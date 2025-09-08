The NFL sure knows how to kick off a season with a bang. The first full Sunday of the 2025 regular season had the ultimate cherry on top with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens debuting an instant classic that saw Josh Allen and Co. pulling off a remarkable 16-point comeback in the fourth quarter to escape the opener 1-0. While it was a sensational game for viewers, it wasn't as enjoyable for Baltimore or its backers. The line closed at Ravens -1.5, and despite the two-score lead in the fourth quarter, they fell 41-40.

Fortunately for the Ravens and those licking their wounds after falling just short on the betting market, we'll soon enough have the Week 2 slate to wager on. As we shake off the rust and settle back into the NFL, driving full steam ahead, let's take an early look at the betting odds for the upcoming week and see who the oddsmakers have coming out on top.

Week 2 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early Moneyline Commanders at Packers (Thursday) Packers -3.5 47.5 Commanders +166, Packers -200 Bills at Jets Bills -7 45.5 Bills -342, Jets +272 Browns at Ravens Ravens -12.5 45.5 Browns +534, Ravens -769 Rams at Titans Rams -5.5 42 Rams -238, Titans +194 Patriots at Dolphins Dolphins -1.5 44.5 Patriots +109, Dolphins -129 Giants at Cowboys Cowboys -4.5 44.5 Giants +190, Cowboys -230 Seahawks at Steelers Steelers -3 40.5 Seahawks +127, Steelers -151 49ers at Saints 49ers -6.5 43.5 49ers -289, Saints +233 Jaguars at Bengals Bengals -3.5 49.5 Jaguars +156, Bengals -187 Bears at Lions Lions -4.5 47.5 Bears +185, Lions -224 Panthers at Cardinals Cardinals -6.5 45.5 Panthers +245, Cardinals -303 Broncos at Colts Broncos -2.5 43 Broncos -140, Colts +119 Eagles at Chiefs Eagles -1.5 45.5 Eagles -119, Chiefs +100 Falcons at Vikings Vikings -4.5 45.5 Falcons +191, Vikings -233 Buccaneers at Texans (Monday) Texans -1.5 44.5 Buccaneers +109, Texans -128 Chargers at Raiders (Monday) Chargers -3 45 Chargers -181, Raiders +151

Notable movement, trends

Commanders at Packers (Thursday)

Line opened at Packers -1.5 and is now Packers -3.5

The hype train surrounding the Green Bay Packers is just getting started. The club initially opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Commanders for this Week 2 showdown on Thursday, but after convincingly taking down the Lions in the opener, it has ballooned to Packers -3.5. That comes despite Washington playing well in an equally convincing win over the Giants, so the popularity of Green Bay is certainly at a fever pitch.

Bills at Jets

Yes, the Buffalo Bills pulled off a miraculous comeback in the opener, but it didn't do them much in the eyes of the oddsmakers for Week 2. Initially, Buffalo opened as an 8.5-point favorite on the road against the Jets, but that has since dropped to Bills -7. While Buffalo's defense certainly has some warts they need to clear up, most of this movement could be due to how solid Justin Fields looked, albeit in a loss to Pittsburgh. If he can find similar running lanes that Lamar Jackson had in Week 1, he could keep this game annoyingly close against Bills backers.

Browns at Ravens

The biggest spread on the Week 2 board resides in this divisional matchup between the Ravens and Browns. Off the heels of their late-game collapse against Buffalo, Baltimore is a 12.5-point favorite over Cleveland. Despite the loss, the Ravens offense continues to look like a juggernaut. Meanwhile, the Browns were able to move the ball at a respectable clip and did limit Cincinnati's high-powered offense. Last season, the Ravens were 5-3-1 ATS at home with an average margin of victory hovering right around this spread (12.4). They also responded quite well to losses, owning a 4-1 ATS record in that spot in 2024.

Rams at Titans

Los Angeles remains a 5.5-point road favorite when it heads to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 2. While the offense only managed 14 points in the win over Houston, Matthew Stafford still had some elite throws and completed 21 of his 29 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Going up against a still-building Titans team, it's no surprise to see this flirting with two field goals. In 2024, L.A. was among the better teams on the road with a 6-3 ATS record (66.7%). While the line has stood firm at 5.5, the offensive scoring output (or lack thereof) from these teams in Week 1 has dragged the total from 46.5 down to 41.5.

Patriots at Dolphins

Both of these AFC East clubs put together a dud in the opener, but Miami's was most glaring. On top of the defense letting up points on every single Colts possession, the Dolphins offense was atrocious, with Tua Tagovailoa turning the ball over three times in defeat. That showing has moved the line from Dolphins -2.5 to Dolphins -1.5 despite being at home, which has historically been a favorable spot against the Patriots. Meanwhile, New England fell flat in the second half in their loss against the Raiders at home. Given the deficiencies of both of these teams, it's not a shock to see the total start to tick downward from 45.5 to 44.5.

Giants at Cowboys

The clock may have already struck midnight on Russell Wilson's tenure with the Giants. After a lackluster showing in the opening loss to Washington, coach Brian Daboll was noncommittal about Wilson as New York's Week 2 starter. Whenever he does make that decision, it'll be interesting to see if this line shifts. At the moment, it's held firm at Cowboys -4.5. After playing in the season opener, Dallas will have a considerable rest advantage on top of playing at home, but this game has been held at a standstill with the total also unchanged at 44.5.

