Round 6, No. 185: RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
  • Round 7, No. 229: EDGE Que Robinson, Alabama

AFC South

Colts

  • Round 1, No. 14: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
  • Round 2, No. 45: DT Alfred Collins, Texas
  • Round 3, No. 80: OG Miles Frazier, LSU
  • Round 4, No. 117: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
  • Round 5, No. 151: LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
  • Round 6, No. 189: CB Tommi Hill, Nebraska
  • Round 7, No. 232: S Marques Sigle, Kansas State

Jaguars

  • Round 1, No. 5: OT Will Campbell, LSU
  • Round 2, No. 36: WR Luther Burden, Missouri
  • Round 3, No. 70: DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
  • Round 3, No. 88: CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
  • Round 4, No. 107: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
  • Round 4, No. 126: OG Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
  • Round 5, No. 142: TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
  • Round 6, No. 182: QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
  • Round 6, No. 194: RB LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
  • Round 7, No. 221: LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

Texans

  • Round 1, No. 25: OG/C Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
  • Round 2, No. 58: DT Darius Alexander, Toledo
  • Round 3, No. 79: RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
  • Round 4, No. 89: WR Isaiah Bond, Texas
  • Round 5, No. 166: OT Chase Lundt, UCONN
  • Round 7, No. 236: IOL Hayden Conner, Texas
  • Round 7, No. 241: CB Isas Waxter, Villanova

Titans

  • Round 1, No. 1: QB Cam Ward, Miami
  • Round 2, No. 35: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
  • Round 4, No. 103: WR Tez Johnson, Oregon
  • Round 4, No. 120: LB Smael Mondon, Georgia
  • Round 5, No. 141: RB Devin Neal, Kansas
  • Round 5, No. 167: DT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
  • Round 6, No. 178: OL Marcus Wehr, Montana State
  • Round 6, No. 188: CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

AFC East

Bills

  • Round 1, No. 30: DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
  • Round 2, No. 56: CB Darien Porter, Iowa State
  • Round 2, No. 62: S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
  • Round 4, No. 109: OL Jalen Rivers, Miami
  • Round 4, No. 132: LB Kain Medrano, UCLA
  • Round 5, No. 169: OT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
  • Round 5, No. 170: CB Zy Alexander, LSU
  • Round 5, No. 173: WR Pat Bryant, Illinois
  • Round 5, No. 177: EDGE Jah Joyner, Minnesota
  • Round 6, No. 206: RB Kalel Mullings, Michigan

Dolphins

  • Round 1, No. 13: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
  • Round 2, No. 48: CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
  • Round 3, No. 98: S Jaylen Reed, Penn State
  • Round 4, No. 116: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
  • Round 4, No. 135: DT J.J. Pegues, Ole Miss
  • Round 5, No. 150: DT Jay Toia, UCLA
  • Round 5, No. 155: WR Chimere Dike, Florida
  • Round 6, No. 224: LB Jalen McLeod, Auburn
  • Round 7, No. 231: TE Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse
  • Round 7, No. 253: RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona

Jets

  • Round 1, No. 4 (via NE): DT Mason Graham, Michigan
  • Round 2, No. 42: TE Mason Taylor, LSU
  • Round 3, No. 73: WR Jack Bech, TCU
  • Round 4, No. 110: OT Cameron Williams, Texas
  • Round 5, No. 145: CB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
  • Round 5, No. 162: EDGE Barryn Sorrell, Texas
  • Round 6, No. 186: LB Shemar James, Florida
  • Round 6, No. 207: DT Tim Smith, Alabama

Patriots

  • Round 1, No. 7 (via NYJ): EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia
  • Round 1, No. 24 (via MIN): OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
  • Round 3, No. 77: WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
  • Round 4, No. 106: DT Vernon Broughton, Texas
  • Round 5, No. 144: RB D.J. Giddens, Kansas State
  • Round 5, No. 171: S Craig Woodson, California
  • Round 7, No. 220: OG/C Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
  • Round 7, No. 238: TE Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska

