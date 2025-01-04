The Baltimore Ravens will try to secure the AFC North championship when they take on the Cleveland Browns in a key divisional matchup on Saturday. Cleveland is coming off a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins, while Baltimore defeated Houston, 31-2, on Christmas Day. The Browns (3-13), who have lost five in a row, are 1-7 on the road this season. The Ravens (11-5), who have won three straight, are 5-2 on their home field.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 20-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Browns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before you make any Ravens vs. Browns picks, bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Ravens.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players. In addition, he is an amazing 53-25-2 on his last 80 betting picks in games involving the Baltimore Ravens, returning a whopping $2,522. Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on sports betting apps is way up.

Now, Tierney has zoned in on Browns vs. Ravens. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Browns vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Browns spread: Baltimore -20

Ravens vs. Browns over/under: 41.5 points

Ravens vs. Browns money line: Baltimore -2941, Cleveland +1310

CLE: Browns are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games

BAL: Ravens are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Ravens can cover

Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to finish another MVP-type season on a high note. In 16 games this season, he has completed 300 of 442 passes (67.9%) for 3,955 yards and 39 touchdowns with four interceptions and a rating of 121.6. He has also rushed 130 times for 852 yards (6.6 average) and four touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 48. In the loss at Cleveland in October, he completed 23 of 38 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Veteran running back Derrick Henry powers the Baltimore ground attack. In 16 games, he has rushed 305 times for 1,783 yards (5.8 average) and 14 touchdowns. He has 16 explosive plays, including a long of 87 yards, with 89 first-down conversions. He has 17 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He has rushed for more than 300 yards over the past two games, including a 24-carry, 162-yard performance in a 34-17 win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 21.

Why the Browns can cover

No matter who takes snaps under center, Cleveland's top target in the passing game is veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. In 16 games, he has 84 receptions for 1,166 yards (13.9 average) and four touchdowns. He has had 12 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 89, with 333 yards after the catch and 54 first-down conversions. In last week's loss to the Dolphins, he caught 12 passes for 94 yards. He had 11 receptions for 108 yards in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 15.

Although he is questionable with a thigh injury, defensive end Myles Garrett powers the Cleveland defense. In 16 games, he has 45 tackles with a team-high 14 sacks for 92 yards and 21 tackles for loss. He has one pass breakup, has forced three fumbles, recovered one fumble and blocked one kick. In the loss to Miami last week, he made four solo tackles, while registering two sacks.

How to make Browns vs. Ravens picks

Tierney has analyzed Ravens vs. Browns from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

