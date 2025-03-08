The 2025 NFL wide receiver free agent market could be booming this offseason for a few reasons even though this year's class could be perceived as watered down in comparison to past years.

One reason is the wide receiver position in the 2025 NFL Draft isn't as deep as years past, and another is the salary cap increase for the new league year. The cap is reportedly projected to jump by over $20 million in 2025, from $255.4 million to somewhere between $277.5 million and $281.5 million. That's a big deal. Most of the top of this year's wide receivers class are either a little older or coming off a serious injury, but if these guys land with the right team, they could be solid fits.

Here's where Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran Chris Godwin -- the top option after the Cincinnati Bengals franchise tagged Tee Higgins -- and the other four top wide receiver free agents stand in terms of their projected market value and possible team fits.

Wide receivers' listed ages are as of Sept. 4, the opening night of the 2025 NFL season, and their seasons of experience include the upcoming 2025 season.

Age: 28 | Season: 7th | Current Team: New York Giants

Darius Slayton's stats need to be graded on a curve given his New York Giants career has involved the final season of quarterback Eli Manning's career and the entire Daniel Jones era. However, with a career yards-per-catch-average of 15.0, that's indicative that Slayton can be useful by separating downfield. Slayton could be a steady, veteran presence with some big-play ability for a contender or a team trying to grow into one.

Spotrac projected AAV: $15.7 million-$23.3 million

Best team fits: Giants, Raiders, Commanders, Steelers, Lions

Age: 33 | Season: 13th | Current Team: Kansas City Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins' 12,965 career receiving yards are the most among active players today, and he's caught touchdown passes from 14 different quarterbacks, tied for the fifth most in NFL history. It's been a while since his third and final first-team All-Pro selection in 2019, but he can still be someone who makes tough, contested catches as a possession receiver. If playing for a contender, he shouldn't be any higher than a team's No. 3 receiver.

Spotrac projected AAV: $11 million-$15.1 million

Best team fits: Chiefs, Bills, Broncos, Colts, Steelers

Age: 31 | Season: 11th | Current Team: Houston Texans

Stefon Diggs was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in the 2020s, but at the age of 31, he's coming off of an ACL tear he suffered in Week 8 of the 2024 season. Another piece of bad news is his receiving yards per game (89.3 in 2022, 69.6 in 2023 and 62.0 in 2024) and yards per catch (13.2 in 2022, 11.1 in 2023 and 10.6 in 2024). Plus, Diggs is currently in the midst of 19-game drought without 100 yards receiving in a game, the longest stretch of his career. Going to a place where there's already an established No. 1 option would make the most sense. Although at this stage of Diggs' career, he may just want to chase the biggest check that would involve a high number of targets.

Spotrac projected AAV: $3 million-$14.8 million

Best team fits: Texans, Commanders, Bears, Rams, Raiders, Patriots, Titans

Age: 31 | Season: 11th | Current Team: Buffalo Bills

Yes, Amari Cooper is fresh off the worst season of his career with 547 yards receiving following consecutive 1,100-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 with the Cleveland Browns. Yes, Jerry Jeudy broke out for a career year in Cleveland after Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills midseason. However, in a shallow wide receiver market, Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, is still one of the top options given his health and recent production prior to a year from hell with the Browns in 2024. He clearly didn't ever get up to speed with the Bills' playbook following the in-season trade, but Cooper still has plenty of juice to be a strong No. 2 receiver for a team with an established No. 1. A reunion with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys could work as well as teams like the Washington Commanders, who have Terry McLaurin, and the Chicago Bears, who have DJ Moore.

Spotrac projected AAV: $14.8 million-$22.5 million

Best team fits: Cowboys, Commanders, Bears, Cardinals, Chargers

Age: 29 | Season: 8th | Current Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin has always operated in Mike Evans' shadow with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but before he dislocated his ankle in Week 7, he was leading the entire NFL in catches with 50. Godwin was second in the league in yards receiving at the time with 576 and tied for third in receiving touchdowns with five. If healthy, he showcased that he could operate as a team's No. 1 option in 2024, and he's always been highly regarded as a teammate. Godwin could be key in a developing team making a leap (Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers), and he could bolster a true contender like the Washington Commanders or return to the Buccaneers to continue thriving alongside Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield.