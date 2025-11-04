There's a great scene in the criminally underrated 2001 film Joe Dirt when the titular character meets a man in the desert selling fireworks. Dirt, quite naturally, is looking for things that go "boom" like Roman candles, but he is told that at this fireworks stand, all that's for sale are snakes and sparklers.

That could be today's 2025 NFL trade deadline.

We've warned you for weeks that things may not go boom ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline. There are more buyers than sellers, even after the NFL pushed the trade deadline back a week in part to create more of a boom like its baseball and basketball rivals.

There aren't that many sellers. Teams who should be sellers aren't. The big positions of need are also the big money positions: offensive tackle, pass rusher and wide receiver. If you're fortunate enough to have one, you aren't going to give them away.

"Time will tell," said one AFC executive considered to be a buyer. "People are asking for a lot."

It could mean two things depending on the team. On one hand, a team may ask for a lot Monday just to lower their price by Tuesday afternoon. On the other, a team may not actually want to get rid of a player so it sets its asking price remarkably and impossibly high.

On Monday afternoon there was skepticism real deals would get done. By Monday evening, some teams started letting optimism creep in. Maybe folks wake up Tuesday and decide it's time to make some magic happen. Here's what I'm hearing around the league.

Dolphins: Waddle trade would be rich

Miami made what may be the biggest trade in the closing days of trading, sending Jaelen Phillips to Philly for a third-round pick (thanks to eating plenty of his contract.) Miami will listen to calls the rest of the day on Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon, Minkah Fitzpatrick and, yes, Jaylen Waddle. The cover charge to have a conversation with interim GM Champ Kelly on Waddle is a first rounder and then some, which is actually being discussed in some buildings even if the asking price seems unlikely to be reached.

Broncos: Don't sleep on Payton's fireworks

Denver is interesting because the league believes the Broncos covet another pass catcher, but they keep winning with the group they have. Six straight wins with the group they have may make them say "we all we got, we all we need." But if there is one team that could provide us with the Fourth of July on the Fourth of November, it would be the Broncos. Head coach Sean Payton has been known to throw around draft picks when he wants something badly enough.

Chargers: Zero leverage after Alt injury

The Bolts are in a difficult spot. They needed offensive line help before losing right tackle-turned-left tackle Joe Alt to a season-ending ankle injury. Now they desperately need offensive line help, and the entire league knows it. The other issue is they don't have a ton to give up. L.A. doesn't have a fifth after the Alohi Gilman-Odafe Oweh trade. Evan Neal won't take the Chargers to the Super Bowl, but they have to seriously consider giving up more than they would like in order to get some protection for Justin Herbert for the second half of the season.

Packers: No outside help at TE?

Once the news on Tucker Kraft's ACL tear came through, my phone lit up with sources wondering if Green Bay would look to add a tight end. The obvious choice was David Njoku in Cleveland. But the word I'm getting is the Packers may sit tight, increasing the role of Luke Musgrave and relying on the ground game with Josh Jacobs and their receivers group. Green Bay made its big trade with Micah Parsons, and it's not a franchise that makes a desperate move just before the deadline.

Raiders: Meyers may just stay in Vegas

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, one of the buzziest trade names the last few weeks, could still get dealt, but an acquiring team will need to strongly consider whether they plan to extend him soon. Don't be stunned if he's still in Vegas on Tuesday night.

Cowboys: One move so far. Anything else?

Jerry Jones hinted Monday night a trade was in the works. The league expected Dallas to add defensively, and it did just that, nabbing Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson on Monday morning. Wilson was a breakout star during the Bengals' Super Bowl run a few years ago but had expressed frustration with his demotion in recent weeks.

Ravens: Hay in the barn, now for playoff run

Baltimore got its work done Monday night by nabbing Dre'Mont Jones from Tennessee a couple weeks after getting safety Alohi Gilman in the defensive backfield. The Ravens, who of course were 1-5 two weeks ago, are now favored to win the AFC North after two straight wins and the return of Lamar Jackson.

Panthers: Patience, patience, patience?

If you're waiting on snakes and sparklers around the league, you may prepare yourself for the pop-its in Carolina. I don't get the sense they'll do anything that is more than a late-round pick swap for a player if they do anything at all. The Panthers know they're building something, and I don't get the sense they are under any illusions they are one player away from a deep playoff run. They will want to keep legitimate capital to continue building through the draft.

49ers: Let's try this again?

San Francisco sent a sixth round pick to New England to get Keion White last week just to lose Mykel Williams to an ACL a few days later. The injury misfortune with this team is unreal. I am not sure how much more future draft capital you devote to plugging the holes, but I could see the Niners going after defensive help of any kind Tuesday.

