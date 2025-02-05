The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are two of the most accomplished franchises of the last decade and will meet at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9. Kansas City has the chance to become the first team in NFL history to win the Lombardi Trophy three seasons in a row, while Philadelphia is looking for its second Super Bowl and making its second appearance in the title game in three years. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites in the 2025 Super Bowl odds, down a half-point from the opener, with an over-under of 48.5, but there are plenty of 2025 Super Bowl prop bets to target.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had two rushing touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game and is a +400 longshot in the 2025 Super Bowl anytime TD odds at FanDuel. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley broke opened the game with a 60-yard touchdown run in the NFC Championship Game and is the +430 favorite in the Eagles vs. Chiefs first touchdown scorer odds and +280 to score twice. Before placing your Chiefs vs. Eagles anytime touchdown props or first TD bets for Super Bowl 2025, you'll want to see the Super Bowl 59 projections from the model at SportsLine.

One NFL Championship Weekend anytime touchdown prop we can reveal: The model likes Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (+150) to score for its 2025 Super Bowl anytime touchdown picks. Worthy has been the most heavily involved Kansas City wide receiver in the postseason, catching 11 passes on 13 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Travis Kelce has been targeted 12 times, while every other player on the roster has three targets or less in the playoffs.

Worthy also scored a touchdown in his final two games during the regular season, finding the end zone against Houston and Pittsburgh. The Super Bowl has a high betting total, and a shootout will create even more value on Worthy to score at some point in the game. His implied odds to score are 39.2%, but the model has him scoring in well over 50% of simulations. See more 2025 Super Bowl TD props here.

