The 2025 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and we saw several big names that were moved. The New York Jets sent cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, while Las Vegas Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers is on his way to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One big name that was not moved, however, was Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. While the Eagles were active in acquiring players such as pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander, there was speculation Brown could be traded given the fact he was apparently unhappy with his role in Philly's offense earlier in the year.

But all the noise was just that: noise.

During a Tuesday press conference, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Brown, and if he entertained any offers for the star pass-catcher. Roseman said teams pursuing the Lombardi Trophy don't move on from talented players like Brown.

"I think that when you're trying to be a great team, it's hard to trade great players, and A.J. Brown's a great player. He wears the 'C' for a reason. He's an important part of this team, of this organization. He cares about winning, he cares about his teammates, and I think that when you're a team like ours that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don't get rid of guys like that. We feel very lucky to have him on our team and excited about the second half of the season with him."

The Eagles were on a bye last week, and Brown actually missed the Week 8 victory against the New York Giants due to a hamstring injury, but Philly's passing game has gotten back on track in recent weeks. In the Week 7 victory against the Minnesota Vikings, Jalen Hurts posted a perfect passer rating while Brown caught four passes for a season-high 121 yards and two touchdowns. It was Brown's first multi-touchdown game since 2023.

Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 304 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Vikings, the second-most receiving yards they have combined for in their four seasons teammates. The duo averaged 99.2 receiving yards per game in the first six weeks of the season, but this passing attack may have turned over a new leaf.

To Roseman's point, contenders do not part ways with elite talent -- and Brown is an elite talent. There were certainly questions about this offense earlier in the season, but at 6-2, the Eagles look poised to repeat as top dogs in the NFC East and defend their title as Super Bowl champion.