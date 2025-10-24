With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, there could be a lot of drama around the league between now and when the deadline hits on Nov. 4.

For contending teams, they have to decide if making a trade will put them over the top and make them a true Super Bowl contender. For teams that have struggled this year, they have to decide if it's time to blow things up and start over.

No one wants to see their favorite team give up on the season, but sometimes, that can be the right move and if you need proof, just look at last year's trade deadline. We went back and graded four big trades from last season and in all four instances, the playoff contending team got a worse grade than the team that was having a fire sale.

With that in mind, let's revisit four trades from last year and hand out new grades:

Jets got: WR Davante Adams

WR Davante Adams Raiders got: 2025 conditional third-round pick (92nd overall)

Breakdown: This trade didn't make a ton of sense for the Jets when it happened, and looking back on it doesn't make it any better. When the Jets made this deal on Oct. 15, 2024, they were sitting at 2-4 and they had just fired coach Robert Saleh one week earlier. They were looking for a spark from Adams, but they would have needed the spark the size of a nuclear explosion to spark this team. Although Adams put up decent numbers during his time in New York -- he caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns -- that didn't really do anything to help the Jets win. They had too many other problems. The Jets went 3-8 in 11 games with Adams. After the season, they ended up releasing him in a move that left them with an $8.4 million dead cap hit.

As for the Raiders, they ended up taking the pick they acquired and trading it to the Seahawks for Geno Smith. That's right, the Raiders ended up landing a starting quarterback out of this deal. So not only did they get rid of Adams' contract, but they were able to bring in Smith and reunite him with Pete Carroll. Although adding Smith certainly made sense, it hasn't paid off for the Raiders this year. Las Vegas is 2-5 and a big reason for that is because Smith has struggled.

Jets original grade: B-

B- Jets grade one year later: D

D Raiders original grade: A-

A- Raiders grade one year later: C+

Cowboys got: WR Jonathan Mingo, 2025 seventh-round pick (247th overall)

WR Jonathan Mingo, 2025 seventh-round pick (247th overall) Panthers got: 2025 fourth-round pick (114th overall)

Breakdown: The Cowboys got ripped for this trade almost as soon as they made it. They definitely needed some help at wide receiver and Jerry Jones tried to fix that problem by overpaying for Mingo. To put this deal in perspective, the Commanders only gave up a fifth-round pick to get Deebo Samuel, but the Cowboys paid a fourth-round pick to get the Carolina receiver, who had just 12 catches through nine games with the Panthers before being traded.

In eight games with the Cowboys, Mingo didn't do much, catching just five passes for 46 yards. Mingo started the 2025 season on injured reserve and he was just activated this week, so he still hasn't played a game this year. If he gets on the field, it's hard to see him getting very many targets in a Cowboys offense that already includes CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson.

The Cowboys did get a seventh-round pick in the deal, which they used on Tommy Akingbesote, but he didn't even make the roster this year as a rookie. He got cut in August.

As for the Panthers, they used their fourth-round pick on Trevor Etienne. Although he hasn't seen much action, he has been doing his best to make the most of his time on the field. As a running back, he's averaging 5.1 yards per carry on 15 rushing attempts. Etienne has also been returning punts and kicks for the Panthers, and the rookie seems to be getting better every week. In Carolina's Week 7 win over the Jets, Etienne had a season-long 45-yard return.

Cowboys original grade: D+

D+ Cowboys grade one year later: F

F Panthers original grade: B

B Panthers grade one year later: B-

Bills got: WR Amari Cooper, 2025 sixth-round pick (204th overall)

WR Amari Cooper, 2025 sixth-round pick (204th overall) Browns got: 2025 third-round pick (94th overall), 2026 seventh-round pick

Breakdown: When the 2024 season started, Cooper didn't look like he had very much left in the tank during six games with the Browns, but the Bills made a trade for him anyway. In eight games with the Bills, Cooper caught just 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills also got a draft pick in the deal and they ended up shipping it off to Dallas in a package with Kaiir Elam. In exchange, the Bills got back a 2025 fifth-round pick that they used on Jordan Hancock. The defensive back has only seen action in two games this year, but he could be seeing more action starting this week with Taylor Rapp headed to injured reserve.

On the Browns' end, they took the third-round pick they got from Buffalo and used to take Dillon Gabriel. The rookie quarterback has already started three games for the Browns this season and if he ends up being their QB of the future, then this trade will look brilliant for them. Not to mention, they also got a 2026 seventh-rounder that they'll be able to cash in come next April.

Bills original grade: A-

A- Bills grade one year later: D+

D+ Browns original grade: B

B Browns grade one year later: B+

Saints send Marshon Lattimore to Commanders

Commanders got: CB Marshon Lattimore, 2025 fifth-round pick (147th overall)

CB Marshon Lattimore, 2025 fifth-round pick (147th overall) Saints got: 2025 third-round pick (93rd overall), 2025 fourth-round pick (131st), 2025 sixth-round pick (184th)

Breakdown: When you look at this deal one year later, you realize that it might go down as the craziest trade from the 2024 season.

The Commanders got a much-needed starting corner in Lattimore, but he's definitely struggled some during his time on the field with Washington. The Commanders also got a fifth-round pick in this deal, which is notable, because they ended up using that pick to acquire Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. So the Commanders essentially got Samuel and Lattimore out of this trade. The receiver has already made a mark this season: He's gone over 70 yards receiving in three of the six games that's played in.

As for the Saints, this trade has turned into a home run for them. They used the third-round pick on Jonas Sanker, who has been a total surprise this year. He's started in six of New Orleans' seven games and has had a strong rookie season at safety.

The Saints used their fourth-round pick from this deal on Quincy Riley. The cornerback just got on the field as a starter and he's already impressing. In the Saints' Week 7 loss to the Bears, Riley had his first career interception. Riley has already started two games for the Saints and is expected to once again start this week when New Orleans faces Tampa Bay.

The Saints used their sixth-round pick from this trade on Devin Neal. Although the running back hasn't played much this season, he's expected to see his first extensive action on Sunday as the replacement for Kendre Miller, who's out for the season with a torn ACL.