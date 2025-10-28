If there's one NFL team that has looked like a seller at the trade deadline, it's the 1-7 Tennessee Titans. Last year's winner of the No. 1 overall pick in the draft has already sold off two starting cornerbacks, as Tennessee sent Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and a seventh-round pick to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick, and Roger McCreary, plus a conditional sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for a conditional fifth-round pick.

These trades should raise eyebrows around the league for multiple reasons. One, Tennessee is selling off young talent, but No. 2, it doesn't appear the franchise is driving a hard bargain when it comes to compensation either. What other players could Tennessee part ways with prior to the Nov. 4 deadline?

ESPN has reported that the Titans are unwilling to trade their most important players, listing defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and rookie quarterback Cam Ward by name. But there are other notable players who could be on the trade block. Let's take a look at five Titans that could be traded before next week.

Calvin Ridley TEN • WR TAR 35 REC 16 REC YDs 290 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Ridley's situation is a bit tricky since he's missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but he is Tennessee's best receiver. The 30-year-old has caught 16 passes for 290 yards in six games this season, and caught 64 passes for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns for the Titans last year after signing a four-year, $92 million deal in free agency. If you're curious, Ridley has just $3.02 million remaining in guarantees on his deal after 2025.

The Titans passing game wouldn't be completely lost without Ridley. In Ward's first game without him vs. the New England Patriots, the rookie QB completed a career-high 73.5% of his passes for 255 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while averaging a career-high 7.5 yards per attempt. Tennessee has a trio of rookies in Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and Gunnar Helm that are bound to see more snaps moving forward.

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 109 Yds 424 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

Pollard has rushed 109 times for 424 yards and two touchdowns this year. In his first season with Tennessee, Pollard rushed for a career-high 1,079 yards and five touchdowns. He is one of just three players to record 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last three seasons, the other two being Najee Harris and Derrick Henry. Pollard has one more year remaining on his contract, but could be an attractive target for a contender looking for a running back. Tennessee has the young yet explosive Tyjae Spears behind Pollard, although he has struggled to stay healthy.

Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN • TE • #85 TAR 37 REC 27 REC YDs 271 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Okonkwo is due a new contract, and it doesn't seem like the Titans are going to be the team that gives him it. Especially since the new regime selected Helm with the No. 120 overall pick in this past draft.

Okonkwo has never put up massive numbers, having caught 165 passes for 1,728 yards and six touchdowns in 59 games played, but he's special in what he can provide after the catch. The Maryland product is a versatile tight end that could be fun in the right scheme.

This is a hypothetical trade that will upset some Titans fans, but current general manager Mike Borgonzi didn't pick Sweat, so we can't rule it out. The No. 38 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft flashed potential as a difference-maker up front with 51 tackles and one sack as a rookie. Sweat has been hampered by multiple injuries this year, but he's recorded two sacks and 10 tackles in just three games played. Remember, this is the player that won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at defensive tackle!

Key is in the final year of his contract, so he would be a logical, cheap rental for a team searching for pass-rush help. He has recorded 1.5 sacks in five games so far this season, but recorded at least six sacks in each of his first two seasons with Tennessee.