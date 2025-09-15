Week 2 is typically a key barometer for how the rest of the season is going to unfold. It either reaffirmed trends we saw during the opening slate or rejected them with teams rolling back into a more familiar form. For instance, fears of a Detroit Lions regression on offense were eased after dropping 52 points on Sunday. On the other side of the coin, the alarm bells should be going off for 0-2 teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears.

With two weeks in the books, it's fascinating to not only see how these teams perform, but how the sportsbooks are eyeing them and moving the lines accordingly. Below, we're going to take our first glimpse of the Week 3 slate and see who the oddsmakers have coming out on top.

Week 3 early odds

(All lines via FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet; all games on Sunday unless noted)



Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Dolphins at Bills (Thursday) Bills -12.5 46.5 Dolphins +562, Bills -826 Bengals at Vikings Vikings -3.5 42.5 Bengals +160, Vikings -192 Packers at Browns Packers -8.5 42.5 Packers -452, Browns +349 Falcons at Panthers Falcons -3.5 43.5 Falcons -188, Panthers +157 Texans at Jaguars Jaguars -1.5 43.5 Texans -101, Jaguars -119 Colts at Titans Colts -3.5 43.5 Colts -168, Titans +143 Rams at Eagles Eagles -3.5 45.5 Rams +179, Eagles -217 Raiders at Commanders Commanders -5.5 47.5 Raiders +222, Commanders -273 Steelers at Patriots Steelers -1.5 44.5 Steelers -113, Patriots -106 Jets at Buccaneers Buccaneers -7 44.5 Jets +256, Buccaneers -321 Broncos at Chargers Chargers -2.5 45.5 Broncos +121, Chargers -143 Saints at Seahawks Seahawks -7 41.5 Saints +302, Seahawks -380 Cardinals at 49ers Cardinals -1.5 43.5 Cardinals -115, 49ers -104 Cowboys at Bears Bears -1.5 48.5 Cowboys -107, Bears -112 Chiefs at Giants Chiefs -5.5 43.5 Chiefs -265, Giants +216 Lions at Ravens (Monday) Ravens -5.5 51.5 Lions +214, Ravens -265

Notable movement, trends

Dolphins at Bills (Thursday)

Buffalo has ballooned to a massive 12.5-point favorite over the Dolphins after this line initially opened at Bills -8.5. Miami is a team in disarray after dropping to 0-2 on the season, and the foundation of the organization -- headlined by head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa -- appears to be teetering, so it's no surprise to see this number flirt with two touchdowns. Buffalo is 2-0 ATS this season and has enjoyed an average margin of victory of 10.5.

Bengals at Vikings

This line has seen massive movement in the aftermath of Joe Burrow suffering a toe injury that will sideline him for the next three months. Minnesota opened as the favorite, but it was a small spread of 1.5. Upon the news of this injury, the line now sits at Vikings -3.5. Moreover, the total has sunk from 47.5 to 43.5. The total drop could not only be a result of Burrow's injury, but also the Vikings offense still developing with J.J. McCarthy under center and managed just six points on Sunday night.

Packers at Browns

Green Bay will have the rest advantage coming into this game after playing on Thursday night, which is only helping grow this spread. The Packers opened as a 5.5-point road favorite, but their impressive start to the season, along with the Browns meek beginning their 2025 campaign, has helped move this to Packers -8.5. Cleveland is coming off a 41-17 defeat at the hands of the Ravens, where they were a 12.5-point underdog. Meanwhile, Green Bay is 2-0 ATS on the young season with an average margin of victory of 11.5 points, which came against superior opponents in Detroit and Washington.

Falcons at Panthers

This spread has completely flipped after the Panthers opened as a 1.5-point favorite. Now, it's the Atlanta Falcons who sit as the road favorite and are laying 3.5 points against their division rival. The Falcons defense flashed in Week 2 after limiting the Vikings to six points, while Carolina's offense has been hot-and-cold throughout the early stages of the year. That's likely why we've also seen the total dip from 46.5 to 43.5. The Under is 3-1 between these teams entering Week 3.

Texans at Jaguars

Houston still has its Week 2 matchup with the Bucs to go, so this line is subject to change. That said, it is interesting to see the confidence being shaken in the Texans by the books. The club opened as a 1.5-point road favorite, but now it's Jacksonville that is laying the 1.5 in this AFC South matchup. The total has also dropped from 46.5 to 43.5, so Houston's nine-point showing in Week 1 does appear to have made some waves.

