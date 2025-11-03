The 2025 NFL trade deadline is officially upon us. All 32 teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to strike any remaining player or draft pick deals before the start of the 2026 offseason next March.

Already several teams have swapped notable names in search of midseason help, with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles leading the way: In the last week alone, notoriously aggressive general manager Howie Roseman has added three potential starters to the Birds' lineup in cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II, plus former first-round edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who was acquired from the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Eagles' splurge came not long after the New England Patriots' purge, with Mike Vrabel's squad shipping away two defensive veterans in Keion White and Kyle Dugger.

Which other players could be moved ahead of Tuesday's deadline? And are superstar talents like Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett among them? Meanwhile, which other teams figure to be buyers (or sellers) ahead of the home stretch of the 2025 season?

We've got you covered with all the latest rumors and rumblings around the NFL in our running tracker of trade deadline news: