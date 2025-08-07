The 2025 NFL season is fast approaching, but already a number of teams are battling significant injuries to star players. With training camps still in progress and more preseason action on tap, it's becoming harder for each club to stay totally unscathed. And we've still got roughly a month to go until the fall calendar kicks off with Sept. 4's opener.

Among the most notable players banged up this summer: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who's reportedly received epidural injections to reduce the pain of an aggravated disc. With Rams coach Sean McVay offering vague but hopeful updates, what should fans actually expect in regards to the quarterback's availability? Especially after he missed the first few weeks of camp?

And how about other big names battling preseason ailments? Which players are most in danger of missing Week 1, if not more regular season action? We've rounded up the latest on camp's most notable injuries, assessing each situation with a panic meter:

Panic meter:

🚨 = Low panic level

🚨🚨 = Medium panic level

🚨🚨🚨 = High panic level

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (back)

The 37-year-old quarterback has yet to take the practice field with what was initially described as back soreness. NFL Media reported this week Stafford is actually battling an aggravated disc, which isn't necessarily rosy news for an aging signal-caller. On one hand, Los Angeles is no stranger to having Stafford at limited capacity in the offseason. On the other, his age and previous injuries, including a 2022 spinal cord contusion, should have eyes glued to veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Minnesota's top playmaker stopped practicing early in camp after experiencing hamstring soreness, and the Vikings have understandably been slow to reintroduce "Jets" to the lineup. After all, it was a hamstring injury that sidelined Jefferson for seven games in 2023. Coach Kevin O'Connell suggested this week the No. 1 receiver will be locked and loaded for the regular season. Jefferson's also been a steady, smiling presence at camp. Still, hamstring woes can linger. It's only fair to be a bit skeptical.

One of Josh Allen's top targets in Buffalo, Shakir was recently labeled "week-to-week" by coach Sean McDermott with a high-ankle sprain. That may or may not put his Week 1 availability in jeopardy. Still, the veteran wideout, who also signed a long-term contract extension back in February, figures to be back to full speed by early in the season at the latest. A trip to injured reserve to open the year would allow the Bills to preserve a roster spot while letting Shakir rest for three games.

This one is layered. For one, the panic is real in part because fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from an ACL tear suffered in 2024 -- an issue that figures to keep the club's top pass catcher off the field through Week 1. And yet it's unclear whether Jennings' absence is in any way related to his previously reported desire to land a new contract from 49ers brass. Officially, coach Kyle Shanahan has offered no timeline for Jennings' return, while leaving the door open for contract-related speculation.

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Newly crowned the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman on a per-year basis, Slater was carted off the field after going down with an apparent left leg issue during team drills Thursday. The two-time Pro Bowler, who headlines Justin Herbert's front, reportedly couldn't put any weight on his leg as he was assisted. It's not a good sign for a blind-side blocker who previously missed all but three games during the 2022 season thanks to a biceps injury. Right tackle Joe Alt could be in line to shift to the left side.

Texans S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (leg)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

A fiery addition to Houston's secondary via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, Gardner-Johnson suffered an apparent right leg injury while trying to tackle receiver John Metchie III in a team scrimmage Thursday. The Pro Bowl ballhawk, who helped Philadelphia advance to two Super Bowls in two separate stints with the team, was then carted off the field. He previously missed extensive time in both 2022 and 2023, appearing in just three games for the Detroit Lions after suffering a non-contact leg injury in camp.