AFC West

Broncos

  • Round 1, No. 20: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
  • Round 2, No. 51: TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami
  • Round 3, No. 85: OG/T Wyatt Milum, West Virgina
  • Round 4, No. 122: DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
  • Round 6, No. 191: CB Marcus Harris, California
  • Round 6, No. 197: OT Myles Hinton, Michigan
  • Round 6, No. 208: P Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

Chargers

  • Round 1, No. 22: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
  • Round 2, No. 55: EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
  • Round 3, No. 86: WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
  • Round 4, No. 125: RB Damien Martinez, Miami
  • Round 5, No. 158: C Drew Kendall, Boston College
  • Round 6, No. 181: DT Cam Horsley, Boston College
  • Round 6, No. 199: CB Korie Black, Oklahoma State
  • Round 6, No. 209: S Rayuan Lane III, Navy
  • Round 6, No. 214: WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas
  • Round 7, No. 256: QB Brady Cook, Missouri

Chiefs

  • Round 1, No. 31: OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
  • Round 2, No. 63: DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
  • Round 3, No. 66: CB Nohl Williams, California
  • Round 3, No. 95: RB R.J. Harvey, UCF
  • Round 4, No. 133: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
  • Round 7, No. 226: EDGE Tyler Baron, Miami
  • Round 7, No. 251: DT Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

Raiders

  • Round 1, No. 6: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
  • Round 2, No. 37: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
  • Round 3, No. 68: QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
  • Round 4, No. 108: DT Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
  • Round 5, No. 143: EDGE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
  • Round 6, No. 180: CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers
  • Round 6, No. 213: WR Dont'e Thornton, Tennessee
  • Round 6, No. 215: RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
  • Round 7, No. 222: S Sebastian Castro, Iowa

NFC North

Bears

  • Round 1, No. 10: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
  • Round 2, No. 39: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
  • Round 2, No. 41: DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
  • Round 3, No. 72: OT Charles Grant, William & Mary
  • Round 5, No. 148: WR Tai Felton, Maryland
  • Round 7, No. 233: K Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
  • Round 7, No. 240: S Dan Jackson, Georgia

Lions

  • Round 1, No. 28: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
  • Round 2, No. 60: OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
  • Round 4, No. 102: LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
  • Round 4, No. 130: S Malachi Moore, Alabama
  • Round 5, No. 196: DT Yahya Black, Iowa
  • Round 7, No. 228: TE C.J. Dippre, Alabama
  • Round 7, No. 244: WR Roc Taylor, Memphis

Packers

  • Round 1, No. 23: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
  • Round 2, No. 54: RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
  • Round 3, No. 87: EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon
  • Round 4, No. 124: OL Emery Jones Jr., LSU
  • Round 5, No. 159: CB Zah Frazier, Texas-San Antonio
  • Round 6, No. 198: LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota
  • Round 7, No. 237: WR Ricky White III, UNLV
  • Round 7, No. 250: OL Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

Vikings

  • Round 2, No. 38 (via NE): CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
  • Round 3, No. 69 (via NE): S Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
  • Round 3, No. 97: EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
  • Round 5, No. 139: LB Kobe King, Penn State
  • Round 6, No. 187: TE Moliki Matavao, UCLA

NFC South

Buccaneers

  • Round 1, No. 19: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
  • Round 2, No. 53: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
  • Round 3, No. 84: EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
  • Round 4, No. 121: DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland
  • Round 5, No. 157: IOL Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
  • Round 7, No. 235: CB Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon

Falcons

  • Round 1, No. 15: CB Will Johnson Jr., Michigan
  • Round 2, No. 46: EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
  • Round 4, No. 118: WR Tory Horton, Colorado State
  • Round 7, No. 218: OL Joshua Gray, Oregon State
  • Round 7, No. 242: TE Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh

Panthers

  • Round 1, No. 11 (via SF): EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
  • Round 2, No. 57: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
  • Round 3, No. 74: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
  • Round 3, No. 75 (via SF): S Jonas Sanker, Virginia
  • Round 4, No. 111: OT Anthony Belton, NC State
  • Round 4, No. 114: DT Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
  • Round 4, No. 140: CB Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
  • Round 5, No. 146: WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
  • Round 5, No. 163: EDGE David Walker, Central Arkansas
  • Round 7, No. 230: LB Francisco Mauigoa, Miami

