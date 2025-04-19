Everyone and their brother has released a 2025 NFL mock draft at this point. And soon enough, all the forecasts will be put to the actual test, with the draft set to kick off on April 24.

What about a mock draft based solely on each NFL team's most pressing need, however? That way we have a clear understanding of which positions all 32 clubs will -- or should -- be prioritizing come draft weekend? Fortunately, the "With the First Pick" crew at CBS Sports decided to tackle just that.

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon recently joined Ryan Wilson on the podcast to "draft" top needs for each team, alternating selections in a first-round order based roughly on the degree, urgency and importance of each need. For example, clubs absolutely desperate for help at the game's most important position -- quarterback -- tended to be addressed first.

Here's the full breakdown of top needs identified in the mock:

Here are a few tidbits of commentary from the conversation:

Wilson deemed quarterback "softly the biggest need" for the Giants, suggesting "they're OK" for 2025 thanks to the additions of both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, even though everyone's aware they still need a long-term answer. He called wide receiver and offensive line their most urgent secondary needs, indicating Travis Hunter would be an ideal fit if he somehow slid to No. 3 overall in the real draft.

2025 NFL mock draft: Patriots shake up draft with shocking selection, Raiders trade back in for QB Jordan Dajani

Carthon, meanwhile, said he'd rank Tetairoa McMillan, one of the consensus top wide receiver prospects of this year's class, similarly to Ricky Pearsall from the 2024 class; Pearsall went No. 31 overall to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the weaker crop, he identified receiver as a bigger need for the Las Vegas Raiders, who pick No. 6 overall in the real draft, than running back.