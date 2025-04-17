The 2025 NFL Draft officially begins April 24. The general consensus has arrived at Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Colorado two-way talent Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter being the first three picks; likely in that order. From there, the draft gets very interesting, because recruiting boards will vary from one team to the next.
In today's thought exercise, we explore how a few teams could be motivated to move up into the top-10 overall before diving deep into a seven-round projection. There is a wealth of talent at the defensive tackle and running back positions, which could lead teams to address thinner positions in the first round and taking advantage of depth at other positions on Day 2 as part of their draft strategy. Working through this exercise, running backs were available later. Once a few were taken, a run on the position occurred and that could very well play out in reality as well.
There were a handful of trades and the terms of those were laid out in the blurbs with the exception of Cleveland's move back into the second round, which cost the Browns a few late-round picks.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Tennessee could be engaged in an elaborate smokescreen to drive up the price for the No. 1 overall selection, but I am convinced the interest in Cam Ward is genuine. The Titans have shown zero interest in free agent quarterbacks and invested heavily in the offensive line so that could be indicative of the team's desire to address the position at No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
I have moved off my stance that the Browns will take Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, because they could conceivably use Travis Hunter as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Alternatively, they signed pass rushers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Julian Okwara in free agency and have seen promise out of Alex Wright. It is easier to see the vision at pass rusher than it is at wide receiver, which has Jerry Jeudy but essentially no one else established.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
I do not believe that the Russell Wilson signing has any impact on what the Giants will do at No. 3 overall, but I could see them drafting an impact performer to improve this season's roster and waiting until Day 2 for the quarterback.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 4
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Opinions on Mason Graham could vary among the league, but the price to move up, even with a divisional rival, is small this year relative to others. New York identifies the opportunity to create a strength along the defensive front with Quinnen Williams and Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
New leadership did not dole out the contract extension to left tackle Walker Little. It may come as a surprise that the first draft pick made by general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen is used to address that a position may thought had been filled, but it is a possibility that should be addressed.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Many were quick to associate Ashton Jeanty with Las Vegas after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith. The Raiders are clearly trying to position themselves to compete in the next few years and they need more explosiveness on offense. It may be too rich to take a wide receiver here, so a way to address need without steering wide of value is to take Jeanty.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
New England traded back and Will Campbell is off the board. If the Patriots do not believe Armand Membou would successfully make the transition from right tackle to left, then draft a player toward the top of the big board and explore options at left tackle later. As part of the trade, the Patriots acquired a future second-round pick.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
San Francisco has invested in offensive tackle over the years trading for and paying Trent Williams and drafting Mike McGlinchey in the first round. Williams may only have one or two more years left in his career. The 49ers do not want to find themselves in a position where they have to address both offensive tackle positions in the same offseason with limited resources. They make the move now and it costs them the No. 75 overall selection this year.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan went on social media and noted that Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Tetairoa McMillan would be a problematic trio for opponents. Shaheed and Olave are both returning from injury.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Chicago has Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat, but Odeyingbo's size allows the Bears to use him in other ways. Ben Johnson may still have scars from all of the pass-rush injuries his former team suffered a year ago.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 11
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Carolina needs difference-makers on defense since trading away Brian Burns. The Panthers move back, pick up an extra Day 2 selection and still add a pass rusher with immense upside.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Dallas has not had a consistent complement to CeeDee Lamb since Amari Cooper. The Cowboys stay in the state of Texas to address that need with Matthew Golden.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Kelvin Banks has the positional flexibility to play either left tackle or guard dependent upon how Miami feels about last year's second-round pick, Patrick Paul. Miami will have options in the post-Terron Armstead retirement world.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position. The Colts have invested heavily in that wide receiver room but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly renovated tight end corps.