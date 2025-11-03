Skip to Main Content
2025 NFL trade deadline live updates: Latest rumors, buzz and news in final two days to make deals

Keep it locked here for all the news ahead of the Nov. 4 cutoff

By
1 min read

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is officially upon us. All 32 teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to strike any remaining player or draft pick deals before the start of the 2026 offseason next March.

Already several teams have swapped notable names in search of midseason help, with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles leading the way: In the last week alone, notoriously aggressive general manager Howie Roseman has added three potential starters to the Birds' lineup in cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II, plus former first-round edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who was acquired from the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Eagles' splurge came not long after the New England Patriots' purge, with Mike Vrabel's squad shipping away two defensive veterans in Keion White and Kyle Dugger.

Which other players could be moved ahead of Tuesday's deadline? And are superstar talents like Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett among them? Meanwhile, which other teams figure to be buyers (or sellers) ahead of the home stretch of the 2025 season?

We've got you covered with all the latest rumors and rumblings around the NFL in our running tracker of trade deadline news:

Cardinals gearing up for potential Kyler Murray trade in offseason?

This one isn't likely to come to fruition before the midseason deadline, but NBC Sports suggests Arizona, which is set to start Jacoby Brissett against the Cowboys on Monday night, is on track to break up with its former No. 1 overall draft pick this offseason:

[An] offseason trade is very realistic. If not likely. The current regime did not draft him. The current regime did not sign him to a second contract. ... And with the current regime staring at three years of not making it to the postseason, one way to successful finagle a fourth season will be to lobby ownership for the ability to draft, to sign, or to trade for a new starter.

[Trading Murray is] a deal that could be put in place before the first day of the 2026 league year, when NFL teams officially can resume swapping players. Barring a return from [injury for] Murray that sparks an unlikely playoff run, it would be a surprise if a trade doesn't happen in March.

 
Commanders could be sellers after latest wave of injuries

Washington was built to win now this year, with general manager Adam Peters betting big on aging veterans. But quarterback Jayden Daniels wasn't the only key player injured in Sunday night's loss to the Seahawks, as cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ACL) and wideout Luke McCaffrey (collarbone) will now miss the rest of the 2025 campaign. Rather than reach for short-term Band-Aids, it's possible Peters could look to auction older vets on expiring deals in advance of a 2026 restocking. Some possibilities: running back Jeremy McNichols, tight end Zach Ertz, pass rusher Von Miller.

 
Bengals star Trey Hendrickson might actually be available

Hendrickson finally signed a revised contract with Cincinnati prior to this season. But the Bengals are no longer issuing a "hard no" when asked about the pass rusher's trade availability, per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. The 31-year-old Pro Bowler, who had 17.5 sacks in each of his previous two seasons, is due to be a free agent after the 2025 campaign.

 
Dolphins still expected to shop other pass rushers after Phillips deal

After sending Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles, Miami might not be done overhauling its defensive front. The Dolphins are also expected to entertain offers for former Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb and journeyman Matthew Judon, according to ESPN. Chubb would no doubt fetch more via trade at this time; he's approaching 30 but had four sacks in the club's first five games this year.

 
Jaelan Phillips trade grades: Eagles betting on immediate impact

Here's our early take on Philly landing Phillips, the ex-Dolphins pass rusher:

Dolphins: B

Phillips was headed for free agency after the 2025 season. He's also been quite mercurial in terms of both production and, more so, availability, missing a combined 22 games from 2023-2024, so it's not like Miami would've been betting on a stable starter had it extended him. Fielding a late third-rounder for a volatile performer on an expiring deal is solid process. Now comes the difficult part of Dolphins brass -- whoever that is moving forward -- making good on the added resource.

Eagles: C+

Phillips always stood out as a logical Eagles target for a number of reasons: 1.) Roseman loves a gamble on a former high pick stuck in a rut or bad situation; 2.) Philly badly needed edge rushing help with Nolan Smith recovering from injury and Brandon Graham lured out of retirement to fill in for the abruptly retired Za'Darius Smith; and 3.) Phillips presents longer-term upside as well as experience under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Everything hinges on the former UCLA standout staying upright, however, which has been a problem. Roseman's also got a surprisingly spotty track record when spending on big-name rentals, so he almost needs the new guy to either tear it up en route to a title repeat and/or stick around under a new deal to impact the Eagles' defense beyond 2025.

 
Eagles take a swing on Jaelan Phillips, land Dolphins OLB

Here's another Howie Roseman deal for you: Philadelphia is acquiring Phillips, the former first-round draft pick, from Miami in exchange for the Eagles' original 2026 third-rounder. The veteran is still just 26 and had 6.5 sacks in just eight games under current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio back in 2023. He also missed extensive time due to consecutive season-ending injuries in 2023-2024. So it's a gamble for Philly, but the Birds also sorely needed edge rushing assistance.
