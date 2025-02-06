Super Bowl 59 is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from New Orleans, and the betting element is a major part of what makes The Big Game a national pastime. Betting on the spread, over/under or money line remain popular options, but the past decade has seen a bump in interest in Super Bowl props. Including 2025 Super Bowl prop bets in your Super Bowl parlays will be on the menu for many bettors, and the right combination of Eagles vs. Chiefs picks can lead to sizable parlay payouts.

The latest 2025 Super Bowl odds from the SportsLine Consensus lead list Kansas City as the 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 48.5, down one from the opening line. Kansas City is the -123 favorite on the money line (risk $123 to win $100), while the Eagles are +104 underdogs. Popular Super Bowl 59 player props include rushing yards for Saquon Barkley (over/under 110.5) and passing yards for Patrick Mahomes (over/under 250.5). First team to score, anytime touchdown scorers and MVP are among the other popular Chiefs vs. Eagles prop bets on the board. See the latest odds, picks, props, and more here.

With hundreds of options to utilize in 2025 Super Bowl parlays, SportsLine's advanced NFL model has done the hard work for you, simulating this matchup 10,000 times and finding the best picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs parlays.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2025 Super Bowl on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and betting apps could have seen strong returns at their best sports betting apps.

Now, the model has revealed its 10 best parlay picks for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles that you can see below

The top 10 Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl 59 parlay picks

Here are the best values SportsLine's model found when looking for Super Bowl 59 picks that can be included in parlays.

Take Eagles +1.5 (-110)

The Eagles cover in 54% of simulations

Take Over 49 points (-110)

The Over hits in 54% of simulations

Take Eagles Team Total Over 23.5 (-122)

The Eagles projects the Eagles to score 27 points

Take Isiah Pacheco Over 20.5 rushing yards (-110)

Pacheco runs for 36 yards in the simulations

Take Saquon Barkley Over 110.5 rushing yards (-110)

Barkley runs for 129 yards in the simulations

Take Jalen Hurts Under 211.5 passing yards (-110)

Hurts throws for 163 yards in the simulations

Take DeAndre Hopkins Over 11.5 receiving yards (-110)

Hopkins has 22 receiving yards in the simulations

Take Dallas Goedert Under 51.5 receiving yards (-110)

Goedert has 43 receiving yards in the simulations

Take Xavier Worthy as an Anytime TD scorer (+150)

Worthy scores in 54% of simulations

Take A.J. Brown as an Anytime TD scorer (+175)

Brown scores in 58% of simulations

