NFL roster cutdown day took place on Tuesday as all 32 NFL clubs trimmed their rosters to 53 players. Following these cuts are waiver claims, with more than 1,100 players looking for new NFL homes.

Any NFL player that is cut but not vested -- that is, having fewer than four years of experience -- goes through the waiver wire, where any of the other 31 NFL teams have the chance to claim them. If a player passes through waivers unclaimed, they are free to sign with a team's practice squad.

This year, the Tennessee Titans held the No. 1 waiver claim, and new general manager Mike Borgonzi had the right to claim as many players as he wanted. Tennessee ended up claiming four.

Keep in mind, if a team claims another player after already having 53 players on their active roster, they hace to make a corresponding move by releasing one of the players that made their initial roster.

Let's take a look at every waiver wire claim made Wednesday from the around the NFL, (H/T NFL Media).

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

LB Chad Muma (Jaguars)

CB JuJu Brents (Colts)

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets