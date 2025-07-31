Football is back. While NFL training camps are just gaining steam as many teams transition to fully padded action, two of the league's 32 clubs will hit the field for an actual game this week: It's the Detroit Lions versus the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the official opener for this year's preseason slate.

Wait, what? Football in July? That's right: This week's Hall of Fame contest isn't just a ceremonial affair coinciding with the enshrinement of this year's Hall of Fame inductees; it's also the first chance to get a look at the 2025 Chargers and Lions at full speed. Key starters like Justin Herbert are expected to rest in anticipation of the regular season, but plenty of others will be suited up.

How, exactly, can you tune in for the first football of the 2025 season? Which Chargers and Lions players could be keys to the contest? Here's everything you need to know regarding the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game:

Where to watch and stream

Date: Thursday, July 30

Thursday, July 30 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio) TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

NBC | Fubo (Start watching, save $20!) Odds: Lions -1.5, O/U 32.5 (via DraftKings)

Key players to watch

Chargers QB Trey Lance

The former No. 3 overall draft pick is set to make his Chargers debut after Los Angeles announced him as the starting quarterback against Detroit. Last seen as a Dallas Cowboys reserve, Lance has had "a heck of a camp" as Justin Herbert's new backup, per coach Jim Harbaugh. Once tabbed the future of the San Francisco 49ers, he's still just 25 years old.

Lions QB Hendon Hooker

Jared Goff is entrenched as the Lions quarterback, but there's a battle brewing for the top job behind him. Hooker, a 2023 third-round pick who once starred at Tennessee, has thrown just nine passes over his first two NFL seasons. He's also been splitting camp reps with journeyman Kyle Allen. This could be his best opportunity to take a step forward in the competition.

Chargers RB Omarion Hampton

A first-round pick of the Chargers this spring, Hampton is on track to lead Los Angeles' backfield on Thursday. Not only that, but the North Carolina product could be end up being a headliner of the team's offense throughout 2025. The Chargers also added veteran Najee Harris at running back, but Harris is sidelined indefinitely thanks to an offseason fireworks mishap that left him injured.