NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
USATSI

After one week of voting, reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson is leading all NFL players in fan votes for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. So far, Jackson has received 44,681 votes, nearly 4,000 more than Ravens teammate Derrick Henry, who edged out Eagles running back Saquon Barkley for the runner-up spot. 

Bills quarterback and possible MVP front-runner Josh Allen is fourth in the voting, while Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rounds out the top five. The top-five teams that received the most votes so far are the Lions, Ravens, Chiefs, Vikings and Steelers, respectively. 

Here's a complete rundown of the top vote-getters by position so far. Fans can continue to vote up until Monday, Dec, 23. 

Offense

PositionConferencePlayerTeam

QB

AFC

Lamar Jackson

Ravens

QB

NFC 

Jayden Daniels 

Commanders

RB

AFC

Derrick Henry

Ravens

RB

NFC

Saquon Barkley

Eagles

FB

AFC

Carson Steele

Chiefs

FB

NFC 

Kyle Juszczyk

49ers

WR

AFC

Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals

WR

NFC

Justin Jefferson 

Vikings

TE

AFC

Brock Bowers

Raiders

TE

NFC

George Kittle

49ers

T

AFC 

Joe Alt

Chargers

T

NFC

Penei Sewell

Lions 

G

AFC 

Joe Thuney 

Chiefs

G

NFC

Kevin Zeitler

Lions 

C

AFC

Creed Humphrey 

Chiefs

C

NFC

Frank Ragnow

Lions 

Defense

Position

Conference

Player

Team

DE

AFC

Trey Hendrickson

Bengals

DE

NFC

Nick Bosa

49ers

DT

AFC

Quinnen Williams

Jets

DT

NFC

Dexter Lawrence

Giants

OLB

AFC

T.J. Watt

Steelers

OLB 

NFC

Andrew Van Ginkel 

Vikings

ILB

AFC

Roquan Smith

Ravens

ILB

NFC

Fred Warner

49ers

CB

AFC

Marlon Humphrey 

Ravens

CB

NFC

Byron Murphy 

Vikings

SS

AFC

Kyle Hamilton

Ravens

SS

NFC

Budda Baker 

Cardinals

FS

AFC

Damar Hamlin 

Bills 

FSNFCXavier McKinney Packers 

Special teams 

PositionConferencePlayerTeam

K

AFC

Chris Boswell 

Steelers

K

NFC

Brandon Aubrey 

Cowboys

P

AFC

Tommy Townsend 

Texans

P

NFC

Matthew Hayball 

Saints 

LS

AFC

James Winchester 

Chiefs

LS

NFC

Andrew DePaola 

Vikings

RS

AFC

Jha'Quan Jackson

Titans

RS

NFC

KaVontae Turpin

Cowboys 

ST

AFC

Miles Killebrew

Steelers

ST

NFC

Sione Vaki 

Lions 