The 2025 NFL Playoffs kick off when the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Chargers visit the No. 4 seed Houston Texans in the NFL Wild Card Round on Saturday. In the first season under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers found a way to secure a postseason berth and ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak. In Week 18, they beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-20. Meanwhile, the Texans have won the AFC South for the second straight season. In the season finale, Houston defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-16.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a three-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Texans odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before you make any Chargers vs. Texans picks, bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Chargers.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players. In addition, he is an amazing 47-25-2 on his last 74 betting picks in games involving the Los Angeles Chargers, returning a whopping $1,910. Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on sports betting apps is way up.

Now, Tierney has zoned in on Chargers vs. Texans. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chargers vs. Texans:

Chargers vs. Texans spread: Los Angeles -3

Chargers vs. Texans over/under: 42.5 points

Chargers vs. Texans money line: Los Angeles -158, Houston +133

LAC: Chargers are 12-5 against the spread this season

HOU: Texans are 7-8-2 ATS this season

Chargers vs. Texans picks: See picks at SportsLine

Chargers vs. Texans streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert has been a solid and consistent weapon under center for the Chargers. The Oregon product is ninth in the league in passing yards (3,870), 12th in passing touchdowns (23), and 11th in QBR (65.3). He finished the regular season with at least two passing touchdowns in four straight games. In his last outing, Herbert went 28-of-36 for 346 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Receiver Ladd McConkey came into the league as a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and immediately carved out a role. He led the team in targets (112), receptions (112), and receiving yards (1,149). He also scored seven touchdowns with 15 receptions of 20-plus yards. The Georgia product has seven games with 80-plus receiving yards this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Texans can cover

Quarterback C.J. Stroud gives the Texans a calming presence under center. Stroud has the ability to make a throw to all three levels on the field. This season, he threw for 3,727 yards with 20 passing touchdowns. The Ohio State product has six games with multiple passing touchdowns. Last postseason during the Wild Card win over the Cleveland Browns, Stroud went 16-of-21 for 274 yards and three passing scores.

Receiver Nico Collins provides Houston with an explosive weapon with the ball in his hands. Despite missing five games, Collins led the team in catches (68), receiving yards (1,006), and touchdowns (7). The Michigan product has four games with 100-plus yards this campaign. On Dec. 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Collins had eight catches for 119 yards. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chargers vs. Texans picks

Tierney has analyzed Chargers vs. Texans from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Head to SportsLine to see what it is, and find out which team to back.

Who wins Texans vs. Chargers on Saturday, and which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texans vs. Chargers spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who is 47-25 on picks involving the Chargers, and find out.