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Will Johnson chose not to run the 40-yard dash at a private workout for NFL teams, which quietly confirms that he would not run as fast as one would hope for a top-10 overall pick. The reality is that he is going to slip farther than his 2023 tape suggests he should and the Falcons are rewarded with a quality player opposite A.J. Terrell.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Jahdae Barron probably has similar versatility to Trent McDuffie in that he can play on the boundary or line up in the slot. He is best suited playing the field and some teams may have a ceiling on where they would draft that player, but Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia where Cooper DeJean changed that defense not only with his play but his spirit.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Cincinnati could consider offensive guard, but I think I have given the team a defensive prospect in every mock draft since the season's conclusion; that will not change in my final mock draft next week either. The Bengals will almost certainly go defense in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Seattle has struggled to adequately fill the interior offensive line roles. If the Seahawks want to take a big swing and leave little to chance, then Tyler Booker in the first round is one way to accomplish that feat. There will be motivation to make the decision to trade Geno Smith and sign Sam Darnold look right in 2025, so investing in the offensive line makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Similar to Cincinnati, smart money would be Tampa Bay using its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball. The addition could come at any level of that unit, but Nick Emmanwori and Antoine Winfield would be an interesting duo at safety.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Denver has addressed most of its pressing needs this offseason but running back is not among them. Javonte Williams signed with Dallas this offseason. Ashton Jeanty is probably more in line with what Sean Payton wants out of the position, but the Broncos would have to trade up to turn that dream into reality.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Pittsburgh is still being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers. Although the organization should not allow that situation to impact its decision in the first round, how could it not? The Steelers are the definition of stable. It is difficult to envision there is a comfort level going into the season with Mason Rudolph as the lone option at the game's most important position. Pittsburgh has done a lot of homework on Shedeur Sanders.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Jim Harbaugh plucks the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren joins the Chargers' cause. Warren will be expected to contribute in the run game in addition to his responsibilities as a pass catcher.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Odds are good that Green Bay will use its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball, and the defensive line is a good place to start in the wake of T.J. Slaton's departure. Derrick Harmon could conceivably go higher as there has been a lot of positive buzz in recent weeks.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
After moving down and picking up a future Day 2 pick, as well as Jalon Walker, New England moves back into the first round for one of the remaining offensive tackles: Josh Conerly Jr. The deal to move up 14 spots will cost them a third-round pick, but it addresses the biggest remaining need on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The signings of Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson, plus the acquisition of Ed Ingram, does not excite me about the future of Houston's offensive line. However, it gives the team some options with extensive experience starting in the NFL to the point where it could go best player available. Offensive line will be a priority and Grey Zabel gives the Texans positional flexibility to put their five best on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
The Rams have quickly revamped their defense with draft choices of every variety. A viable long-term starter at cornerback has evaded them, however. The Rams may not value a defensive back this early in the draft, but it may require premium capital to find help at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Nnamdi Madubuike has been one of the most undervalued interior defensive linemen in the league and Walter Nolen will get a front-row seat to learn how to be a professional. The havoc those two are capable of creating together would feed families.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Mykel Williams is available later than many had anticipated. He is the powerful pass rusher who Detroit will likely covet. The opportunity to learn from Aidan Hutchinson should set him up to turn that potential into production.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
To Washington's credit, it has been able to find some plug-and-play veterans to fill premium positions but it needs to identify pieces to its future on defense. Donovan Ezeiruaku is a key part to that vision.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Cornerback and interior defensive line are probably the two most pressing needs for the Bills. One of those weaknesses is addressed at No. 30 overall with the selection of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Kansas City has tried to paper over some of its offensive line issues in recent years and it led to its demise in the Super Bowl. It is easy to say that signing Jaylon Moore to play left tackle and moving Kingsley Suamataia will work out fine but that hope is misplaced. The Chiefs may experience slight improvement at left tackle, but they are set to incur a steep decline at left guard going from Joe Thuney to Suamataia. The selection of Donovan Jackson gives them a chance in the short and long terms.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Safety is not a position that Philadelphia would typically consider in the first round, but Malaki Starks represents great value and his background at Georgia certainly does not hurt.
