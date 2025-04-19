getty-travis-hunter-shedeur-sanders-colorado.jpg

Everyone and their brother has released a 2025 NFL mock draft at this point. And soon enough, all the forecasts will be put to the actual test, with the draft set to kick off on April 24.

What about a mock draft based solely on each NFL team's most pressing need, however? That way we have a clear understanding of which positions all 32 clubs will -- or should -- be prioritizing come draft weekend? Fortunately, the "With the First Pick" crew at CBS Sports decided to tackle just that.

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon recently joined Ryan Wilson on the podcast to "draft" top needs for each team, alternating selections in a first-round order based roughly on the degree, urgency and importance of each need. For example, clubs absolutely desperate for help at the game's most important position -- quarterback -- tended to be addressed first.

Here's the full breakdown of top needs identified in the mock:

  1. Tennessee Titans: Quarterback
  2. Cleveland Browns: Quarterback
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback
  4. Chicago Bears: Offensive tackle
  5. New Orleans Saints: Quarterback
  6. Las Vegas Raiders: Wide receiver
  7. New England Patriots: Offensive line
  8. Los Angeles Chargers: Defensive line
  9. Houston Texans: Offensive line
  10. Los Angeles Rams: Inside linebacker
  11. Cincinnati Bengals: Edge rusher
  12. Carolina Panthers: Edge rusher
  13. Baltimore Ravens: Offensive line
  14. Arizona Cardinals: Wide receiver
  15. Miami Dolphins: Offensive line
  16. Denver Broncos: Running back
  17. Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive line
  18. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cornerback
  19. Dallas Cowboys: Running back
  20. Atlanta Falcons: Edge rusher
  21. San Francisco 49ers: Defensive line
  22. Minnesota Vikings: Safety
  23. New York Jets: Offensive line
  24. Buffalo Bills: Cornerback
  25. New York Giants: Quarterback
  26. Indianapolis Colts: Tight end
  27. Seattle Seahawks: Offensive line
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Inside linebacker
  29. Green Bay Packers: Cornerback
  30. Detroit Lions: Edge rusher
  31. Washington Commanders: Edge rusher
  32. Philadelphia Eagles: Defensive line

Here are a few tidbits of commentary from the conversation:

Wilson deemed quarterback "softly the biggest need" for the Giants, suggesting "they're OK" for 2025 thanks to the additions of both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, even though everyone's aware they still need a long-term answer. He called wide receiver and offensive line their most urgent secondary needs, indicating Travis Hunter would be an ideal fit if he somehow slid to No. 3 overall in the real draft.

2025 NFL mock draft: Patriots shake up draft with shocking selection, Raiders trade back in for QB
Jordan Dajani
2025 NFL mock draft: Patriots shake up draft with shocking selection, Raiders trade back in for QB

Carthon, meanwhile, said he'd rank Tetairoa McMillan, one of the consensus top wide receiver prospects of this year's class, similarly to Ricky Pearsall from the 2024 class; Pearsall went No. 31 overall to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the weaker crop, he identified receiver as a bigger need for the Las Vegas Raiders, who pick No. 6 overall in the real draft, than running back.