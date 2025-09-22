Week 3 in the NFL was a doozy, and kept a lot of bettors licking their wounds coming out of the Sunday slate. There were several bad beats throughout the weekend. That included the Philadelphia Eagles somehow covering on a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown after allowing the Los Angeles Rams to claw back from a double-digit deficit. And then there was the Green Bay Packers. They had their game-winning field goal blocked, which helped spring the Cleveland Browns to a game-winner of their own, pulling off the biggest upset of the young season. Like we said, it was a doozy.

As we come down from the hysteria that was Week 3, the train keeps moving forward with Week 4 on the horizon. Below, we're going to take our first glimpse of next week's slate and see who the oddsmakers have coming out on top.

Week 4 early odds

(All lines via FanDuel Sportsbook; all games on Sunday unless noted)





Game Early line Early total Early Moneyline Seahawks at Cardinals (Thursday) Cardinals -1.5 43.5 Seahawks -104, Cardinals -112 Vikings at Steelers (in Dublin) Vikings -2.5 40.5 Vikings -146, Steelers +124 Panthers at Patriots Patriots -5.5 43.5 Panthers +198, Patriots -240 Eagles at Buccaneers Eagles -3 45.5 Eagles -159, Buccaneers +134 Chargers at Giants Chargers -5.5 44.5 Chargers -260, Giants +215 Saints at Bills Bills -16.5 48.5 Saints +980, Bills -1786 Titans at Texans Texans -7 38.5 Titans +270, Texans -334 Browns at Lions Lions -8.5 45.5 Browns +370, Lions -481 Commanders at Falcons Commanders -2.5 45.5 Commanders -142, Falcons +120 Colts at Rams Rams -3.5 48.5 Colts +168, Rams -200 Jaguars at 49ers 49ers -3.5 46.5 Jaguars +172, 49ers -205 Ravens at Chiefs Ravens -3 48.5 Ravens -142, Chiefs +120 Bears at Raiders Raiders -1.5 47.5 Bears -102, Raiders -116 Packers at Cowboys Packers -5.5 48.5 Packers -290, Cowboys +235 Jets at Dolphins (Monday) Dolphins -2.5 44.5 Jets +132, Dolphins -156 Bengals at Broncos (Monday) Broncos -7.5 43.5 Bengals +290, Broncos -360

Notable movement, trends

Seahawks at Cardinals (Thursday)

The Cardinals initially opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but that has fallen slightly to Arizona -1.5 for this NFC West matchup. That could partially be due to Cardinals running back James Connor suffering a season-ending injury on Sunday, ridding Arizona of a key skill position player. On top of that, Seattle has looked solid through the first month of the season and is coming off a blowout win over the Saints. Both of these teams are 2-1 ATS on the young season, but the Cardinals are 0-1 ATS at home while Seattle is 1-0 ATS on the road thus far. The total for this game sank from 46.5 to 43.5.

Vikings at Steelers (in Dublin)

This game will be played on a neutral site in Dublin, Ireland, which adds another dynamic for bettors. Minnesota opened as a 2.5-point favorite. Both clubs are coming off wins in Week 3, but the Steelers haven't been kind to backers this season, as they are 1-2 ATS. Meanwhile, the Vikings are 2-1 ATS with an average margin of victory sitting at 8.3.

Panthers at Patriots

New England is coming off a demoralizing loss to the Steelers, where they turned the ball over five times. Meanwhile, the Panthers are fresh off a shutout win over the Falcons. Yet, it's the Patriots who have grown to 5.5-point favorites after the line opened at -3.5. Carolina is 2-1 ATS this season, while the Patriots are 1-2 ATS, and both of those ATS losses have come at Gillette Stadium.

Eagles at Buccaneers

Philadelphia has grown to a full field goal favorite on the road as they visit the Buccaneers. That's up from Eagles -1.5 at the open. When these two teams met in the same exact spot (Week 4 in Tampa) a season ago, the Bucs rolled to a 33-16 win. The big question in this latest head-to-head, however, is the status of star wideout Mike Evans. He injured his hamstring in Sunday's win over the Jets, so he'll be worth monitoring throughout the week. Both teams are 2-1 ATS on the season, and the Under is a combined 4-2 between. That's likely why we've seen this total fall from 48.5 to 45.5.

Chargers at Giants

The Chargers have jumped out as one of the surprise teams of 2025. They are atop the AFC West and are a perfect 3-0 on the season (2-0-1 ATS) thanks, in part, to Justin Herbert taking a step forward into the MVP conversation. In turn, L.A. has jumped out to a 5.5-point favorite on the road against New York after opening as a 3.5-point favorite. The Giants may be on Jaxson Dart watch after Russell Wilson couldn't get anything going on Sunday night, which dropped them to 0-3 on the year (1-2 ATS).

Saints at Bills

The biggest spread of Week 4 can be found in Buffalo, where the Bills are currently laying 16.5 points to New Orleans. That's up from the 13.5 points the Bills were giving up at the open. This line was expected to be large given that Buffalo looks like a Super Bowl contender at 3-0 while New Orleans is 0-3 and is fresh off a 44-13 blowout loss to the Seahawks. How big of an underdog are the Saints? If you bet $10 on them to pull off the upset, you'd profit roughly $106. Buffalo is 2-1 ATS on the season and has an average margin of victory of 10.3. Meanwhile, the Saints are 0-3 ATS.

