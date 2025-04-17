Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Tennessee could be engaged in an elaborate smokescreen to drive up the price for the No. 1 overall selection, but I am convinced the interest in Cam Ward is genuine. The Titans have shown zero interest in free agent quarterbacks and invested heavily in the offensive line so that could be indicative of the team's desire to address the position at No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I have moved off my stance that the Browns will take Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, because they could conceivably use Travis Hunter as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Alternatively, they signed pass rushers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Julian Okwara in free agency and have seen promise out of Alex Wright. It is easier to see the vision at pass rusher than it is at wide receiver, which has Jerry Jeudy but essentially no one else established.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I do not believe that the Russell Wilson signing has any impact on what the Giants will do at No. 3 overall, but I could see them drafting an impact performer to improve this season's roster and waiting until Day 2 for the quarterback.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 4 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Opinions on Mason Graham could vary among the league, but the price to move up, even with a divisional rival, is small this year relative to others. New York identifies the opportunity to create a strength along the defensive front with Quinnen Williams and Graham.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st New leadership did not dole out the contract extension to left tackle Walker Little. It may come as a surprise that the first draft pick made by general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen is used to address that a position may thought had been filled, but it is a possibility that should be addressed.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Many were quick to associate Ashton Jeanty with Las Vegas after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith. The Raiders are clearly trying to position themselves to compete in the next few years and they need more explosiveness on offense. It may be too rich to take a wide receiver here, so a way to address need without steering wide of value is to take Jeanty.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 7 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd New England traded back and Will Campbell is off the board. If the Patriots do not believe Armand Membou would successfully make the transition from right tackle to left, then draft a player toward the top of the big board and explore options at left tackle later. As part of the trade, the Patriots acquired a future second-round pick.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco has invested in offensive tackle over the years trading for and paying Trent Williams and drafting Mike McGlinchey in the first round. Williams may only have one or two more years left in his career. The 49ers do not want to find themselves in a position where they have to address both offensive tackle positions in the same offseason with limited resources. They make the move now and it costs them the No. 75 overall selection this year.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Saints defensive end Cam Jordan went on social media and noted that Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Tetairoa McMillan would be a problematic trio for opponents. Shaheed and Olave are both returning from injury.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago has Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat, but Odeyingbo's size allows the Bears to use him in other ways. Ben Johnson may still have scars from all of the pass-rush injuries his former team suffered a year ago.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 11 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Carolina needs difference-makers on defense since trading away Brian Burns. The Panthers move back, pick up an extra Day 2 selection and still add a pass rusher with immense upside.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Dallas has not had a consistent complement to CeeDee Lamb since Amari Cooper. The Cowboys stay in the state of Texas to address that need with Matthew Golden.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Kelvin Banks has the positional flexibility to play either left tackle or guard dependent upon how Miami feels about last year's second-round pick, Patrick Paul. Miami will have options in the post-Terron Armstead retirement world.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position. The Colts have invested heavily in that wide receiver room but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly renovated tight end corps.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Will Johnson chose not to run the 40-yard dash at a private workout for NFL teams, which quietly confirms that he would not run as fast as one would hope for a top-10 overall pick. The reality is that he is going to slip farther than his 2023 tape suggests he should and the Falcons are rewarded with a quality player opposite A.J. Terrell.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Jahdae Barron probably has similar versatility to Trent McDuffie in that he can play on the boundary or line up in the slot. He is best suited playing the field and some teams may have a ceiling on where they would draft that player, but Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia where Cooper DeJean changed that defense not only with his play but his spirit.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati could consider offensive guard, but I think I have given the team a defensive prospect in every mock draft since the season's conclusion; that will not change in my final mock draft next week either. The Bengals will almost certainly go defense in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st Seattle has struggled to adequately fill the interior offensive line roles. If the Seahawks want to take a big swing and leave little to chance, then Tyler Booker in the first round is one way to accomplish that feat. There will be motivation to make the decision to trade Geno Smith and sign Sam Darnold look right in 2025, so investing in the offensive line makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Similar to Cincinnati, smart money would be Tampa Bay using its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball. The addition could come at any level of that unit, but Nick Emmanwori and Antoine Winfield would be an interesting duo at safety.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Denver has addressed most of its pressing needs this offseason but running back is not among them. Javonte Williams signed with Dallas this offseason. Ashton Jeanty is probably more in line with what Sean Payton wants out of the position, but the Broncos would have to trade up to turn that dream into reality.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Pittsburgh is still being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers. Although the organization should not allow that situation to impact its decision in the first round, how could it not? The Steelers are the definition of stable. It is difficult to envision there is a comfort level going into the season with Mason Rudolph as the lone option at the game's most important position. Pittsburgh has done a lot of homework on Shedeur Sanders.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Jim Harbaugh plucks the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren joins the Chargers' cause. Warren will be expected to contribute in the run game in addition to his responsibilities as a pass catcher.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Odds are good that Green Bay will use its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball, and the defensive line is a good place to start in the wake of T.J. Slaton's departure. Derrick Harmon could conceivably go higher as there has been a lot of positive buzz in recent weeks.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 24 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th After moving down and picking up a future Day 2 pick, as well as Jalon Walker, New England moves back into the first round for one of the remaining offensive tackles: Josh Conerly Jr. The deal to move up 14 spots will cost them a third-round pick, but it addresses the biggest remaining need on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd The signings of Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson, plus the acquisition of Ed Ingram, does not excite me about the future of Houston's offensive line. However, it gives the team some options with extensive experience starting in the NFL to the point where it could go best player available. Offensive line will be a priority and Grey Zabel gives the Texans positional flexibility to put their five best on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Rams have quickly revamped their defense with draft choices of every variety. A viable long-term starter at cornerback has evaded them, however. The Rams may not value a defensive back this early in the draft, but it may require premium capital to find help at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Nnamdi Madubuike has been one of the most undervalued interior defensive linemen in the league and Walter Nolen will get a front-row seat to learn how to be a professional. The havoc those two are capable of creating together would feed families.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th Mykel Williams is available later than many had anticipated. He is the powerful pass rusher who Detroit will likely covet. The opportunity to learn from Aidan Hutchinson should set him up to turn that potential into production.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th To Washington's credit, it has been able to find some plug-and-play veterans to fill premium positions but it needs to identify pieces to its future on defense. Donovan Ezeiruaku is a key part to that vision.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Cornerback and interior defensive line are probably the two most pressing needs for the Bills. One of those weaknesses is addressed at No. 30 overall with the selection of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City has tried to paper over some of its offensive line issues in recent years and it led to its demise in the Super Bowl. It is easy to say that signing Jaylon Moore to play left tackle and moving Kingsley Suamataia will work out fine but that hope is misplaced. The Chiefs may experience slight improvement at left tackle, but they are set to incur a steep decline at left guard going from Joe Thuney to Suamataia. The selection of Donovan Jackson gives them a chance in the short and long terms.