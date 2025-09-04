The 2025 NFL season is here. Thursday night's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, after all, isn't just a renewal of a longtime NFC East rivalry ... and a chance to see how America's Team fares after trading arguably its best player to another NFC challenger. It's also the official start of another long-anticipated stretch of real football.

Consider it something of an NFL holiday: the first chance to see 2025 teams in meaningful action, and a full-force signal that the next race for the Lombardi Trophy has begun.

Speaking of the championship crown, do the Cowboys and Eagles belong in that conversation? We all know one of them does, at least if last season's results are any indication. But what about the rest of the league? Which teams are primed to challenge the Birds for the throne? And which players figure to drive the daily conversation about the NFL's best?

In celebration of the new season and all the storylines to come, we collected votes from more than a dozen of CBS Sports' NFL experts, offering predictions for every major award and season result, including Super Bowl champion.

The voters (15)

Cody Benjamin, NFL staff writer

John Breech, NFL staff writer

Bryan DeArdo, NFL writer

Jared Dubin, NFL staff writer

Josh Edwards, NFL Draft writer

Emory Hunt, CBS Sports HQ analyst

Jeff Kerr, NFL staff writer

Katie Mox, CBS Sports HQ analyst

Zach Pereles, senior writer

Garrett Podell, NFL staff writer

Pete Prisco, senior NFL columnist

Mike Renner, lead NFL draft analyst

Kevin Steimle, NFL editor

Tyler Sullivan, NFL staff writer

Ryan Wilson, lead NFL Draft insider

2025 awards predictions

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

MVP

Others receiving votes: 49ers QB Brock Purdy (1)

The AFC is where the elite quarterbacks reign supreme. It shows right here in the split vote between Burrow (+600 to win MVP), the only active AFC gunslinger to best the Chiefs in a conference championship; and Mahomes (+600), who's already won two MVP awards. Jackson (+490) arguably should've claimed the honor in 2024, and he too has multiple MVPs under his belt. The lone vote for Brock Purdy, who flirted with the accolade back in 2023 en route to a Super Bowl bid, came from John Breech.

Offensive Player of the Year

Others receiving votes: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (1), Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (1), 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (1), Ravens RB Derrick Henry (1), Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (1), Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (1)

Chase (+800) could've won this award in 2024, when he led all wideouts in catches, receiving yards and scores. But he's primed for more monster numbers as long as Burrow is upright in Cincinnati. Gibbs (+1300), meanwhile, is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign in which he quietly approached 2,000 scrimmage yards while scoring 20 touchdowns for the track-team Lions.

Defensive Player of the Year

Others receiving votes: Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson (1), Browns EDGE Myles Garrett (1), Texans EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (1), Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey (1), Eagles DL Jalen Carter (1), Rams EDGE Jared Verse (1), Lions S Brian Branch (1)

It's clear some of us are buying the Green Bay buzz after Parsons (+500) swapped NFC contenders in this year's biggest blockbuster trade. Hutchinson (+750) is also a favorite for another big honor (more on that below). But a whopping 10 different defenders got at least one vote here. It speaks to the volume of quality edge rushers spread across the league, several of whom are fresh on the scene.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Others receiving votes: Broncos RB RJ Harvey (1), Jaguars WR Travis Hunter (1), Packers WR Matthew Golden (1), Colts TE Tyler Warren (1)

No major surprises here, except maybe that Hunter (+1000) didn't get more than a single vote despite Jacksonville's plans to play him primarily at wide receiver as a rookie. Ward (+300) flashed a live arm in the preseason and has veterans at his disposal in Tennessee, while Jeanty (+250) could immediately assume a workhorse-type role as the centerpiece of Pete Carroll's new-look Raiders offense.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Others receiving votes: Ravens EDGE Mike Green (1)

No matter that the Giants added Carter (+185) to a pass rushing stable already featuring premium investments in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux; most of us expect a monster debut from the Penn State product in New Jersey. Campbell (+1500) could have a pass-rushing impact of his own as a blitzing starter for Vic Fangio in Philadelphia, working alongside veteran breakout Zack Baun.

Comeback Player of the Year

Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (7) 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (4) Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (3)

Others receiving votes: Texans RB Nick Chubb (1)

Hutchinson (+270) missed all but five games due to a serious leg injury in 2024, but before he went down, the former first-round pick was on a Defensive Player of the Year-type tear, with 7.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. McCaffrey (+300), meanwhile, mustered just four game appearances a year after winning Offensive Player of the Year. Prescott (+300) missed half the year with a hamstring issue.