Seahawks at Steelers

Is this the version of Aaron Rodgers we're going to get every week? If so, it's not surprising to see this line jump from Steelers -1.5 to Steelers -3 as they host the Seahawks for the home opener. It was a vintage performance from Rodgers, who tossed four touchdowns against his former Jets squad to move Pittsburgh to 1-0. However, that showing didn't embolden the total to jump up. In fact, it dropped from 43.5 at the open to 40.5. That could be due to the Seahawks managing just 13 points in an opening loss to San Francisco, where the offense averaged 4.6 yards per play.

49ers at Saints

The 49ers opened as a full touchdown favorite over the Saints on the road, but that has since ticked down to 49ers -6.5. That could be thanks to the San Francisco offense continuing to get bit by the injury bug, with tight end George Kittle (hamstring) being the latest victim. While New Orleans remains one of the favorites to end the season with the worst record in the NFL, it wasn't an unmitigated disaster in the opening loss to Arizona. Still, I expect Spencer Rattler to struggle against this stout Niners defense, and the total for this game is heading down to 43.5 after opening at 44.5.

Jaguars at Bengals

You might look at the Bengals, see a rare early-season win, and think they are well on their way. But are they really turning a corner, or did they just play the Cleveland Browns? What should tip you off about being a bit skeptical is that Cincinnati opened as a 5.5-point favorite in Week 2, and that number has since dropped to Bengals -3.5. Jacksonville ran the ball well in its Week 1 win, but Trevor Lawrence completed 19 of his 31 passes in the effort. I don't believe the oddsmakers are picking up what the Bengals are putting down and adjusted the line accordingly.

Bears at Lions

Chicago still has its "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Vikings on deck, so it's not entirely surprising to see this number remain unchanged at Lions -4.5. Detroit will be looking to rebound after a rather convincing defeat on the road at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, 27-13. Jared Goff was sacked four times in the loss, but the most stark development was the backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery averaging less than 3 yards per carry. The Lions were just 5-5 ATS last season (including playoffs).

Panthers at Cardinals

The Cardinals put a brief scare into those who took them in survivor pools. However, they managed to not only defeat the New Orleans Saints, but also cover. That has them heading back to Arizona for the home opener, and they have jumped out to a 6.5-point favorite after the line opened at -4.5. Carolina's offense looked like it regressed from its late-season surge to wrap up 2024 and averaged a measly 4.2 yards per play against Jacksonville in the season opener, which has likely contributed to this movement. Bryce Young had two interceptions in the loss, along with a fumble. Despite those offensive woes, the total for this game has only moved down a point from 46.5 to 45.5.

Broncos at Colts

Do we believe in Daniel Jones? The oddsmakers might as the Broncos have dipped from a 3.5-point road favorite to giving up less than a field goal (2.5) to the Colts. The reasoning there could be twofold. First, Jones looked stellar in his Colts debut in a thrashing of the Miami Dolphins. He totaled three touchdowns, and Indy scored on every single one of its offensive possessions. Second, the Broncos had a muted debut. Despite coming out with a win, Bo Nix struggled against Tennessee, tossing two interceptions and losing a fumble. That has helped see this total dip to 42.5 after opening at 44.5.

Eagles at Chiefs

This Super Bowl rematch has seen the line turn on its head. Initially, Kansas City opened as a slight 1.5-point favorite at home. However, after Philly's win in the season opener and the Chiefs dropping to the Chargers last Friday, we've seen this line shift toward the Eagles, who are now laying 1.5 points on the road. Last season, the Chiefs were 4-6 ATS at home, but were never gave up points as a home dog. Meanwhile, the Eagles went 3-2 ATS as a road favorite in 2024.

Falcons at Vikings

Of course, this line is subject to change, especially with the Vikings yet to play on Monday night. Still, what the Falcons showed in the opener does seem to have moved the line closer to their favor. Minnesota opened as a 5.5-point favorite at home for this matchup, but has since dropped a point to Vikings -4.5. Last season, the Vikings were one of the better bets at home, owning a 75% cover rate (6-2 ATS), which was tied for second-best in the NFL. Despite Michael Penix Jr. throwing and rushing for a touchdown in the opener, the total has stood firm at 45.5.

Buccaneers at Texans (Monday)

Houston opened as a slim 1.5-point favorite at home, and that's held coming out of Week 1 despite managing just nine points in a loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. That could be due to the Buccaneers not exactly instilling a ton of confidence despite coming out of the opening weekend victorious. Specifically, Baker Mayfield completed just 17 of his 32 attempts in the win for 167 yards, albeit with three touchdowns. One indicator that the oddsmakers are skeptical about both of these units lies with the total that fell to 44.5 after opening at 46.5.

Chargers at Raiders (Monday)

Both of these AFC West clubs came out of Week 1 victorious, each pulling off upsets. That said, the oddsmakers may have been more impressed with Los Angeles as the line has bumped up to Chargers -3 after opening at Chargers -2.5, giving them a full field-goal advantage on the road. Of course, what happened in 2024 isn't apples to apples for 2025, but the Chargers were 7-3 ATS on the road a season ago, so they seem quite comfortable heading into hostile environments. The total has moved up in this game as well after opening at 43.5 and currently stands at 45.5.