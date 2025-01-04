Teams with plenty to play for will clash on Saturday when the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati needs to win and get help to make the NFL playoff bracket, while Pittsburgh needs a victory for seeding. The Bengals (8-8), who need the Denver Broncos to lose on Sunday, are 5-3 on the road this year. The Steelers (10-6), who are 5-2 on their home field, have lost three in a row. The Steelers lead the all-time series 71-39, including a 44-38 win in 13 in Cincinnati.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bengals are 2.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Steelers vs. Bengals picks or best bets, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of picks involving the Steelers.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Steelers. He is an outstanding 55-33-1 (+1828) on his last 89 picks in games involving the Steelers. Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Bengals vs. Steelers and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Steelers vs. Bengals:

Steelers vs. Bengals spread: Cincinnati -2.5

Steelers vs. Bengals over/under: 48 points

Steelers vs. Bengals money line: Cincinnati -139, Pittsburgh +117

CIN: Bengals are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

PITT: Steelers are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games

Steelers vs. Bengals picks:

Steelers vs. Bengals streaming:

Why the Bengals can cover

Veteran quarterback Joe Burrow continues to put up MVP-type numbers. In 16 starts, he has completed 423 of 606 passes (69.8%) for 4,641 yards and 42 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a rating of 109.8. He has also carried 41 times for 202 yards (4.9 average) and two touchdowns. In last week's 30-24 overtime win over the Denver Broncos, he completed 39 of 49 passes (79.6%) for 412 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 25 yards and a score.

His top target is veteran wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. In 16 starts, Chase has caught 117 passes for 1,612 yards (13.8 average) and 16 touchdowns. He has 19 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 70, and has 761 yards after the catch and 71 first-down conversions. In a 27-20 win at Dallas on Dec. 9, he caught 14 of 18 targets for 177 yards (12.6 average) and two touchdowns.

Why the Steelers can cover

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson powers the Pittsburgh offense. In 10 games, he has completed 197 of 305 passes (64.6%) for 2,334 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions and a rating of 97.4. He has also rushed 39 times for 139 yards (3.6 average) and two touchdowns. In the Dec. 1 win over the Bengals, he completed 29 of 38 passes (76.3%) for 414 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

The Steelers have one of their main weapons back in wide receiver George Pickens, who had missed several games due to injury. He returned on Christmas Day with three receptions for 50 yards in a 29-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. For the season, he has 58 receptions for 900 yards (15.5 average) and three touchdowns. He has had 17 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 44, with 37 first-down conversions.

How to make Steelers vs. Bengals picks

White has analyzed Bengals vs. Steelers from every possible angle. He's leaning Over on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Bengals vs. Steelers on Saturday, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?