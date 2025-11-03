Cardinals gearing up for potential Kyler Murray trade in offseason?
This one isn't likely to come to fruition before the midseason deadline, but NBC Sports suggests Arizona, which is set to start Jacoby Brissett against the Cowboys on Monday night, is on track to break up with its former No. 1 overall draft pick this offseason:
[An] offseason trade is very realistic. If not likely. The current regime did not draft him. The current regime did not sign him to a second contract. ... And with the current regime staring at three years of not making it to the postseason, one way to successful finagle a fourth season will be to lobby ownership for the ability to draft, to sign, or to trade for a new starter.
[Trading Murray is] a deal that could be put in place before the first day of the 2026 league year, when NFL teams officially can resume swapping players. Barring a return from [injury for] Murray that sparks an unlikely playoff run, it would be a surprise if a trade doesn't happen in March.