Saints

  • Round 1, No. 9: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
  • Round 2, No. 40: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
  • Round, 3, No. 71: OL Marcus Mbow, Purdue
  • Round 3, No. 93: RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia
  • Round 4, No. 112: EDGE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
  • Round 4, No. 131: DT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
  • Round 6, No. 184: LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
  • Round 7, No. 248: WR Elijhah Badger, Florida
  • Round 7, No. 254: S Mike Smith Jr., Eastern Kentucky

NFC East

Commanders

  • Round 1, No. 29: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
  • Round 2, No. 67 (via CLE): LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
  • Round 4, No. 128: RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
  • Round 6, No. 179 (via CLE): OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
  • Round 6, No. 200 (via CLE): CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
  • Round 6, No. 205: DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
  • Round 7, No. 245: EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

Cowboys

  • Round 1, No. 12: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
  • Round 2, No. 44: RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
  • Round 3, No. 76: OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia
  • Round 5, No. 149: S Dante Trader Jr., Maryland
  • Round 5, No. 174: EDGE Elijah Roberts, SMU
  • Round 6, No. 204: DT Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
  • Round 6, No. 211: CB Justin Walley, Minnesota
  • Round 7, No. 217: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami
  • Round 7, No. 239: OL Jonah Monheim, USC
  • Round 7, No. 247: RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan

Eagles

  • Round 1, No. 32: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
  • Round 2, No. 64: EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
  • Round 3, No. 96: DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska
  • Round 4, No. 134: OL Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech
  • Round 5, No. 161: RB Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State
  • Round 5, No. 164: OL Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas
  • Round 5, No. 165: TE Jake Briningstool, Clemson
  • Round 5, No. 168: WR Arian Smith, Georgia

Giants

  • Round 1, No. 3: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
  • Round 2, No. 34: QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
  • Round 3, No. 65: OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
  • Round 3, No. 99: OT Logan Brown, Kansas
  • Round 4, No. 105: CB Quincy Riley, Louisville
  • Round 5, No. 154: RB Brashard Smith, SMU
  • Round 7, No. 219: LB Eugene Asante, Auburn
  • Round 7, No. 246: DT Simeon Barrow, Miami

NFC West

49ers

  • Round 1, No. 8 (via NE): OT Armand Membou, Missouri
  • Round 2, No. 43: DT Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
  • Round 3, No. 100: EDGE Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
  • Round 3, No. 113: EDGE Sai'vion Jones, LSU
  • Round 4, No. 138: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
  • Round 5, No. 147: WR Kenadre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
  • Round 5, No. 160: LB Cody Simon, Ohio State
  • Round 7, No. 227: DT Warren Brinson, Georgia
  • Round 7, No. 249: C Eli Cox, Kentucky
  • Round 7, No. 252: CB Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina

Cardinals

  • Round 1, No. 16: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
  • Round 2, No. 47: EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
  • Round 3, No. 78: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
  • Round 4, No. 115: C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
  • Round 5, No. 152: QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
  • Round 7, No. 225: OT Branson Taylor, Pittsburgh

Rams

  • Round 1, No. 26: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
  • Round 3, No. 90: OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
  • Round 3, No. 101: LB Pooh Paul, Ole Miss
  • Round 4, No. 127: QB Will Howard, Ohio State
  • Round 5, No. 190: RB Jaydon Blue, Texas
  • Round 6, No. 195: CB Mac McWilliams, UCF
  • Round 6, No. 201: EDGE Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
  • Round 6, No. 202: S Maxen Hook, Toledo

Seahawks

  • Round 1, No. 18: OG Tyler Booker, Alabama
  • Round 2, No. 50: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
  • Round 2, No. 52: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
  • Round 3, No. 82: TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
  • Round 3, No. 92: DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
  • Round 4, No. 137: CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
  • Round 5, No. 172: S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
  • Round 5, No. 175: LB Teddye Buchanan, California
  • Round 7, No. 223: OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State
  • Round 7, No. 234: RB Phil Mafah, Clemson

