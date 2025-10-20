We are just more than two weeks before the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline, and depending on who you talk to, it could be an active next few weeks.

"Seems like there could be a decent bit of action this deadline," said one team executive.

A couple hours later, a text from a different team executive came through: "I don't feel like there's going to be a lot of action. Feel like a lot of teams are optimistic versus being in sell mode."

A rebuttal from a third team executive: "The teams that have been the most active trade deadline sellers lost" on Sunday.

And a retort from a fourth saying "there are too few sellers at this point."

Whether you think losing teams should be sellers is irrelevant if they don't think they'll be losing much more. Two-win teams like the Texans (offensive line) and Giants (receiver) can be buyers ahead of the deadline (Houston plays Monday night). The Cowboys added a third win to embolden them more to make a deal for defensive help. Heck, even the one-win Ravens could send draft pick compensation away to get some more talent in the building and see if a comeback in the AFC North is attainable.

I have scoured the league the last couple of weeks and here's what I've learned from sources. Let's get to it.

Will the Jets have a fire sale?

You have to start in Gotham and the winless Jets, the NFL's only 0-7 team. The league has been eyeing Gang Green's assets, but the Jets haven't really entertained anything regarding their players just yet. One source said the team has been "stubborn" with their asking prices. Logical thinking says that has to change soon. All eyes are on running back Breece Hall and edge Jermaine Johnson there.

Hall is No. 12 in the NFL in rushing yards but has been held out of the end zone so far this season.

Raiders have reason to trade Meyers

There's little secret around the league the Raiders (2-5) could move Jakobi Meyers, who's in the final year of his deal. Trading for Meyers means a team would need to feel decently about giving him a contract extension. In an effort to replace Meyers, the Raiders have tried their best to play Jack Bech after drafting him in the second round, much higher than many teams had him on their board. Bech has 7 catches for 73 yards this season, including just two catches for in his last 61 snaps.

Complicating factors in potential Hendrickson deal

Something that has been misunderstood about any potential Trey Hendrickson deal -- one that seems very unlikely as the 3-4 Bengals' hope was renewed on Thursday -- is that, to the Bengals, Hendrickson isn't on an expiring deal. Hendrickson got a one-year, $29 million restructured deal this offseason, but Cincinnati reserved the right to franchise tag the pass-rusher in 2026 if it so chooses.

Cincy trading Hendrickson would be trading away the ability to retain him at a below-market deal next year, as well.

A New Orleans 'rebuild' could start like this

There had been talk early in the season that the Saints were working to extend Chris Olave, but sources have wondered if the absence of an extension a third of the way through the season means he can be moved.

Olave has a long injury history, but being under contract next year makes him an attractive trade target for teams who want to add a receiver. The Saints (1-6) have resisted the rebuild many around the league think they need to endure, and sending away Spencer Rattler/Tyler Shough's top receiver won't help the young men in 2025.

Sources could see the Saints moving on from edge Cam Jordan and/or linebacker Demario Davis. If they are dealt, New Orleans will try to find a contending team where they can land. The 49ers make sense for either one of those players.

Miami's trade bait? Sources doubt it's Waddle

Jaylen Waddle being on the move has never made much sense for Miami (1-6). He's been one of Chris Grier's best draft picks in recent years. He is under contract through 2028. He is the top receiver for Miami this year with Tyreek Hill's injury, and he's slated to keep that position next year with Hill's expected release.

That said, teams will surely call on pass-rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. Chubb would be more likely to be moved this year since Phillips is playing on his $13.2 million option year.

Eagles not done shopping for impact rushers

Legendary Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is expected to return to the team soon. While some related Graham's impending return to Za'Darius Smith's retirement, I'm told the Graham was interested in returning before that vacancy was created, though it could have accelerated the timeline. Graham had been considering a return well before Smith called it quits. The Eagles have desired edge rush and cornerback help for weeks, and Graham's return will not preclude Philly from making another move at edge rusher.

Perhaps A.J. Brown's game against the Vikings will quiet all the talk around Philly trading their top wide receiver for at least a week. I had one source tell me it was more likely the Eagles would trade to add help offensively than it would be to trade Brown away.

New England may stand pat at WR, buy at other spots

The Patriots (5-2) have seemingly been comfortable going with their own receivers, which is a surprise to many around the league. After years of missing out on free-agent receivers, the Patriots appear to be willing to stand pat with the guys they currently have in the second year of Drake Maye's rookie deal.

Even if the Pats are fine with their pass catchers, I could still see them adding at running back or edge rusher. New England leads the AFC East standings.

Talent-strapped Titans likely to move Key

The 1-6 Titans already fired their coach and are willing to make some deals, but other teams must want their players. That's why I caution against the idea of a fire sale. Tennessee isn't exactly flush with talent, and there isn't much top-200 talent on the team south of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Brian Callahan's quick flameout continues the Titans' stunning three-year cycle of chaos. Now what? Jonathan Jones

One name I could absolutely see getting dealt is edge rusher Arden Key. I'm keeping an eye on the Lions and 49ers. Detroit had strong interest in Key in the pre-draft process, and the Niners had Key in 2021.

One-win Ravens still profile as buyers

The Ravens (1-5) sent away Odafe Oweh and could still add an edge rusher in the next two weeks. Frankly, the Ravens could and should add anywhere on defense. Tight end Mark Andrews is in trade rumors because he's in the final year of his deal, but an acquiring team would still need more than $3 million in cap space to bring him on. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is back this week and there's still time to make up ground in an AFC North that's there for the taking.

Who wants a Pro Bowl TE?

The Browns won their second game of the season and did it without injured TE David Njoku. Cleveland may get used to playing without him as teams will have interest in Njoku, a first-round pick in 2017. The 29-year-old Njoku, a 2023 Pro Bowler, is in the final year of a contract and would cost a team less than $1 million on the cap to deal for him. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has led the team in receiving yards the past two games.

More notes on Steelers, Jaguars and QB trade targets

You always have to keep an eye on the teams that are blessed with draft capital. The Steelers and Jaguars are each projected to have double-digit draft picks in 2026. The Jaguars are 4-3 going into their bye, so they'll have a week to watch what the league does. But first-year GM James Gladstone came up under Les Snead and we know Gladstone likes to be aggressive. Meanwhile, the Steelers don't believe in championship windows, but these aren't your grandfather's Steelers as we have seen. Using the Pickens pick for a receiver makes a lot of sense, especially when you consider the team will probably backfill that with a comp pick in the coming months.

As for other names that could be on the move that haven't been touched on above: Dolphins EDGE Matthew Judon was a healthy scratch on Sunday. Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt was benched this past week. Patriots S Kyle Dugger has been on the block for some time. The Jets wouldn't mind parting with WR Allen Lazard. The Giants would rather deal Russell Wilson than Jameis Winston. Short of a major quarterback injury, it seems Kirk Cousins will remain with the Falcons.