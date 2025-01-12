Red-hot teams will clash when the sixth-seeded Washington Commanders meet the third-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup on Sunday Night Football. Washington is coming off a 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, while Tampa Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints, 27-19. The Commanders (12-5), who have won five in a row, are 5-3 on the road this season. The Buccaneers (10-7), who have won six of seven, including two in a row, are 5-4 on their home field.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a three-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Buccaneers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. The Buccaneers are -163 money-line favorites (risk $163 to win $100), while the Commanders are +138 underdogs.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Commanders vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Commanders spread: Tampa Bay -3

Buccaneers vs. Commanders over/under: 50.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Commanders money line: Washington +138, Tampa Bay -163

WAS: Commanders have hit the money line in 13 of their last 18 games (+7.80 units)

TB: Buccaneers have covered the spread in seven of their last 11 home games (+2.55 units)

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield helps power the Tampa Bay offense. In 17 starts, he has completed 407 of 570 passes (71.4%) for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with 16 interceptions and a 106.8 rating. He has also rushed 60 times for 378 yards (6.3 average) and three touchdowns with two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 28, with 24 first-down conversions.

Running back Bucky Irving powers the rushing attack. In 17 games, he has carried 207 times for 1,122 yards (5.4 average) and eight touchdowns with eight explosive plays, including a long of 56 yards, and 52 first-down conversions. He also has 47 receptions for 392 yards (8.3 average).

Why the Commanders can cover

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been on fire. In 17 games, he has completed 331 of 480 passes (69%) for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions and a rating of 100.1. He is also the team's top rusher, carrying 148 times for 891 yards (6.0 average) and six touchdowns. He had seven explosive rushes of 20 yards or more, including a long of 46, and has converted 55 first downs.

His top target is veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin. In 17 games, he has 82 receptions for 1,096 yards (13.4 average) and 13 touchdowns with 12 explosive plays, including a long of 86 yards, and 56 first-down conversions.

