Training camp is still in the early stages around the NFL, as the overwhelming majority of teams are getting acclimated to football again. That doesn't mean the practices don't count (they do), but the pads will be coming on around the league next week.

In the meantime, we'll settle for shells and shorts -- compiled of 7-on-7, 11-on-11, and training camp passing stats to bide the time. Football is back around the NFL as the days get hotter in late July, and the first preseason game (Lions-Chargers Hall of Fame Game is a week away). We're actually two weeks from preseason openers for a few teams around the league. Yes, it comes quick.

Who stood out in the Thursday training camp practices? What developments did we see around the league? Here's a few takeaways from the Thursday practices:

Big day for Joe Burrow

Make what you will about the first week of training camp, but Joe Burrow was none too pleased how the offense looked following Wednesday's training camp practice. The Bengals quarterback took matters into his own hands on Thursday, hitting Tee Higgins on a skinny post play for a touchdown and a perfect back-shoulder throw to Jermaine Burton in the practice (per the Bengals website).

Burrow capped off his strong day with two strong throws to Ja'Marr Chase on an out route and found his top playmaker on an over route, where only Chase can get the pass.

The Bengals offense is arguably the best in the league when Burrow is hot. He was scorching Thursday.

A lot of Kyle Pitts

Michael Penix Jr. is entering his first year as the starting quarterback for the Falcons. He's not shying away from Kyle Pitts, the tight end who had a historic rookie season but has been essentially forgotten since.

Per the Falcons website, Penix hit Pitts on a 25-yard completion on an out route in the first play of the 11-on-11 session. That was intentional, as Penix has worked with Pitts throughout the offseason to get their timing down.

There were plenty of targets heading Pitts' way throughout the practice. Penix admitted after the practice there was "gonna be a lot of that." He's making sure everyone is noticing.

Deep threat Xavier Worthy

Worthy already had a deep ball come his way during Tuesday's Chiefs practice and hauled in the pass from Patrick Mahomes. On Thursday, the Chiefs' second-year wideout pulled it off again, adjusting his route to haul in a deep ball from Mahomes -- his second in three practices (per the Chiefs website).

The Chiefs have been focusing on stretching the field during training camp, looking for Worthy and Hollywood Brown on deep patterns and making the offense more vertical.

Worthy had a deep touchdown catch late in the Super Bowl blowout loss to the Eagles, and had 50 catches for 572 yards and five touchdowns in his final eight games. The Chiefs are banking on Worthy to take a big leap in Year 2.

Buccaneers rookie standout

The Buccaneers didn't have Mike Evans practicing on Thursday, but there's a contingency plan in place in case Evans ever has to miss time during the regular season. Enter Emeka Egbuka, the first-round wide receiver who will eventually be the long-term replacement for Evans whenever he decides to hang up his cleats (Evans still is a ways away form that scenario).

Per the Buccaneers website, Egbuka made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone for a touchdown during the 7-on-7 portion of practice. The Buccaneers have been impressed with how Egbuka has grasped the playbook so smoothly and can play all three wide receiver positions (X,Y, Z) without missing a beat.

Egbuka is an excellent route runner and certainly is playing his way into a significant role in the Buccaneers' passing game. Might be time to buy some stock in Egbuka.

Colts rookie tight end shining

No matter who the Colts quarterback ends up being, Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will have the benefit of throwing to Tyler Warren throughout the season. Warren has caught passes thrown his way in various team drills from both quarterbacks, a commonality in shells and shorts. He even caught an errant pass from Richardson, making the lunge look easy (per the Indianapolis Star). Jones even threw a pass behind Warren and he was able to haul the catch in.

The Colts can't wait to see the physicality in Warren's game when he gets the pads on. They already know he can block just based on his footwork in the team periods and are excited to see what he can do after the catch -- which also won't be revealed until the pads come on.

Warren is the tight end the Colts have had trouble finding for nearly a decade. He's not your typical rookie.