The Rams are the last team from the NFC to win the Super Bowl and Los Angeles will host the Vikings in the final game of NFL Wild Card Weekend 2025. The Rams enter the 2025 NFL playoff bracket having won five of their last six games, with the lone defeat coming when they rested several key starters. According to the latest NFL Wild Card Weekend odds, Los Angeles is a one-point underdog at home, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. The Rams have lost six of their last seven games against opponents from the NFC North, but should you back Sean McVay's squad with your NFL Wild Card Weekend picks?

The other Wild Card Weekend NFL spreads include Chargers vs. Texans (+2.5, 42.5), Steelers vs. Ravens (-9.5, 43.5), Broncos vs. Bills (-8.5, 47), Packers vs. Eagles (-4.5, 45.5) and Commanders vs. Buccaneers (-3, 50.5). If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, or NFL DFS picks for NFL Wild Card Weekend, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, AI PickBot, and team of experts. They even have one pick that returns over +10000, so be sure to see what they have to say.

Self-learning AI reveals top NFL picks

SportsLine AI hit a whopping 2,131 4.5- and 5-star sports betting picks since the start of last season. Now, it is back with its picks on the spread, money line and total for each NFL Wild Card Weekend game. It is backing the Rams to cover as 1.5-point home underdogs against the Vikings on Monday in a game with an over/under 47.5. See AI picks for each NFL Wild Card Weekend game right here.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Wild Card Weekend that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is Buffalo (-8.5, 47) to cover against the Broncos on Sunday (1 p.m. ET). The Bills cover in well over 50% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as its top running back, while Rams wideout Puka Nacua is its top wide receiver. Here are the Optimizer's complete Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS rankings.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters the 2025 NFL playoffs on an incredible 31-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 69% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. The model has revealed picks for every NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup, and one of its favorite picks is the Rams (+1, 48) covering at home against the Vikings. You can find the model's picks for every game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Insider Mike Tierney (59-33-3 over his last 95 NFL ATS picks) has revealed his best bets for Wild Card Weekend, including the Steelers (+9.5, 43.5) on the road against the Ravens. Tierney's best bets for Wild Card Weekend can be found here.

Eric Cohen, who finished the regular season with a 180-92 (66%) record, has exact score predictions for every NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup. He is high on the Eagles (-4.5, 45.5) to beat the Packers at home, and is also calling for a surprising underdog to pull off a shocking upset. Hit any of his exact score picks and you're looking at a payout well over 100-1. That pick, along with his prediction for every game, is available here. SportsLine's advanced computer model has also locked in its exact score predictions for every NFL Wild Card Weekend game right here.

Chargers vs. Texans picks (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

The 2025 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday with an AFC showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. The Chargers are 8-3 in their last 11 games, while Houston limps into the playoffs having lost two of its past three. SportsLine's model likes the Under (42.5) in that game and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert Mike Tierney, who is 47-25-2 in his last 74 Los Angeles picks, has locked in a best bet for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Ravens picks (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET)

Bitter AFC North rivals square off when the Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. The Steelers have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against Baltimore. SportsLine's model likes the Over (43.5) in that game and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert R.J. White, who is 56-33-1 in his last 90 Pittsburgh ATS picks, has locked in a best bet for this AFC North showdown.

Broncos vs. Bills picks (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Bills are undefeated at home this season, while the Broncos are 5-2 in their last seven games. SportsLine's model likes the Over (47) in that game and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL insider Jason La Canfora has analyzed the player props market for Broncos vs. Bills and locked in multiple NFL prop picks for this matchup.

Packers vs. Eagles picks (Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Teams dealing with quarterback injuries square off when the Eagles host the Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion in Philadelphia's loss against Washington on Dec. 22, while Jordan Love exited Green Bay's defeat against Chicago last week with an elbow injury. SportsLine's model likes the Over (45.5) in that game and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert R.J. White, who is 76-32-2 in his last 110 Green Bay ATS picks, has locked in a best bet for this NFC battle.

Commanders vs. Buccaneers picks (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET)

The Commanders are 5-2 in their last seven games on the road, while the Bucs are 8-3 in their past 11 meetings against Washington at home. SportsLine's model likes the Over (50.5) in that game and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL insider Jeff Hochman, who is 5-1 in his last six Washington ATS picks, has locked in a best bet for this playoff game.

Vikings vs. Rams picks (Monday, 8 p.m. ET)

Both of these teams enter the 2025 NFL playoffs with serious momentum. Minnesota is 9-1 in its last 10 games and 4-1 in its past five games on the road, while Los Angeles has won five of its previous six games overall. SportsLine's model likes the Under (48) in that game and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert R.J. White, who is 62-32-5 in his last 99 Minnesota ATS picks, has locked in a best bet for this NFC showdown.

How to bet on NFL games this week

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.