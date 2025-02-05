NEW ORLEANS -- Seven years after attending the Philadelphia Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl victory, Carson Wentz is back on the NFL's biggest stage, this time as Patrick Mahomes' backup. But after two straight seasons in a No. 2 role, is the former MVP candidate ready for another shot as "the guy"?

"Whatever comes, we'll worry about that in seven or eight days, whatever that timeframe is," Wentz told CBS Sports at the Caesars Superdome this week. "I'm just enjoying this week, I'm not gonna lie. It's been a fun year. Again, a different role. ... But I feel confident in my abilities. I'm one play away, but I'm locked in on trying to help the team win any way I can to finish."

The 32-year-old Wentz, who spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles, added that he's found "peace" in whatever role he holds, both now and moving forward, as a result of his journey. The former first-round draft pick has endured an oft-bumpy ride since his early days as an Eagles star, bouncing between four different teams over his last four seasons.

"My wife and my kids, that's been my rock, but my faith in Jesus -- good times, bad times, the adventure that this career has led me on -- my faith in Jesus has just been everything," Wentz explained. "I'm just trusting that He's got a plan. It might not be my plan, it might not be the way I want it to go, but it's His plan, and I can just trust it. And I've seen the fruit of that in my life -- that peace in my life, whether it's playing on Sundays, backing up, sitting at home on the couch for half a year [like I did] last year, all those things. I'm just grateful to be out here."

It's helped, Wentz added, that he's connected so seamlessly with Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs' backup quarterback this season, working alongside one of the most accomplished signal-callers of all time.

"Patrick's been awesome," Wentz said. "Him and his family, they do a lot for all the other families on the team. Even in our quarterback room, almost everybody in there has kids. So it's fun to bond over life. … Our kids are all very similar in age, too. We were just talking about potty training earlier this morning. We talk about real-life stuff, and it's been fun."