Coach of the Year

Sean Payton, Broncos (3) Matt LaFleur, Packers (2) Mike Macdonald, Seahawks (2) Mike Vrabel, Patriots (2)

Others receiving votes: Aaron Glenn, Jets (1); Ben Johnson, Bears (1); John Harbaugh, Ravens (1); Liam Coen, Jaguars (1); Sean McDermott, Bills (1); Todd Bowles, Buccaneers (1)

Denver went a respectable 10-7 under the direction of Payton (+2000) in 2024, despite a roster strip-down that left rookie Bo Nix starting under center. That whole operation could make more noise in the AFC West this time around. LaFleur (+2200) and Macdonald (+1400) may well be squaring off for an NFC playoff spot. All in all, a whopping 10 different coaches received at least one vote here. That's 30% of the entire NFL. It's a testament to how varied this award can be, recognizing both dominance and exceeding of expectations.

2025 season predictions

AFC East champion

Buffalo Bills (15)

No contest here. The Bills (-270) are looking for their sixth straight division crown, and everyone anticipates they'll claim it with ease.

AFC West champion

Kansas City Chiefs (14) Denver Broncos (1)

The buzz on Denver is just positive enough to warrant a single vote for the upstart Broncos, but this is still the Chiefs' division to lose, in our eyes. Kansas City (-110) is eyeing its 10th straight AFC West title.

AFC North champion

Baltimore Ravens (15)

Unanimous favorites along with the Bills, the Ravens (-150) are eyeing a third straight crown after the Bengals held the AFC North from 2021-22, a stretch that also included a Super Bowl appearance for Cincinnati.

AFC South champion

Houston Texans (14) Jacksonville Jaguars (1)

Not a ton of disparity among the voters across the AFC, as you can see. Houston (+115) has claimed two straight titles under coach DeMeco Ryans, and it is the default favorite thanks in large part to the ineptitude of the rest of the quartet.

AFC wild cards

Cincinnati Bengals (13) Denver Broncos (11) Los Angeles Chargers (9)

Others receiving multiple votes: Pittsburgh Steelers (4), New England Patriots (3)

Watch out for the AFC West, our experts say, with the Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers all tabbed as playoff favorites. You can also see how tough it might be for the Aaron Rodgers experiment to result in an actual playoff bid out of Steel City.

NFC East champion

Philadelphia Eagles (15)

Even with the Washington Commanders advancing all the way to the NFC title game in 2024, no one was bold enough to suggest the Eagles (-145) will lose the East after their second Super Bowl appearance in three years.

NFC West champion

San Francisco 49ers (9) Los Angeles Rams (2) Seattle Seahawks (2) Arizona Cardinals (2)

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers (+145) have always been either incredibly banged up or incredibly fortified for a title push. Despite a litany of offseason bumps and bruises, they're the clear frontrunners going into 2025, though the fact each of their NFC West rivals drew multiple votes suggests everyone also anticipates a crowded race.

NFC North champion

Green Bay Packers (13) Detroit Lions (1) Chicago Bears (1)

This might be the most stunning of the bunch, not because Green Bay (+165) isn't primed for a leap in the playoff picture but because almost everyone has traded in their Lions stock as a result. Detroit, remember, still boasts all-star talent, albeit under two new coordinators. Might we regret the omission of the Minnesota Vikings?

NFC South champion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12) Atlanta Falcons (3)

The Bucs (-105) have quietly captured the NFC South in each of the last four seasons. A few of us anticipate the Falcons stepping up their game, but all in all, this is another one-sided race.

NFC wild cards

Detroit Lions (13) Washington Commanders (10) Los Angeles Rams (5)

Others receiving multiple votes: Minnesota Vikings (4), Arizona Cardinals (3), Chicago Bears (2), Dallas Cowboys (2), Seattle Seahawks (2)

So maybe we aren't out on the Lions, after all. Even if Detroit doesn't win the NFC North, almost all of us expect Motown to be in the dance anyway. Ditto for the Commanders out of the East. The most interesting facet of these votes: This is a much deeper projected race than in the AFC, with eight different teams warranting multiple votes for wild-card contention.

Super Bowl LX predictions

Expert Winner Loser Cody Benjamin



John Breech Bryan DeArdo



Jared Dubin



Josh Edwards



Emory Hunt Jeff Kerr



Katie Mox



Zach Pereles



Garrett Podell



Pete Prisco



Mike Renner



Kevin Steimle



Tyler Sullivan Ryan Wilson

Final tally

Most popular conference champions

Baltimore Ravens (9) Philadelphia Eagles (7) Buffalo Bills (5) Green Bay Packers (5) San Francisco 49ers (2)

Most popular Super Bowl matchup

Eagles vs. Ravens (5) Packers vs. Ravens (3) Bills vs. Packers (2)

Most popular Super Bowl winner

Baltimore Ravens (7) Buffalo Bills (3) San Francisco 49ers (2)

Lamar Jackson might not have the most pristine playoff resume, but most of us feel it's a matter of if, not when, the dynamic quarterback helps bring Baltimore to the big stage. Is it wishful thinking, also displayed in the love for a Bills team that's routinely struggled to get over the ultimate hump? Perhaps. It's certainly glaring that there wasn't a single vote cast for the Chiefs in Super Bowl predictions; if anything's due to come back and haunt us about 2025 picks, it's that one right there.