Colts at Titans

Who had the Indianapolis Colts at 2-0 to begin the season? Indy's stellar beginning to 2025 has emboldened the oddsmakers, who now list them as a 3.5-point road favorite against the Titans after Tennessee initially opened as a 1.5-point favorite. The Colts are 2-0 this season and have an average margin of victory of 12. The total for this game did open at 45.5 and has waned a touch, falling to 43.5.

Rams at Eagles

Both Philadelphia and L.A. have jumped out to a 2-0 start to the season, but the Eagles are a notable 3.5-point favorite over the Rams in this head-to-head. Los Angeles was the only team to truly give the Eagles a run for their money in the playoffs last season, but the offense has looked a bit disjointed at times in the early going, which could be why this spread is above a field goal. However, it's worth noting that the Eagles are 0-1 ATS at Lincoln Financial Field this season, and that comes after they went 6-5 ATS at home last year.

Raiders at Commanders

Las Vegas still has its Week 2 contest to play, so the lines could see more movement. That said, folks may be buying in on the Raiders (or fading the Commanders) as this line has dropped to Washington -5.5 after they opened as a 7.5-point favorite. The Commanders will have a pretty stark rest advantage after playing last Thursday, while the Raiders will be preparing on a short week after playing on Monday. It's worth noting, however, that the Commanders were 1-3 ATS when given the rest advantage in 2024.

Steelers at Patriots

Despite the Patriots coming out of Week 2 with a win and Pittsburgh on the losing end on Sunday, the Steelers have flipped to a small 1.5-point favorite on the road. This comes after New England initially opened as a 1.5-point favorite. Dating back to last season, the Patriots are 2-7 straight-up at Gillette Stadium.

Jets at Buccaneers

Tampa Bay still has its Week 2 matchup to play on Monday night, but is a convincing 7-point favorite over the Jets, which is down slightly from the 7.5-point spread at the open. With Justin Fields in concussion protocol, however, it'll be curious to see how this line swings once his status becomes clearer.

Broncos at Chargers

Similar to the other teams set to play on Monday, the line for this game could change depending on the events of the Chargers Week 2 contest. That said, L.A. has grown to a 2.5-point favorite after this line initially opened at Chargers -1.5. Denver is coming off a demoralizing last-second loss to the Colts, where a penalty gave Indy a second-chance at a game-winning field goal, which also dropped them to 0-2 ATS on the season.

Saints at Seahawks

Seattle opened as a 6.5-point favorite, but this spread has since crossed a couple of key numbers. Now, the Seahawks are laying a touchdown and the hook at -7. Despite being a bit frisky at times through the first couple of weeks, the Saints are 0-2 ATS, and this will be their first road test of the year. The total for this matchup also saw a dip, falling to 41.5 after opening at 43.5.

Cardinals at 49ers

With Brock Purdy's status still up in the air and Mac Jones the likely Week 3 starter, it's not a total surprise to see this total fall from 47.5 to 43.5. That injury -- along with the slew of others that San Fran has endured this season -- has also seen Arizona move to a 1.5-point favorite after the Niners opened as a 3.5-point favorite at home.

Cowboys at Bears

Chicago's stock is dropping like a rock after falling to 0-2 on the season. The Bears opened as a field-goal favorite for this matchup against Dallas, but that has been bet down to Bears -1.5, and it wouldn't come as a shock to see the Cowboys flip as a favorite by the time we get to kickoff. The total for this game has ticked up to 48.5 after opening at 47.5, and the Over is 3-1 between these two clubs this season.

Chiefs at Giants

The Chiefs are 0-2 for the first time since 2014 and will look to get their first win of the year on Sunday Night Football. There, they'll face a Giants team that nearly pulled off an upset over the Cowboys, but an ill-timed interception by Russell Wilson in overtime spoiled their chances. That showing by New York, however, does seem to have helped move the line in their favor. Kansas City is still a 5.5-point favorite, but that's down from the 6.5 points they were laying at the open.

Lions at Ravens (Monday)

Next Monday's matchup is a sneaky Super Bowl preview, but the oddsmakers seem to be favoring the Ravens quite a bit. Despite the Lions looking much more like their old selves with a 52-point outburst last week, Baltimore has grown to a 5.5-point favorite after this number opened at Ravens -3.5. The Over is 3-1 between these two teams this season, and given how potent both offenses are, it's no surprise to see the total jump to 51.5 after opening at 49.5.