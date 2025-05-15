The full 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night, and there is plenty to talk about when it comes to this upcoming season. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off things on Sept. 4, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 5. This season will feature an NFL-record seven international games, and another Christmas tripleheader that includes a nightcap headlined by Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes.

Despite all of the changes we've seen in the NFL over the past few years, "Sunday Night Football" remains a favorite for football fans. After a full day of action we get a final prime-time matchup that will hold fans over until "Monday Night Football" the next day. The first edition of "Sunday Night Football" this season features an AFC postseason rematch between the top two MVP candidates from last year, as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens travel to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Will Jackson get his revenge? Or will Buffalo beat Baltimore for the fourth time in the last five meetings?

Here's a rundown of each Sunday night game for the 2025 season. Each contest is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and be broadcasted by NBC.

Come back soon, as we will rank all 17 of these Sunday night matchups from 17-1!