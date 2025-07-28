Week 2 of training camp is underway across the NFL. For some teams, this is when the action truly begins to distinguish itself from the prior offseason workouts as they now transition to padded practices. With this new chapter of training camp unfolding, it can oftentimes prove to be a key fork in the road where players either start breaking away from the pack en route to securing a roster spot or they fall by the wayside with the added layer of physicality. Whichever way they fall, it makes for a fascinating period to monitor.

On top of that, it's game week! An NFL game will be played this Thursday when the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers square off from Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame Game. Yes, football will be on our TV screens in just a matter of days. Adjust your plans accordingly.

As we wait for that game to kick off, let's comb through the entire league and highlight some of the notable nuggets that occurred during Monday's collection of training camp practices.

Anthony Richardson emerges

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 47.7 YDs 1814 TD 8 INT 12 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

One of the more high-profile quarterback battles throughout the NFL this summer resides in Indianapolis, where incumbent Anthony Richardson is duking it out with free agent signee Daniel Jones. While Richardson was sidelined in the spring for minicamp due to a shoulder injury, it seems as if the Colts former first-round pick is starting to emerge. According to reporters on the scene, Richardson won the day in what was Indianapolis' first full-padded practice. Mike Chappell of CBS4 Indy noted that Richardson completed all six of his pass attempts in team sessions, while Jones completed three of four. Moreover, Dominic Miranda of WTHR added that Richardson looked "confident, comfortable, and accurate," while also layering some throws.

If Richardson continues to flash his development as a passer, it could lock up the Week 1 job. The Florida product has proven his ability to move the ball with his legs, but has been dramatically limited with his arm. If he's turned a corner on the latter, it's a massive swing in this QB competition.

Justin Fields participates in team drills after toe injury

Justin Fields NYJ • QB • #7 CMP% 65.8 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Justin Fields had the entire New York Jets fanbase holding its collective breath after leaving practice last week with a foot injury. It was later revealed to be a minor toe injury. On Monday, the veteran was back on the field and participating in team drills for the first time since dislocating a toe in his right foot, albeit in a limited fashion.

As noted by ESPN, Fields didn't sit out any reps with the starters during competitive team drills on Monday. He completed six of his seven attempts during the session, including a throw to rookie tight end Mason Taylor off of play action.

Boots on the ground in Cincinnati

CBS Sports' John Breech was in Cincinnati for the Bengals training camp practice on Monday and has since rolled out his takeaways from the session. First up, it seems as if the club has found its version of Austin Ekeler with offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher comparing Chase Brown to the former Charger and current Commander. Pitcher added in a prior interview that Brown should be a "household name" by the end of the year. As Breech reports, Brown had the "most electrifying run of the day" when he wove his way for a 10-yard touchdown.

Meanwhile, 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart had his first padded practice in the NFL after finally putting pen to paper on his rookie contract. When asked to give himself a grade for the practice, he gave himself a C+.

"I feel like it was a way better day than [Sunday]," Stewart said. "I would say I'd give me a C+. I did mess up on some things. There were some plays I left on the table for sure."

As Breech highlighted, one of the mistakes that led to his self-imposed grade was Stewart jumping offside on a hard count from Joe Burrow.

"Rookie mistake," Stewart said. "The coaches were on me about that. I'm going to make it up to him, though."

Luther Burden III takes the field for Bears

The Chicago Bears were one of the team rolling out their first padded practice and, in doing so, welcomed aboard Luther Burden III. The second-round wide receiver was absent through the first four days of training camp due to a hamstring injury. Monday marked the first time Burden hit the field this summer. As noted by the Chicago Sun Times, Burden didn't participate in team drills, but is ramping up in similar fashion to how Chicago has dealt with other recovering players. When healthy Burden brings even more upside to a Bears wide receiver room that already features D.J. Moore and 2024 first-round pick Rome Odunze.

Here's a look at some of the notable injury developments from Monday's training camp practices.