2025 NFL training camp takeaways: Anthony Richardson enjoys strong day; Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton injured
Some news, analysis, injury roundup from Monday's training camp practices
Week 2 of training camp is underway across the NFL. For some teams, this is when the action truly begins to distinguish itself from the prior offseason workouts as they now transition to padded practices. With this new chapter of training camp unfolding, it can oftentimes prove to be a key fork in the road where players either start breaking away from the pack en route to securing a roster spot or they fall by the wayside with the added layer of physicality. Whichever way they fall, it makes for a fascinating period to monitor.
On top of that, it's game week! An NFL game will be played this Thursday when the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers square off from Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame Game. Yes, football will be on our TV screens in just a matter of days. Adjust your plans accordingly.
As we wait for that game to kick off, let's comb through the entire league and highlight some of the notable nuggets that occurred during Monday's collection of training camp practices.
Anthony Richardson emerges
One of the more high-profile quarterback battles throughout the NFL this summer resides in Indianapolis, where incumbent Anthony Richardson is duking it out with free agent signee Daniel Jones. While Richardson was sidelined in the spring for minicamp due to a shoulder injury, it seems as if the Colts former first-round pick is starting to emerge. According to reporters on the scene, Richardson won the day in what was Indianapolis' first full-padded practice. Mike Chappell of CBS4 Indy noted that Richardson completed all six of his pass attempts in team sessions, while Jones completed three of four. Moreover, Dominic Miranda of WTHR added that Richardson looked "confident, comfortable, and accurate," while also layering some throws.
If Richardson continues to flash his development as a passer, it could lock up the Week 1 job. The Florida product has proven his ability to move the ball with his legs, but has been dramatically limited with his arm. If he's turned a corner on the latter, it's a massive swing in this QB competition.
Justin Fields participates in team drills after toe injury
Justin Fields had the entire New York Jets fanbase holding its collective breath after leaving practice last week with a foot injury. It was later revealed to be a minor toe injury. On Monday, the veteran was back on the field and participating in team drills for the first time since dislocating a toe in his right foot, albeit in a limited fashion.
we see you, @MasonTaylor52 pic.twitter.com/aotw2NMcdm— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 28, 2025
As noted by ESPN, Fields didn't sit out any reps with the starters during competitive team drills on Monday. He completed six of his seven attempts during the session, including a throw to rookie tight end Mason Taylor off of play action.
Boots on the ground in Cincinnati
CBS Sports' John Breech was in Cincinnati for the Bengals training camp practice on Monday and has since rolled out his takeaways from the session. First up, it seems as if the club has found its version of Austin Ekeler with offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher comparing Chase Brown to the former Charger and current Commander. Pitcher added in a prior interview that Brown should be a "household name" by the end of the year. As Breech reports, Brown had the "most electrifying run of the day" when he wove his way for a 10-yard touchdown.
Chase Brown with a run that got his teammates pumped up. Last week, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said he would be a focal point of the offense this year pic.twitter.com/p8WGBCxX2U— John Breech (@johnbreech) July 28, 2025
Meanwhile, 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart had his first padded practice in the NFL after finally putting pen to paper on his rookie contract. When asked to give himself a grade for the practice, he gave himself a C+.
"I feel like it was a way better day than [Sunday]," Stewart said. "I would say I'd give me a C+. I did mess up on some things. There were some plays I left on the table for sure."
As Breech highlighted, one of the mistakes that led to his self-imposed grade was Stewart jumping offside on a hard count from Joe Burrow.
"Rookie mistake," Stewart said. "The coaches were on me about that. I'm going to make it up to him, though."
Luther Burden III takes the field for Bears
The Chicago Bears were one of the team rolling out their first padded practice and, in doing so, welcomed aboard Luther Burden III. The second-round wide receiver was absent through the first four days of training camp due to a hamstring injury. Monday marked the first time Burden hit the field this summer. As noted by the Chicago Sun Times, Burden didn't participate in team drills, but is ramping up in similar fashion to how Chicago has dealt with other recovering players. When healthy Burden brings even more upside to a Bears wide receiver room that already features D.J. Moore and 2024 first-round pick Rome Odunze.
Injury roundup: Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton, Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez leave early
Here's a look at some of the notable injury developments from Monday's training camp practices.
- Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton: Dallas' starting left tackle slowly walked off the field after getting rolled up on during a pass play on Monday, according to ESPN. After being evaluated on the field, Guyton was able to gingerly walk off the field with the medical staff.
- Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez: As noted by ESPN's Mike Reiss, Patriots All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez departed practice and was seen heading to the athletic training shed due to what appeared to be a leg injury. Gonzalez was covering Stefon Diggs on a crossing route during 11-on-11 drills when the injury popped up.
- Browns QB Kenny Pickett: The veteran quarterback was not available for the Browns on Monday due to a hamstring injury he suffered over the weekend. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that Pickett currently doesn't have a timeline to return, but they'll be taking it day-to-day. Stefanski added (via the Akron Beacon Journal), "He'll rehab, he'll get back out very quickly."
- Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: Head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Smith would not practice on Monday due to back tightness. There was no word on how long the back tightness would keep Smith sidelined.
- Ravens CB Jaire Alexander: John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Alexander was experiencing swelling in his knee. They've since drained his knee, and Harbaugh added that "he should be back tomorrow."