Round 2
|33
|Browns
|OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
|34
|Giants
|QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
|35
|Titans
|EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
|36
|Jaguars
|WR Luther Burden, Missouri
|37
|Raiders
|WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
|38
|Vikings (via NE)
|CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
|39
|Bears
|RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
|40
|Saints
|CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
|41
|Bears
|DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
|42
|Jets
|TE Mason Taylor, LSU
|43
|49ers
|DT Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
|44
|Cowboys
|RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
|45
|Colts
|DT Alfred Collins, Texas
|46
|Falcons
|EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
|47
|Cardinals
|EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
|48
|Dolphins
|CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
|49
|Bengals
|S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
|50
|Seahawks
|CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
|51
|Broncos
|TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami
|52
|Seahawks
|WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
|53
|Buccaneers
|LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
|54
|Packers
|RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
|55
|Chargers
|EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
|56
|Bills
|CB Darien Porter, Iowa State
|57
|Panthers
|C Jared Wilson, Georgia
|58
|Texans
|DT Darius Alexander, Toledo
|59
|Ravens
|EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
|60
|Lions
|OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
|61
|Browns (via WAS)
|QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
|62
|Bills
|S Kevin Winston, Penn State
|63
|Chiefs
|DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
|64
|Eagles
|EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
Round 3
|65
|Giants
|OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
|66
|Chiefs
|CB Nohl Williams, California
|67
|Commanders (via CLE)
|LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
|68
|Raiders
|QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
|69
|Vikings (via NE)
|S Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
|70
|Jaguars
|DT TJ Sanders, South Carolina
|71
|Saints
|OL Marcus Mbow, Purdue
|72
|Bears
|OT Charles Grant, William & Mary
|73
|Jets
|WR Jack Bech, TCU
|74
|Panthers
|WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
|75
|Panthers (via 49ers)
|S Jonas Sanker, Virginia
|76
|Cowboys
|OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia
|77
|Patriots
|WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
|78
|Cardinals
|WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
|79
|Texans
|RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
|80
|Colts
|OG Miles Frazier, LSU
|81
|Bengals
|EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
|82
|Seahawks
|TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
|83
|Steelers
|WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
|84
|Buccaneers
|EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
|85
|Broncos
|OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
|86
|Chargers
|WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
|87
|Packers
|EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon
|88
|Jaguars
|CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
|89
|Texans
|WR Isaiah Bond, Texas
|90
|Rams
|OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
|91
|Ravens
|LB Demetrius Knight, South Carolina
|92
|Seahawks
|DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
|93
|Saints
|RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia
|94
|Browns
|TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
|95
|Chiefs
|RB RJ Harvey, UCF
|96
|Eagles
|DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska
|97
|Vikings
|EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
|98
|Dolphins
|S Jaylen Reed, Penn State
|99
|Giants
|OT Logan Brown, Kansas
|100
|49ers
|EDGE Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
|101
|Rams
|LB Pooh Paul, Ole Miss
|102
|Lions
|LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
Round 4
|103
|Titans
|WR Tez Johnson, Oregon
|104
|Browns
|RB Jordan James, Oregon
|105
|Giants
|CB Quincy Riley, Louisville
|106
|Patriots
|DT Vernon Broughton, Texas
|107
|Jaguars
|S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
|108
|Raiders
|DT Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
|109
|Bills
|OL Jalen Rivers, Miami
|110
|Jets
|OT Cameron Williams, Texas
|111
|Panthers
|OT Anthony Belton, NC State
|112
|Saints
|EDGE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
|113
|49ers
|EDGE Sai'vion Jones, LSU
|114