Titans at Texans

Both of these AFC South clubs fell to 0-3 on Sunday. However, it was particularly jarring for the Texans, who were the betting favorite to win the division coming into the year. Now, playoff hopes are fleeting. Despite that, they are a full touchdown favorite over the Titans after this line opened at Texans -6.5. Tennessee covered its lone road contest on the season, while Houston is 0-3 ATS overall. Meanwhile, the Under is 3-0 in all Texans games this season, which could be why the total for this game has sunk from 44.5 at the open down to 38.5.

Browns at Lions

Detroit still has its Monday night matchup to play, so this game could see more movement depending on what happens in Baltimore. That said, the oddsmakers do seem quite impressed with the Browns after they pulled off the upset over the Packers. The Lions opened as a 10.5-point favorite, but that is now down to Lions -8.5. The questions surrounding the Browns offense will continue to linger, but their defense is arguably the best in the league, which could help keep them within the number. Through three weeks, Cleveland is 2-1 ATS.

Commanders at Falcons

The status of Jayden Daniels -- who missed Week 3 -- will be a central storyline leading up to this game. At the moment, the Commanders are laying 2.5 points as a road favorite after the line opened at Commanders -3.5. Marcus Mariota played well, filling in for Daniels as he led Washington to a win over Las Vegas, but they'd certainly like to see their franchise QB back under center. If we get word on that, the line will likely see some movement. In any event, the Falcons will look to rebound after a shutout loss to the Panthers, where Michael Penix Jr. had a rough outing headlined by two interceptions. That may have shaken the confidence in Atlanta's ability to consistently score, as the total has fallen to 45.5 after opening at 48.5. The Under is 3-0 in Falcons games this season and 2-1 in Commanders games.

Colts at Rams

The Daniel Jones-led Indianapolis Colts remain undefeated on the season. Not only are they 3-0 in the standings, but they are also a perfect 3-0 ATS. That stellar start to the season has pushed this line closer in their favor, but the Rams are still a 3.5-point favorite. That's down from the 6.5 points L.A. was laying at the open. The Rams suffered a bad beat on Sunday after the Eagles blocked a game-winning field goal and returned it for a touchdown to cover the spread. That was their lone ATS loss of the season, and it came in brutal fashion. As for the total, it's up a point to 47.5, and we could see some scoring in this head-to-head as the Over is 4-2 between these clubs this season.

Jaguars at 49ers

Despite all their injuries, the 49ers are 3-0 on the season and 2-1 ATS. Filling in for the injured Brock Purdy, Mac Jones has been able to lead San Francisco to back-to-back wins. It remains to be seen if Purdy will make his return this week, but Jones has shown he can hold down the fort. That may have given oddsmakers confidence to boost the Niners to a 3.5-point favorite. Jacksonville is 2-1 ATS this season, but did not look great offensively in their win over the Texans, so this will be a good test for them on the road.

Ravens at Chiefs

Baltimore still has its Monday night matchup to play, so the lines could change. However, this game doesn't seem to have the hype that it typically would. That could be due to the Chiefs not exactly looking like themselves. Despite pulling out their first win of the season on Sunday night over the Giants, the offense still looks clunky. That could be why we've seen this line shift rather dramatically. Initially, the Chiefs opened as a 1.5-point favorite. Now, Baltimore is laying 3.

Bears at Raiders

We've seen a full tilt in the lines for this matchup. After the Bears opened as a 2.5-point favorite, the line has since swung back towards the home team, and Las Vegas is now favored and laying 1.5 points. Both of these teams are 1-2 ATS on the season, but Chicago did pull off a big win over the Cowboys on Sunday, where the offense finally looked in sync. This game could be a test of whether or not that was this unit turning a corner or simply playing against a poor secondary in Dallas. Points seem to be expected in this game, with the total jumping up to 47.5 after opening at 45.5.

Packers at Cowboys

Welcome back to Dallas, Micah Parsons. The star pass rusher will be making his return to AT&T Stadium and playing his former team for the first time since the jaw-dropping trade just a few weeks ago. Parsons will roll into Jerry World with his Packers as a 5.5-point favorite. That's up a tremendous amount as Green Bay opened as a slim 1.5-point favorite for this head-to-head. The Cowboys are 1-2 on the season (and ATS), and their pass defense has proven to be a weakness, so Jordan Love could use this as a get-right spot after the unit struggled in the upset to Cleveland.

Jets at Dolphins (Monday)

Both of these AFC East squads are still searching for their first win of the season. This matchup is slated to be closer than initially thought after the Dolphins opened as a 5.5-point favorite. Coming out of Week 3 and that line has moved inside of a field goal to Dolphins -2.5. Despite being winless on the year, the Jets are 2-1 ATS. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are 0-1 ATS at Hard Rock Stadium and were 3-5 ATS as the home team a year ago.

Bengals at Broncos (Monday)

The Bengals looked like a team without their franchise quarterback in Week 3 as they were demolished by the Vikings, and the offense under Jake Browning couldn't get off the ground. That poor showing offensively is part of the season, why this total has fallen from 47.5 to 44.5, particularly as they get another tough matchup against the Broncos defense on the road. Denver has also jumped out to a 7.5-point favorite after this spread opened at Broncos -1.5.