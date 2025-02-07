The Pro Football Hall of Fame will welcome four new members into its exclusive fraternity this summer. Three modern-era candidates and a senior candidate will make up the 2025 Hall of Fame class that will be honored this year in Canton, Ohio.

This year's class includes two offensive and two defensive players. Surprisingly, this year's class does not include a quarterback (specifically Eli Manning, who was eligible for the first time) or a receiver despite a slew of deserving wideouts still waiting for their call to Canton. No coaches or contributors were selected, either.

Here's a look at the entire induction class.

DE Jared Allen

An elite pass rusher, Allen retired with 136 career sacks. He twice led the NFL in the sacks and also led the league in tackles for loss and forced fumbles.

CB Eric Allen

Allen was named to six Pro Bowls over a seven-year span from 1989-95. Allen picked off 54 passes during his career and led the league in picks on two separate occasions.

TE Antonio Gates

One of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history, Gates is first all-time among tight ends in career touchdown catches. He is also third all-time among tight ends in career receptions and fourth in career receiving yards.

WR Sterling Sharpe (senior selection)

Sharpe was one of the NFL's most productive receivers during the late '80s and into the 1990s. A three-time All-Pro, Sharpe led the NFL in receptions three times and in touchdown catches on multiple occasions. In 1992, Sharpe achieved the "triple crown" by leading the NFL in receptions (108), receiving yards (1,461) and touchdown catches (13). Injuries forced Sharpe to retire at age 29 after seven seasons, all with the Packers.