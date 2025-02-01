Many of the NFL's best players are putting their talents on display during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, a multi-day competition between the AFC and NFC.

The two conferences competed in six skills challenges Thursday night and will compete in four more on Sunday before facing off in a flag football game. The NFC will enter Sunday with a 14-7 lead over the AFC following Thursday night's exploits. One of the biggest performances on Thursday night was turned in by Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who led the NFC to a victory in the night's first skills challenge.

Peyton Manning is once again coaching the AFC squad, while the NFC team will continued to be led by Eli Manning. Last year, Eli's NFC squad posted a 64-59 win over Manning's AFC team in the highest-scoring Pro Bowl of all time. The AFC lost despite posting a 50-34 win in the flag football showdown.

2025 Pro Bowl results: Jared Goff, Josh Jacobs help NFC grab early lead over AFC in new format Jordan Dajani

Here's how you can follow the action in real time.

Where to watch Pro Bowl Games

Date: Sunday, Feb. Jan. 2 | Time: 3-6 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC | Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Along with the flag football game, Sunday's skill competitions include: EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Challenge, Punt Perfect, The Great Football Race and Tug-of-War.