|Panthers
|DT Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
|115
|Cardinals
|C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
|116
|Dolphins
|QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
|117
|Colts
|RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
|118
|Falcons
|WR Tory Horton, Colorado State
|119
|Bengals
|QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse
|120
|Titans
|LB Smael Mondon, Georgia
|121
|Buccaneers
|DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland
|122
|Broncos
|DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
|123
|Steelers
|WR Savion Williams, TCU
|124
|Packers
|OL Emery Jones, LSU
|125
|Chargers
|RB Damien Martinez, Miami
|126
|Jaguars
|OG Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
|127
|Rams
|QB Will Howard, Ohio State
|128
|Commanders
|RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
|129
|Ravens
|S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
|130
|Lions
|S Malachi Moore, Alabama
|131
|Saints
|DT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
|132
|Bills
|LB Kain Medrano, UCLA
|133
|Chiefs
|LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
|134
|Eagles
|OL Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech
|135
|Dolphins
|DT JJ Pegues, Ole Miss
|136
|Ravens
|TE Gunnar Helm, Texas
|137
|Seahawks
|CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
|138
|49ers
|CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Round 5
|139
|Vikings
|LB Kobe King, Penn State
|140
|Panthers
|CB Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
|141
|Titans
|RB Devin Neal, Kansas
|142
|Jaguars
|TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
|143
|Raiders
|EDGE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
|144
|Patriots
|RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State
|145
|Jets
|CB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
|146
|Panthers
|WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
|147
|49ers
|WR Keandre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
|148
|Bears
|WR Tai Felton, Maryland
|149
|Cowboys
|S Dante Trader Jr., Maryland
|150
|Dolphins
|DT Jay Toia, UCLA
|151
|Colts
|LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
|152
|Cardinals
|QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
|153
|Bengals
|DT CJ West, Indiana
|154
|Giants
|RB Brashard Smith, SMU
|155
|Dolphins
|WR Chimere Dike, Florida
|156
|Steelers
|DT Cam Jackson, Florida
|157
|Buccaneers
|OL Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
|158
|Chargers
|C Drew Kendall, Boston College
|159
|Packers
|CB Zah Frazier, Texas-San Antonio
|160
|49ers
|LB Cody Simon, Ohio State
|161
|Eagles
|RB Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State
|162
|Jets
|EDGE Barryn Sorrell, Texas
|163
|Panthers
|EDGE David Walker, Central Arkansas
|164
|Eagles
|OL Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas
|165
|Eagles
|TE Jake Briningstool, Clemson
|166
|Texans
|OT Chase Lundt, UCONN
|167
|Titans
|DT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
|168
|Eagles
|WR Arian Smith, Georgia
|169
|Bills
|OT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
|170
|Bills
|CB Zy Alexander, LSU
|171
|Patriots
|S Craig Woodson, California
|172
|Seahawks
|S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
|173
|Bills
|WR Pat Bryant, Illinois
|174
|Cowboys
|EDGE Elijah Roberts, SMU
|175
|Seahawks
|LB Teddye Buchanan, California
|176
|Ravens
|CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
Round 6
|177
|Bills
|EDGE Jah Joyner, Minnesota
|178
|Titans
|OL Marcus Wehr, Montana State
|179
|Commanders (via CLE)
|OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
|180
|Raiders
|CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers
|181
|Chargers
|DT Cam Horsley, Boston College
|182
|Jaguars
|QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
|183
|Ravens
|WR Nick Nash, San Jose State
|184
|Saints
|LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma
|185
|Steelers
|RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
|186
|Jets
|LB Shemar James, Florida
|187
|Vikings
|TE Moliki Matavao, UCLA
|188
|Titans
|CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
|189
|Colts
|CB Tommi Hill, Nebraska
|190
|Rams
|RB Jaydon Blue, Texas
|191
|Broncos
|CB Marcus Harris, California
|192
|Browns
|CB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
|193
|Bengals
|RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
|194
|Jaguars
|RB LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
|195
|Rams
|CB Mac McWilliams, UCF
|196
|Lions
|DT Yahya Black, Iowa
|197
|Broncos
|OT Myles Hinton, Michigan
|198
|Packers
|LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota
|199
|Chargers
|CB Korie Black, Oklahoma State
|200
|Commanders (via CLE)
|CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
|201
|Rams
