The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers (+3, 47.5) open their seasons with an AFC West rivalry showdown in the 2025 NFL Sao Paulo Game on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Corinthians Arena. The game features a loaded NFL DFS player pool, with some of the biggest names in the sport like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, Justin Herbert, and Ladd McConkey leading the way. Building successful NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks will require owners to find the right mix of high-priced players and low-cost values. Who are the top NFL DFS sleepers for Friday?

Finding undervalued players at a cheap price is still the key to building a winning NFL DFS strategy in Showdown contests -- especially with this matchup featuring so many big-name players. Should you target big names like Mahomes, Kelce, or Herbert for 2025 NFL Sao Paulo Game DFS lineups?

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, player stacks for Chargers vs. Chiefs

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers is Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 29-year-old has been particularly effective against the Chargers throughout his career. In 12 games against Los Angeles, the former Texas Tech standout is averaging 272.5 passing yards, 2.25 touchdown passes, and 0.58 interceptions per game with a passer rating of 101.1.

Since taking over as Kansas City's full-time starter, Mahomes has quickly become one of the NFL's most accomplished quarterbacks. He has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles and five of the last six AFC Championships. Known for his strong arm, mobility, and playmaking ability, Mahomes remains a dominant force in the league. See who else to roster right here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The second-year pro out of Georgia burst onto the NFL scene in 2024, quickly emerging as the top target in Los Angeles' offense. McConkey finished his rookie season with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.

McConkey only faced the Chiefs once in 2024, but was highly effective in that single appearance. In the Chargers' 17-10 loss, the 23-year-old caught five passes on seven targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. He enters the 2025 season as the unquestioned No. 1 target for Herbert, and Kaylor expects him to see double-digit targets on Friday.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Chiefs

