After one week of voting, reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson is leading all NFL players in fan votes for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. So far, Jackson has received 44,681 votes, nearly 4,000 more than Ravens teammate Derrick Henry, who edged out Eagles running back Saquon Barkley for the runner-up spot.
Bills quarterback and possible MVP front-runner Josh Allen is fourth in the voting, while Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rounds out the top five. The top-five teams that received the most votes so far are the Lions, Ravens, Chiefs, Vikings and Steelers, respectively.
Here's a complete rundown of the top vote-getters by position so far. Fans can continue to vote up until Monday, Dec, 23.
Offense
|Position
|Conference
|Player
|Team
QB
AFC
Lamar Jackson
Ravens
QB
NFC
RB
AFC
Derrick Henry
Ravens
RB
NFC
Saquon Barkley
Eagles
FB
AFC
Chiefs
FB
NFC
WR
AFC
WR
NFC
Vikings
TE
AFC
TE
NFC
49ers
T
AFC
T
NFC
Lions
G
AFC
Chiefs
G
NFC
Lions
C
AFC
Chiefs
C
NFC
Lions
Defense
Position
Conference
Player
Team
DE
AFC
Bengals
DE
NFC
49ers
DT
AFC
DT
NFC
OLB
AFC
Steelers
OLB
NFC
Vikings
ILB
AFC
Ravens
ILB
NFC
49ers
CB
AFC
Ravens
CB
NFC
Vikings
SS
AFC
Ravens
SS
NFC
FS
AFC
Bills
|FS
|NFC
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
Special teams
|Position
|Conference
|Player
|Team
K
AFC
Steelers
K
NFC
P
AFC
P
NFC
LS
AFC
Chiefs
LS
NFC
Vikings
RS
AFC
RS
NFC
Cowboys
ST
AFC
Steelers
ST
NFC
Lions