|EDGE Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
|202
|Rams
|S Maxen Hook, Toledo
|203
|Ravens
|RB Woody Marks, USC
|204
|Cowboys
|DT Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
|205
|Commanders
|DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
|206
|Bills
|RB Kalel Mullings, Michigan
|207
|Jets
|DT Tim Smith, Alabama
|208
|Broncos
|P Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
|209
|Chargers
|S Rayuan Lane III, Navy
|210
|Ravens
|OL Joe Huber, Wisconsin
|211
|Cowboys
|CB Justin Walley, Minnesota
|212
|Ravens
|K Andres Borregales, Miami
|213
|Raiders
|WR Dont'e Thornton, Tennessee
|214
|Chargers
|WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas
|215
|Raiders
|RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
|216
|Browns
|DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU
Round 7
|217
|Cowboys
|WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami
|218
|Falcons
|OL Joshua Gray, Oregon State
|219
|Giants
|LB Eugene Asante, Auburn
|220
|Patriots
|IOL Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
|221
|Jaguars
|LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
|222
|Raiders
|S Sebastian Castro, Iowa
|223
|Seahawks
|OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State
|224
|Dolphins
|LB Jalen McLeod, Auburn
|225
|Cardinals
|OT Branson Taylor, Pittsburgh
|226
|Chiefs
|EDGE Tyler Baron, Miami
|227
|49ers
|DT Warren Brinson, Georgia
|228
|Lions
|TE CJ Dippre, Alabama
|229
|Steelers
|EDGE Que Robinson, Alabama
|230
|Panthers
|LB Francisco Mauigoa, Miami
|231
|Dolphins
|TE Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse
|232
|Colts
|S Marques Sigle, Kansas State
|233
|Bears
|K Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
|234
|Seahawks
|RB Phil Mafah, Clemson
|235
|Buccaneers
|CB Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon
|236
|Texans
|OL Hayden Conner, Texas
|237
|Packers
|WR Ricky White III, UNLV
|238
|Patriots
|TE Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
|239
|Cowboys
|OL Jonah Monheim, USC
|240
|Bears
|S Dan Jackson, Georgia
|241
|Texans
|CB Isas Waxter, Villanova
|242
|Falcons
|TE Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
|243
|Ravens
|QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
|244
|Lions
|WR Roc Taylor, Memphis
|245
|Commanders
|EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
|246
|Giants
|DT Simeon Barrow, Miami
|247
|Cowboys
|RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan
|248
|Saints
|WR Elijhah Badger, Florida
|249
|49ers
|C Eli Cox, Kentucky
|250
|Packers
|OL Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
|251
|Chiefs
|DT Tonka Hemingway
|252
|49ers
|CB Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina
|253
|Dolphins
|RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona
|254
|Saints
|S Mike Smith Jr., Eastern Kentucky
|255
|Browns
|OG Luke Newman, Michigan State
|256
|Chargers
|QB Brady Cook, Missouri
|257
|Chiefs
|DT Elijah Simmons, Tennessee
Picks by team
AFC North
Bengals
- Round 1, No. 17: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
- Round 2, No. 49: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
- Round 3, No. 81: EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
- Round 4, No. 119: QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse
- Round 5, No. 153: DT C.J. West, Indiana
- Round 6, No. 193: RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
Browns
- Round 1, No. 2: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
- Round 2, No. 33: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
- Round 2 (via WAS), No. 61: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
- Round 3, No. 94: TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
- Round 4, No. 104: RB Jordan James, Oregon
- Round 6, No. 192: CB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
- Round 6, No. 216: DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU
- Round 7, No. 255: OG Luke Newman, Michigan State
Ravens
- Round 1, No. 27: DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
- Round 2, No. 59: EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
- Round 3, No. 91: LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
- Round 4, No. 129: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
- Round 4, No. 136: TE Gunnar Helm, Texas
- Round 5, No. 176: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
- Round 6, No. 183: WR Nick Nash, San Jose State
- Round 6, No. 203: RB Woody Marks, USC
- Round 6, No. 210: IOL Joe Huber, Wisconsin
- Round 6, No. 212: K Andres Borregales, Miami
- Round 7, No. 243: QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
Steelers
- Round 1, No. 21: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
- Round 3, No. 83: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
- Round 4, No. 123: WR Savion Williams, TCU
