The seventh-seeded Denver Broncos will make their first postseason appearance since winning Super Bowl 50 when they take on the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Buffalo is making its sixth consecutive playoff appearance, but has not gotten past the divisional round since losing in the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2020 season. The Broncos (10-7), who placed third in the AFC West, were 4-5 on the road this season. The Bills (13-4), who won their fifth AFC East title in a row, were 8-0 on their home field. Bills receiver Amari Cooper returned to practice this week after sitting out Week 18.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Bills odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Buffalo is a -465 money-line favorite (risk $465 to win $100) after opening at -400, while Denver is a +356 underdog. Before you make any Broncos vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Matt Severance, considering his mastery of picks involving the Broncos.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He went 121-93-2 for a profit of $589 on his NFL spread picks last season. Furthermore, Severance is on a 25-7 roll on his last 32 picks in games involving the Broncos (+1567). Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps could be way up.

Now, Severance has locked in on Broncos vs. Bills and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Broncos vs. Bills:

Broncos vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -8.5

Broncos vs. Bills over-under: 47.5 points

Broncos vs. Bills money line: Denver +356, Buffalo -465

DEN: Broncos are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

BUF: Bills are 10-7 ATS this season

Why the Bills can cover

MVP candidate Josh Allen continues to be dominant. In 16 games this season, he has completed 307 of 483 passes (63.6%) for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns with six interceptions and a rating of 101.4. He finished the regular season as Buffalo's second-leading rusher with 102 carries for 531 yards (5.2 average) and 12 touchdowns. He had five big plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 30, with 52 first-down conversions.

Third-year veteran James Cook leads Buffalo's ground attack. In 16 games, he carried 207 times for 1,009 yards (4.9 average) and 16 touchdowns. He had six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 65, with 48 first-down conversions. He also caught 32 passes for 258 yards (8.1 average) and two scores. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Broncos can cover

In his first year in the league, quarterback Bo Nix has been stellar. In 17 games, he has completed 376 of 567 passes (66.3%) for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and a rating of 93.3. He has also rushed 92 times for 430 yards (4.7 average) and four touchdowns with 41 first-down conversions. In last Sunday's 38-0 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, he completed 26 of 29 passes (89.7%) for 321 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 47 yards.

His top target in the passing game is veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton. In 17 games, he has 81 receptions for 1,081 yards (13.3 average) and eight touchdowns with 179 yards after the catch and 57 first-down conversions. He has had 17 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 47. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Broncos vs. Bills picks

Severance has analyzed Broncos vs. Bills from every possible angle. He's leaning under on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Bills vs. Broncos on 2025 Wild Card Weekend, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Broncos spread to back, all from the expert who is 25-7 on picks involving Denver, and find out.