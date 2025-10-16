The NFL is rocketing towards the Nov. 4 trade deadline, and teams now have to determine if they are going to be buyers or sellers. One team that has catapulted in recent weeks into buyer status is the New England Patriots. Mike Vrabel's club is entering Week 7 on a three-game win streak, which included an upset win over the Buffalo Bills on the road that has since helped them elevate to first place in the AFC East.

On top of already matching their win total (four) from the previous two seasons, New England has second-year quarterback Drake Maye putting up numbers that have him circling the MVP conversation. So, with an emerging young quarterback at the helm and currently holding the inside track on a division title, the Patriots could look to bolster their roster leading up to the deadline.

One area they could focus on, as highlighted by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, is wide receiver.

"New England has needed a wide receiver for some time," Jones said on CBS Sports HQ this week. "The truth of the matter is, you have Drake Maye on his rookie contract, and he will continue to be one of the best bargains in sports, so long as the rookie wage scale exists in the NFL, and you have a great quarterback like they have in young Drake Maye, the Tar Heel. So, wide receiver is something they could continue to use.

"...The Patriots have the AFC East division crown in their sights for the first time for the better part of a half-decade. They want to get there; they're going to need more wide receiver help, not just this year, but beyond. That is why they've been wanting to make a deal for a wide receiver, and they hope to make one before the Nov. 4 trade deadline."

So, who could the Patriots target to be the newest weapon for Maye? Let's identify four targets.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 45 REC 25 REC YDs 274 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

This is the obvious and most talked-about target when it comes to the Patriots dealing for a receiver. Mike Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans when Brown was drafted by the franchise in 2019, and the two reportedly still have a strong connection. When Tennessee traded Brown to the Eagles in 2022, Vrabel was visibly distraught by the deal. So, one would think that both Brown and Vrabel would welcome a reunion. Meanwhile, Brown has been vocal about his displeasure with his role in the Eagles offense, which has led to trade speculation heating up. If things reach a point of no return between Philadelphia and Brown, the Patriots make a lot of sense as a trade partner.

While a Brown trade sounds like a logical blockbuster to keep an eye on, it's worth noting that he carries massive dead cap money. This season, Brown's dead cap charge is a little over $90 million. In 2026, it's $72.5 million before it gets to a more palatable place in 2027 and beyond. That'd be a hard pill for Philadelphia to swallow in the middle of a Super Bowl window.

Chris Olave NO • WR • #12 TAR 63 REC 39 REC YDs 342 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

New England saw firsthand what Olave is capable of as the Saints receiver posted a game-high 98 yards receiving on six catches (10 targets) in their Week 6 matchup in New Orleans. With the Saints sitting at 1-5 on the season and seemingly on the verge of a full roster rebuild, it may make sense for them to collect up assets by dealing a player like Olave, who may not be on their timeline. The 2022 first-round pick out of Ohio State is still playing on his rookie deal, but the Saints did pick up his fifth-year option, which means he's under team control through the 2026 season. However, Olave would most likely look for a long-term extension this offseason. If the Saints aren't enamored with the idea of inking Olave, who has dealt with various concussions throughout his young career, to a deal this offseason, it'd make sense to move him now to get peak value.

Rashid Shaheed NO • WR • #22 TAR 36 REC 26 REC YDs 316 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

In a similar vein to Olave, Shaheed could be on the move for New Orleans as well. The 27-year-old is set to be a free agent this offseason, so the Saints could look to get some draft pick compensation for him at the deadline before possibly losing him on the open market. Shaheed is a downfield burner that would add a different layer to New England's offense with most of their pass catchers working as possession receivers. Shaheed could also have some appeal to the Patriots for his play in the return game as well, particularly after losing Antonio Gibson for the year.

Jakobi Meyers LV • WR • #16 TAR 43 REC 29 REC YDs 329 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

One of the themes throughout New England's offseason roster building was that they brought in a lot of players who had familiarity with figures on Vrabel's coaching staff. They could continue to follow that theme at the deadline by looking to acquire Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, Meyers began his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of NC State in 2019 and worked well within Josh McDaniels' offense both as a member of the Patriots and with the Raiders. Unlike these other receivers mentioned, the learning curve for Meyers would be minuscule if he were brought back to New England thanks to his experience playing under McDaniels. Meyers is in the final year of his deal, and the Raiders find themselves in last place in the AFC West, so the receiver may be a popular target this deadline.