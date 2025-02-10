The Philadelphia Eagles sure found their "Inner Excellence" in the first half, steamrolling the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-0, at the break. Just before these two teams strolled into the locker room for halftime of Super Bowl LIX, A.J. Bown was able to extend Philadelphia's lead with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.

After celebrating with his teammates on the field, the wideout was seen once again reading "Inner Excellence" by Jim Murphy on the sideline.

Brown was first spotted reading the book during Philadelphia's wild-card matchup against the Green Bay Packers earlier this postseason. Naturally, given how uncommon it is to see an NFL player reading on the sideline like he's at a local coffee shop, it immediately went viral, and the book surged in popularity.

As the attention around Brown's reading habits grew, Murphy, who has since formed a kinship with Brown, was even spotted at Eagles practice and attended their divisional round contest with the Los Angeles Rams.

Brown's 12-yard touchdown came after the Eagles defense picked off Patrick Mahomes for the second time in the first half, giving the Eagles a commanding lead at halftime of Super Bowl LIX. As for Brown, that was the receiver's second catch of the night. He concluded the first two quarters with 34 yards to go along with that score.