After one week of voting, reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson is leading all NFL players in fan votes for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. So far, Jackson has received 44,681 votes, nearly 4,000 more than Ravens teammate Derrick Henry, who edged out Eagles running back Saquon Barkley for the runner-up spot.

Bills quarterback and possible MVP front-runner Josh Allen is fourth in the voting, while Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rounds out the top five. The top-five teams that received the most votes so far are the Lions, Ravens, Chiefs, Vikings and Steelers, respectively.

Here's a complete rundown of the top vote-getters by position so far. Fans can continue to vote up until Monday, Dec, 23.

Offense

Defense

Special teams