- Round 5, No. 156: DT Cam Jackson, Florida
- Round 6, No. 185: RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
- Round 7, No. 229: EDGE Que Robinson, Alabama
AFC South
Colts
- Round 1, No. 14: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
- Round 2, No. 45: DT Alfred Collins, Texas
- Round 3, No. 80: OG Miles Frazier, LSU
- Round 4, No. 117: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
- Round 5, No. 151: LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
- Round 6, No. 189: CB Tommi Hill, Nebraska
- Round 7, No. 232: S Marques Sigle, Kansas State
Jaguars
- Round 1, No. 5: OT Will Campbell, LSU
- Round 2, No. 36: WR Luther Burden, Missouri
- Round 3, No. 70: DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
- Round 3, No. 88: CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
- Round 4, No. 107: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
- Round 4, No. 126: OG Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
- Round 5, No. 142: TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
- Round 6, No. 182: QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
- Round 6, No. 194: RB LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
- Round 7, No. 221: LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
Texans
- Round 1, No. 25: OG/C Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
- Round 2, No. 58: DT Darius Alexander, Toledo
- Round 3, No. 79: RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
- Round 4, No. 89: WR Isaiah Bond, Texas
- Round 5, No. 166: OT Chase Lundt, UCONN
- Round 7, No. 236: IOL Hayden Conner, Texas
- Round 7, No. 241: CB Isas Waxter, Villanova
Titans
- Round 1, No. 1: QB Cam Ward, Miami
- Round 2, No. 35: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
- Round 4, No. 103: WR Tez Johnson, Oregon
- Round 4, No. 120: LB Smael Mondon, Georgia
- Round 5, No. 141: RB Devin Neal, Kansas
- Round 5, No. 167: DT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
- Round 6, No. 178: OL Marcus Wehr, Montana State
- Round 6, No. 188: CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
AFC East
Bills
- Round 1, No. 30: DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
- Round 2, No. 56: CB Darien Porter, Iowa State
- Round 2, No. 62: S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
- Round 4, No. 109: OL Jalen Rivers, Miami
- Round 4, No. 132: LB Kain Medrano, UCLA
- Round 5, No. 169: OT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
- Round 5, No. 170: CB Zy Alexander, LSU
- Round 5, No. 173: WR Pat Bryant, Illinois
- Round 5, No. 177: EDGE Jah Joyner, Minnesota
- Round 6, No. 206: RB Kalel Mullings, Michigan
Dolphins
- Round 1, No. 13: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
- Round 2, No. 48: CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
- Round 3, No. 98: S Jaylen Reed, Penn State
- Round 4, No. 116: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
- Round 4, No. 135: DT J.J. Pegues, Ole Miss
- Round 5, No. 150: DT Jay Toia, UCLA
- Round 5, No. 155: WR Chimere Dike, Florida
- Round 6, No. 224: LB Jalen McLeod, Auburn
- Round 7, No. 231: TE Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse
- Round 7, No. 253: RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona
Jets
- Round 1, No. 4 (via NE): DT Mason Graham, Michigan
- Round 2, No. 42: TE Mason Taylor, LSU
- Round 3, No. 73: WR Jack Bech, TCU
- Round 4, No. 110: OT Cameron Williams, Texas
- Round 5, No. 145: CB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
- Round 5, No. 162: EDGE Barryn Sorrell, Texas
- Round 6, No. 186: LB Shemar James, Florida
- Round 6, No. 207: DT Tim Smith, Alabama
Patriots
- Round 1, No. 7 (via NYJ): EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia
- Round 1, No. 24 (via MIN): OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
- Round 3, No. 77: WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
- Round 4, No. 106: DT Vernon Broughton, Texas
- Round 5, No. 144: RB D.J. Giddens, Kansas State
- Round 5, No. 171: S Craig Woodson, California
- Round 7, No. 220: OG/C Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
- Round 7, No. 238: TE Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
AFC West
Broncos
- Round 1, No. 20: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
- Round 2, No. 51: TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami
- Round 3, No. 85: OG/T Wyatt Milum, West Virgina
- Round 4, No. 122: DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
- Round 6, No. 191: CB Marcus Harris, California
- Round 6, No. 197: OT Myles Hinton, Michigan
- Round 6, No. 208: P Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
Chargers
- Round 1, No. 22: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
- Round 2, No. 55: EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
