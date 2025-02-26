Technically, the 2025 NFL free agency period won't kick off until March 10, when all 32 teams can begin negotiating with the agents of players with expiring contracts. And even then, signings can't be finalized until March 12. Already, however, teams are permitted to negotiate trades of players and draft picks.

Trades also can't be made official until 4 p.m. ET on March 12, but that doesn't mean the parameters of potential deals can't be discussed. In fact, some of the most notable trades of recent memory have come about before the official start of free agency, such as Matthew Stafford's move from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, when L.A. reached an unofficial agreement in late January.

With that in mind, which big names could be the subject of trade talks in the lead-up to free agency? Some of these veterans have already sought to find new homes, while others are less likely to be moved, but all of them figure to draw some level of interest in the coming weeks:

The Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl after adding Stafford's big arm to their all-star lineup back in 2021, but now they're focused on a younger core, whereas Stafford reportedly wants a pay raise at age 37. The result: L.A. has reportedly already allowed Stafford's agent to discuss a prospective contract with other teams. It's not a guarantee Stafford will play elsewhere, but if the Rams really aren't willing to cough up more money for a talented, albeit aging, signal-caller, they'll surely listen to any premium offers.

Offloaded by the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason during the team's quarterback overhaul, Pickett isn't exactly a needle-mover as a potential starter. Still, at just 26, with 25 career starts under his belt, fresh off a learning season as the No. 2 for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, he could be an attractive low-risk, high-reward option for a rebuilding squad. Think the New Orleans Saints, who just hired ex-Eagles coordinator Kellen Moore. Philly also has the young Tanner McKee in tow as a reserve.

The supersized No. 1 wideout just might not be No. 1 in Seattle anymore, with the younger Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerging as the Seahawks' top pass catcher in 2024. That doesn't mean Seattle will be itching to send Metcalf packing, with fellow starter Tyler Lockett going on 33. But Metcalf is also pricey, due more than $30 million in 2025, and has just one season remaining on his contract. The potential benefit of auctioning him now? Recouping resources to allocate toward other areas of need, like the offensive line.

This one's essentially already in motion, with the San Francisco 49ers reportedly allowing the former All-Pro to explore other opportunities. It's not that Samuel doesn't fit in under Kyle Shanahan; he remains a multipurpose fireworks show when operating at full speed. The issue lies in his spotty availability and health, along with a contract that expires after 2025. Though Brandon Aiyuk is also recovering from injury, dealing Samuel to another squad would also enable the 49ers to lean more on 2024 rookie Ricky Pearsall.

His name doesn't hold nearly as much weight as wideouts like Metcalf and Samuel, but Kirk has quietly been one of the NFL's better possession targets when healthy. Unfortunately, he's coming off two straight injury-riddled seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who now have added reason to move on thanks to the emergence of star rookie Brian Thomas Jr. Due more than $24 million in the final year of his contract, he could be a buy-low candidate for another team desperate for a veteran safety valve.

A running joke in Atlanta due to his relative lack of usage since a 1,000-yard debut in 2021, the former first-round pick is precisely the kind of building block the Falcons should probably be retaining and maximizing, given Pitts is still just 24 with a wide receiver's skill set. But if they don't have major long-term plans for the tight end, now would be the time to collect offers, ahead of his 2025 contract season. Imagine a contender like the Eagles making a luxury upgrade at the position by pursuing his upside.

The Cleveland Browns keep insisting they have no interest in moving Garrett, but when a generational talent publicly and strongly desires a fresh start, well, it's only a matter of time until the dam bursts. That is, of course, as long as Garrett is telling the truth about prioritizing Super Bowl contention over, say, a lucrative new contract offer from the Browns. No matter how you slice it, teams are going to be knocking on Cleveland's door for the chance to court one of the most imposing edge rushers in the game.