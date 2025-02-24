The 2025 NFL wide receiver free agent market could be booming this offseason for a few reasons even though this year's class could be perceived as watered down in comparison to past years.

One reason is the wide receiver position in the 2025 NFL Draft isn't as deep as years past, and another is the salary cap increase for the new league year. The cap is reportedly projected to jump by over $20 million in 2025, from $255.4 million to somewhere between $277.5 million and $281.5 million. That's a big deal. Most of the top of this year's wide receivers class are either a little older or coming off a serious injury, but if these guys land with the right team, they could be solid fits.

Here's where Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the unanimous top option, and the other seven top wide receiver free agents stand in terms of their projected market value and possible team fits.

Wide receivers' listed ages are as of Sept. 4, the opening night of the 2025 NFL season, and their seasons of experience include the upcoming 2025 season.

Age: 33 | Season: 13th | Current Team: Chicago Bears

Keenan Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler, is one of the best wide receivers of the last decade or so. However, he appeared to have lost a step this past season, which was significant in a Chicago Bears offense that struggled with protection issues for 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams. Allen still produced solid numbers overall in a rollercoaster offense: 744 yards receiving and seven touchdowns on 70 catches. A return to the Chargers to be the adult in the youthful receivers room with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston could make sense. Ditto for the Steelers, Broncos and Giants. With the Rams, Allen could be a bigger slot weapon in Sean McVay's offense with Cooper Kupp seemingly on his way out.

Spotrac projected AAV: $8 million-$14.8 million

$8 million-$14.8 million Best team fits: Chargers, Steelers, Broncos, Rams, Giants

Age: 28 | Season: 7th | Current Team: New York Giants

Darius Slayton's stats need to be graded on a curve given his New York Giants career has involved the final season of quarterback Eli Manning's career and the entire Daniel Jones era. However, with a career yards-per-catch-average of 15.0, that's indicative that Slayton can be useful by separating downfield. Slayton could be a steady, veteran presence with some big-play ability for a contender or a team trying to grow into one.

Spotrac projected AAV: $15.7 million-$23.3 million

$15.7 million-$23.3 million Best team fits: Giants, Raiders, Commanders, Steelers, Lions

Age: 33 | Season: 13th | Current Team: Kansas City Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins' 12,965 career receiving yards are the most among active players today, and he's caught touchdown passes from 14 different quarterbacks, tied for the fifth most in NFL history. It's been a while since his third and final first-team All-Pro selection in 2019, but he can still be someone who makes tough, contested catches as a possession receiver. If playing for a contender, he shouldn't be any higher than a team's No. 3 receiver.

Spotrac projected AAV: $11 million-$15.1 million

$11 million-$15.1 million Best team fits: Chiefs, Bills, Broncos, Colts, Steelers

5. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

Age: 28 | Season: 7th | Current Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was supposed to help the Chiefs stretch the field deep with Patrick Mahomes, but a preseason injury that required surgery involving one of his shoulder joints sidelined him until Week 16. He probably makes the most sense on another one-year, prove-it deal, but at the age of 28, he still might have some big-play juice still in him. That's why a Chiefs return or a move to another team with a high-powered offense to where Brown could be a nice complementary piece makes the most sense.

Spotrac projected AAV: $6.5 million-$13 million

$6.5 million-$13 million Best team fits: Chiefs, Vikings, Lions, Rams

Age: 31 | Season: 11th | Current Team: Houston Texans

Stefon Diggs was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in the 2020s, but at the age of 31, he's coming off of an ACL tear he suffered in Week 8 of the 2024 season. Another piece of bad news is his receiving yards per game (89.3 in 2022, 69.6 in 2023 and 62.0 in 2024) and yards per catch (13.2 in 2022, 11.1 in 2023 and 10.6 in 2024). Plus, Diggs is currently in the midst of 19-game drought without 100 yards receiving in a game, the longest stretch of his career. Going to a place where there's already an established No. 1 option would make the most sense. Although at this stage of Diggs' career, he may just want to chase the biggest check that would involve a high number of targets.

Spotrac projected AAV: $3 million-$14.8 million

$3 million-$14.8 million Best team fits: Texans, Commanders, Bears, Rams, Raiders, Patriots, Titans

Age: 31 | Season: 11th | Current Team: Buffalo Bills

Yes, Amari Cooper is fresh off the worst season of his career with 547 yards receiving following consecutive 1,100-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 with the Cleveland Browns. Yes, Jerry Jeudy broke out for a career year in Cleveland after Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills midseason. However, in a shallow wide receiver market, Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, is still one of the top options given his health and recent production prior to a year from hell with the Browns in 2024. He clearly didn't ever get up to speed with the Bills' playbook following the in-season trade, but Cooper still has plenty of juice to be a strong No. 2 receiver for a team with an established No. 1. A reunion with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys could work as well as teams like the Washington Commanders, who have Terry McLaurin, and the Chicago Bears, who have DJ Moore.

Spotrac projected AAV: $14.8 million-$22.5 million

$14.8 million-$22.5 million Best team fits: Cowboys, Commanders, Bears, Cardinals, Chargers

Age: 29 | Season: 8th | Current Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin has always operated in Mike Evans' shadow with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but before he dislocated his ankle in Week 7, he was leading the entire NFL in catches with 50. Godwin was second in the league in yards receiving at the time with 576 and tied for third in receiving touchdowns with five. If healthy, he showcased that he could operate as a team's No. 1 option in 2024, and he's always been highly regarded as a teammate. Godwin could be key in a developing team making a leap (Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers), and he could bolster a true contender like the Washington Commanders or return to the Buccaneers to continue thriving alongside Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Spotrac projected AAV: $19 million-$23 million

$19 million-$23 million Best team fits: Buccaneers, Commanders, Cardinals, Bears, Raiders, Chargers, Raiders

Age: 26 | Season: 6th | Current Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is the only surefire WR1 who could be available as a free agent this spring. He caught 73 passes for 911 yards receiving and 10 receiving touchdowns last season while only playing in 12 games as he dealt with some nagging ankle and hamstring injuries. Higgins' 75.9 receiving yards per game average was the ninth best in the NFL, among those who played in at least 10 games, and he was one of only seven players with at least 900 yards receiving and 10 receiving touchdowns in 2024. The other six were teammate Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brian Thomas Jr., Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans.

Higgins is a plug-and-play No. 1 wide receiver for any team who ponies up the money to sign him, should he actually hit the open market. The Bengals are reportedly leaning toward using the franchise tag on Higgins for the second year in a row if they are unable to extend him.