- Round 3, No. 86: WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
- Round 4, No. 125: RB Damien Martinez, Miami
- Round 5, No. 158: C Drew Kendall, Boston College
- Round 6, No. 181: DT Cam Horsley, Boston College
- Round 6, No. 199: CB Korie Black, Oklahoma State
- Round 6, No. 209: S Rayuan Lane III, Navy
- Round 6, No. 214: WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas
- Round 7, No. 256: QB Brady Cook, Missouri
Chiefs
- Round 1, No. 31: OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
- Round 2, No. 63: DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
- Round 3, No. 66: CB Nohl Williams, California
- Round 3, No. 95: RB R.J. Harvey, UCF
- Round 4, No. 133: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
- Round 7, No. 226: EDGE Tyler Baron, Miami
- Round 7, No. 251: DT Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
Raiders
- Round 1, No. 6: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
- Round 2, No. 37: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
- Round 3, No. 68: QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
- Round 4, No. 108: DT Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
- Round 5, No. 143: EDGE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
- Round 6, No. 180: CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers
- Round 6, No. 213: WR Dont'e Thornton, Tennessee
- Round 6, No. 215: RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
- Round 7, No. 222: S Sebastian Castro, Iowa
NFC North
Bears
- Round 1, No. 10: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
- Round 2, No. 39: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
- Round 2, No. 41: DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
- Round 3, No. 72: OT Charles Grant, William & Mary
- Round 5, No. 148: WR Tai Felton, Maryland
- Round 7, No. 233: K Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
- Round 7, No. 240: S Dan Jackson, Georgia
Lions
- Round 1, No. 28: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
- Round 2, No. 60: OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
- Round 4, No. 102: LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
- Round 4, No. 130: S Malachi Moore, Alabama
- Round 5, No. 196: DT Yahya Black, Iowa
- Round 7, No. 228: TE C.J. Dippre, Alabama
- Round 7, No. 244: WR Roc Taylor, Memphis
Packers
- Round 1, No. 23: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
- Round 2, No. 54: RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
- Round 3, No. 87: EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon
- Round 4, No. 124: OL Emery Jones Jr., LSU
- Round 5, No. 159: CB Zah Frazier, Texas-San Antonio
- Round 6, No. 198: LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota
- Round 7, No. 237: WR Ricky White III, UNLV
- Round 7, No. 250: OL Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
Vikings
- Round 2, No. 38 (via NE): CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
- Round 3, No. 69 (via NE): S Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
- Round 3, No. 97: EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
- Round 5, No. 139: LB Kobe King, Penn State
- Round 6, No. 187: TE Moliki Matavao, UCLA
NFC South
Buccaneers
- Round 1, No. 19: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
- Round 2, No. 53: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
- Round 3, No. 84: EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
- Round 4, No. 121: DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland
- Round 5, No. 157: IOL Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
- Round 7, No. 235: CB Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon
Falcons
- Round 1, No. 15: CB Will Johnson Jr., Michigan
- Round 2, No. 46: EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
- Round 4, No. 118: WR Tory Horton, Colorado State
- Round 7, No. 218: OL Joshua Gray, Oregon State
- Round 7, No. 242: TE Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
Panthers
- Round 1, No. 11 (via SF): EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
- Round 2, No. 57: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
- Round 3, No. 74: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
- Round 3, No. 75 (via SF): S Jonas Sanker, Virginia
- Round 4, No. 111: OT Anthony Belton, NC State
- Round 4, No. 114: DT Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
- Round 4, No. 140: CB Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
- Round 5, No. 146: WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
- Round 5, No. 163: EDGE David Walker, Central Arkansas
- Round 7, No. 230: LB Francisco Mauigoa, Miami
Saints
- Round 1, No. 9: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
- Round 2, No. 40: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
- Round, 3, No. 71: OL Marcus Mbow, Purdue