Saints: An impact WR could be out the door

It would be hard to imagine 1-8 New Orleans gets to the trade deadline without dealing somebody, and I think that's becoming more of a reality as more time passes from their eighth loss of the year. But still to be determined is who will actually move. More teams want receiver Chris Olave (No. 1 on the team in receiving) and more teams would probably get Rashid Shaheed (No. 2).

Giants: Neal, Hyatt, Wilson on the table?

I mentioned a potential Evan Neal trade earlier since the former first rounder is in the final year of his rookie deal. I'm not sure they will give him away, though, even if teams work up an appetite. If the receiver trade market remains out of whack, perhaps someone will call for a reasonably priced Jalin Hyatt. And it is not out of the realm of possibility a team calls about Russell Wilson. The veteran hasn't drawn much interest to date, though.

Bengals: Would they trade Hendrickson?

Cincinnati has always said it values Trey Hendrickson when trade talks come up, but then they don't pay him accordingly. He is still hurt and is still turning 31 in a month. If Cincy has any hope at January football, its defense has to play better and Hendrickson makes them better. I struggle to see him get dealt. The Bengals traded linebacker Logan Wilson to the Cowboys on Monday morning.

Vikings: Insurance at QB?

That building is used to having conversations around the acquisition of quarterbacks. I wouldn't be surprised if those conversations continued into Tuesday and resulted in a late pick going somewhere for a low-priced veteran who would not threaten J.J. McCarthy's starting status (Carson Wentz is out for the season). Don't forget Minnesota brought in Daniel Jones last season after he was released by the Giants.

Colts: Could buy as others monitor a former early pick

The needs for Indy before their loss to Pittsburgh were cornerback and edge rusher, in that order. I would not rule out the Colts potentially trading a player, either. I have heard from teams who are monitoring second-year receiver Adonai Mitchell, who has two catches on four targets since the start of October. Mitchell was a second-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Steelers: They want a WR

Everyone knows Pittsburgh would like a receiver and they have plenty of draft picks to play with. Whether GM Omar Khan can dislodge one remains to be seen.

Bears: They need DL help

In consecutive weeks Chicago has placed a pass rusher on injured reserve. The Bears needed defensive line help before that and certainly do now.

Patriots: Small moves for postseason push?

New England unloaded Keion White and Kyler Dugger last week and everyone thinks they could get a pass rusher or running back. If the Pats do, I don't know that the player will come with a big price tag.

Titans: Obvious seller with business closing

Tennessee has been open for business for weeks, and they just did a deal Monday night to send Dre'Mont Jones to Baltimore. That may be it for Tennessee, which won't send away every pass rusher they have. The Titans got calls for Arden Key and T'Vondre Sweat as well. I don't see Tennessee dealing Calvin Ridley, either. They don't want to make things tougher for top overall pick Cam Ward.

Chiefs: If not a trade, perhaps a FA

I think Kansas City could go after a running back if one falls into the Chiefs' laps, but they are bullish on Isiah Pacheco's imminent return. Mike Pennel's return (again) to Kansas City does not preclude the team from looking at more defensive line help, though. If the Chiefs don't trade for someone Tuesday afternoon, I could still see them looking to acquire a free agent at some point in the coming weeks.

Bills: Needs at WR ... and DL?

Some have wondered if Buffalo will make a move with Ed Oliver on the shelf for some time. They should get second rounder T.J. Sanders back soon from IR. Buffalo doesn't have a ton of cap space to work with, but they'll find the space if need be. Receiver has been the thought for them if they can find one worth targeting.

Jaguars: More wheeling and dealing?

There are a lot of eyes on Jacksonville and first-year GM James Gladstone, who made a splash in trading up for Travis Hunter in April's NFL Draft. The Jags are looking around the league, and many believe he won't be afraid to send away more picks to acquire talent. Jacksonville is a bit of a wild card because sources see them going after a receiver, or defensive backfield or interior defensive line.

Buccaneers: Status quo, for now

All is quiet with Tampa Bay. I wrote two weeks ago the Bucs like their receivers even with the injury to Mike Evans, and GM Jason Licht has a pretty good draft track record. I don't see him sending away any picks of consequence.

Browns: Berry always in the mix

Maybe someone calls about tight end David Njoku, but Cleveland will be just fine keeping him beyond Tuesday. Teams have been sniffing around at some of Cleveland' offensive linemen. GM Andrew Berry will make a deal buying or selling no matter what the record is.