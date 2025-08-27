2025 NFL waiver claims tracker: Titans claim four players, including Jalyn Armour-Davis from Ravens
All the waiver claims in the NFL from Wednesday
NFL roster cutdown day took place on Tuesday as all 32 NFL clubs trimmed their rosters to 53 players. Following these cuts are waiver claims, with more than 1,100 players looking for new NFL homes.
Any NFL player that is cut but not vested -- that is, having fewer than four years of experience -- goes through the waiver wire, where any of the other 31 NFL teams have the chance to claim them. If a player passes through waivers unclaimed, they are free to sign with a team's practice squad.
This year, the Tennessee Titans held the No. 1 waiver claim, and new general manager Mike Borgonzi had the right to claim as many players as he wanted. Tennessee ended up claiming four.
Keep in mind, if a team claims another player after already having 53 players on their active roster, they hace to make a corresponding move by releasing one of the players that made their initial roster.
Let's take a look at every waiver wire claim made Wednesday from the around the NFL, (H/T NFL Media).
Tennessee Titans
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (Ravens)
- CB Samuel Womack (Colts)
- DE C.J. Ravenell (Ravens)
- LB Dorian Mausi (Vikings)
Carolina Panthers
- WR Dalevon Campbell (Chargers)
- CB Damarri Mathis (Broncos)
Chicago Bears
- LB D'Marco Jackson (Saints)
- CB Jaylon Jones (Cardinals)
Cleveland Browns
- CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (Jets)
- RB Raheim Sanders (Chargers)
Dallas Cowboys
- CB Trikweze Bridges (Chargers)
- DC Reddy Steward (Vikings)
Detroit Lions
- DT Tyler Lacy (Jaguars)
- DE Tyrus Wheat (Cowboys)
Indianapolis Colts
- LB Chad Muma (Jaguars)
Las Vegas Raiders
- LB Brennan Jackson (Rams)
Miami Dolphins
- CB JuJu Brents (Colts)
New England Patriots
- QB Tommy DeVito (Giants)
- CB Charles Woods (Rams)
New Orleans Saints
- WR Trey Palmer (Buccaneers)
- OG Xavier Truss (Broncos)
New York Giants
- S Beau Brade (Ravens)
- CB Rico Payton (Saints)
New York Jets
- LB Cam Jones (Chiefs)
- OT Esa Pole (Chiefs)
- TE Jelani Woods (Colts)
Philadelphia Eagles
- C Willie Lampkin (Rams)