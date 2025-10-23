The 2025 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. The official cutoff for any deals before the 2026 offseason falls on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. ET. Already, plenty of teams are reportedly calling around to explore last-minute moves for the stretch run. Some are eyeing upgrades in hopes of boosting playoff chances. Others are more interested in auctioning talent for a potential rebuild.

There are some big names consistently tied to trade rumors, such as quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson. But which veterans are actually candidates to be moved ahead of the deadline? More specifically, which notable players could actually benefit from a midyear change of scenery? We identified some of this year's most logical trade chips, prioritizing those who'd likely increase their own value thanks to a relocation for the second half of the season.

Among our picks: a slew of former Pro Bowlers, including at both wide receiver and pass rusher. Check out nine different players who could end up finding better homes in the event their current teams field offers before Nov. 4:

The former Pro Bowler has made it clear that he'd like to stay in New Orleans, where he's spent his entire NFL career. But it doesn't take much to see that Kamara is choosing familiarity over championship prospects. There's a handful of legitimate contenders that could use his level of pass-catching prowess out of the backfield, even if the multipurpose star is aging and relatively expensive.

Logical landing spots: Commanders, Chargers, Chiefs

Whereas Kamara is older and committed to the organization that drafted him, Hall feels much likelier to be on the move as a one-time ascending talent on an expiring deal. And that's good news for him, because the Jets' offense has been an absolute slog for most of his New York tenure. Even a half-season of service elsewhere could help him rebuild his market for 2026.

Logical landing spots: Bengals, Chargers, Chiefs, Texans

If there's one pass catcher set to change teams before the deadline, it's probably Meyers, who sought a trade even before the Raiders sunk to 2-5 on the season. He may not be a massive needle mover as a possession receiver, but he still offers valuable depth and solid hands. Las Vegas may proclaim plans to win now, but Pete Carroll's operation just isn't clicking.

Logical landing spots: Falcons, 49ers, Panthers, Steelers

Baltimore might prefer to retain every proven weapon in hopes of salvaging an injury-ravaged season, but Andrews is no longer the steady playmaker that he once was, and Isaiah Likely is already here as the future at tight end. Andrews is also set to become a free agent after the season, meaning both sides could benefit from an early split. He'd make for a nice secondary outlet for a contender.

Logical landing spots: Buccaneers, Commanders, Panthers, Rams

Cleveland probably shouldn't be in the business of selling its most accomplished lineman while deploying a rookie at quarterback in Dillon Gabriel. But the Browns are in transition (as always), and Bitonio isn't getting any younger at 34. Imagine if the seven-time Pro Bowler finally had the opportunity to line up in the trenches for a legitimate contender. He remains an interior staple.

Logical landing spots: Chargers, Packers, Texans

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Riding high off the spark of Joe Flacco's emergency arrival, Cincinnati will probably be motivated to hold, not sell, as it awaits Joe Burrow's late-year return. Still, Hendrickson has struggled to get a firm long-term commitment from Bengals brass for years. And he'd look pretty good bringing his pure pass-rushing skills to, say, a team already positioned to make some late-year noise.

Logical landing spots: Bears, 49ers, Jaguars, Lions

Miami paid a big price to land Chubb via trade a few years ago, and the former Denver Broncos star leads the club in sacks. But the Dolphins are seemingly on the verge of a total overhaul as their 2025 campaign goes down the drain. Despite going on 30, Chubb could still make a sizable impact as an edge rushing rental, perhaps in the mold of Von Miller for the 2021 Rams.

Logical landing spots: Broncos, Colts, 49ers, Eagles

Saints LB Demario Davis

Like Kamara, Davis is a lynchpin of the Saints' organization, and it's hard to envision him wanting to start over at this point in his career. Then again, after close to eight years in New Orleans, maybe he'd like the chance to finish his career as a contender. Even at 36, he remains a tackle machine. And a few playoff hopefuls could sorely use linebacker reinforcements.

Logical landing spots: Bengals, Bills, 49ers

Once tabbed as one of the NFL's top up-and-coming cornerbacks, Woolen is no longer a fearsome member of Seattle's defense. He showed early in his career he can parlay his big frame (6-foot-4) into elite ball production, however, and you can bet that a handful of teams would be willing to plug him in as a high-upside move for the future. The former Pro Bowler is still just 26.

Logical landing spots: Bengals, Colts, Eagles