- Round 3, No. 93: RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia
- Round 4, No. 112: EDGE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
- Round 4, No. 131: DT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
- Round 6, No. 184: LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
- Round 7, No. 248: WR Elijhah Badger, Florida
- Round 7, No. 254: S Mike Smith Jr., Eastern Kentucky
NFC East
Commanders
- Round 1, No. 29: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
- Round 2, No. 67 (via CLE): LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
- Round 4, No. 128: RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
- Round 6, No. 179 (via CLE): OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
- Round 6, No. 200 (via CLE): CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
- Round 6, No. 205: DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
- Round 7, No. 245: EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
Cowboys
- Round 1, No. 12: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
- Round 2, No. 44: RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
- Round 3, No. 76: OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia
- Round 5, No. 149: S Dante Trader Jr., Maryland
- Round 5, No. 174: EDGE Elijah Roberts, SMU
- Round 6, No. 204: DT Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
- Round 6, No. 211: CB Justin Walley, Minnesota
- Round 7, No. 217: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami
- Round 7, No. 239: OL Jonah Monheim, USC
- Round 7, No. 247: RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan
Eagles
- Round 1, No. 32: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
- Round 2, No. 64: EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
- Round 3, No. 96: DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska
- Round 4, No. 134: OL Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech
- Round 5, No. 161: RB Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State
- Round 5, No. 164: OL Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas
- Round 5, No. 165: TE Jake Briningstool, Clemson
- Round 5, No. 168: WR Arian Smith, Georgia
Giants
- Round 1, No. 3: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
- Round 2, No. 34: QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
- Round 3, No. 65: OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
- Round 3, No. 99: OT Logan Brown, Kansas
- Round 4, No. 105: CB Quincy Riley, Louisville
- Round 5, No. 154: RB Brashard Smith, SMU
- Round 7, No. 219: LB Eugene Asante, Auburn
- Round 7, No. 246: DT Simeon Barrow, Miami
NFC West
49ers
- Round 1, No. 8 (via NE): OT Armand Membou, Missouri
- Round 2, No. 43: DT Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
- Round 3, No. 100: EDGE Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
- Round 3, No. 113: EDGE Sai'vion Jones, LSU
- Round 4, No. 138: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
- Round 5, No. 147: WR Kenadre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
- Round 5, No. 160: LB Cody Simon, Ohio State
- Round 7, No. 227: DT Warren Brinson, Georgia
- Round 7, No. 249: C Eli Cox, Kentucky
- Round 7, No. 252: CB Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina
Cardinals
- Round 1, No. 16: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
- Round 2, No. 47: EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
- Round 3, No. 78: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
- Round 4, No. 115: C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
- Round 5, No. 152: QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
- Round 7, No. 225: OT Branson Taylor, Pittsburgh
Rams
- Round 1, No. 26: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
- Round 3, No. 90: OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
- Round 3, No. 101: LB Pooh Paul, Ole Miss
- Round 4, No. 127: QB Will Howard, Ohio State
- Round 5, No. 190: RB Jaydon Blue, Texas
- Round 6, No. 195: CB Mac McWilliams, UCF
- Round 6, No. 201: EDGE Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
- Round 6, No. 202: S Maxen Hook, Toledo
Seahawks
- Round 1, No. 18: OG Tyler Booker, Alabama
- Round 2, No. 50: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
- Round 2, No. 52: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
- Round 3, No. 82: TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
- Round 3, No. 92: DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
- Round 4, No. 137: CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
- Round 5, No. 172: S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
- Round 5, No. 175: LB Teddye Buchanan, California
- Round 7, No. 223: OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State
- Round 7, No. 234: RB Phil Mafah, Clemson
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.