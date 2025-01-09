The last time the Denver Broncos made the NFL playoff bracket, they went on to win the Super Bowl. The Broncos will open the 2025 NFL playoffs with a road tilt against the Buffalo Bills, who have won five of the last seven meetings against Denver. A rookie quarterback has won a playoff game in each of the past two seasons, but should you back Bo Nix and the Broncos with your NFL Wild Card Weekend picks? According to the latest NFL Wild Card Weekend odds, Denver is an 8.5-point underdog on the road, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.

The other Wild Card Weekend NFL spreads include Chargers vs. Texans (+2.5, 42.5), Steelers vs. Ravens (-9.5, 43.5), Packers vs. Eagles (-4.5, 45.5), Commanders vs. Buccaneers (-3, 50.5) and Vikings vs. Rams (+1.5, 48). Making NFL Wild Card Weekend score predictions can help form not only NFL spread picks, but also NFL over-under picks and NFL parlays. Which NFL Wild Card Weekend games will be lopsided, and which ones will play out closer to their NFL betting odds? Before you make any NFL Wild Card Weekend picks, make sure you see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Top NFL Wild Card Weekend picks

After diving into every game on the NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule, the model is backing the Buffalo Bills (-8.5, 47) to beat the Denver Broncos, 30-20. The Bills feature one of the league's most potent offenses. Buffalo enters the 2025 NFL playoffs averaging 30.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NFL.

Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also racked up 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. In addition, the Bills have been extremely tough to beat at home, winning eight straight at Highmark Stadium.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are 4-5 on the road this season and 1-7 against the spread in their last eight meetings against the Bills. The model projects Allen will throw for more than 220 yards and 1.89 touchdowns, while Buffalo's defense racks up 2.21 sacks on average. See the model's other NFL Wild Card Weekend score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make NFL Wild Card Weekend score predictions

Where to bet on NFL games

