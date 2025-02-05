Super Bowls can define careers. Perhaps no one knows that better than former Jets quarterback Joe Namath. While he was ahead of his time as far as passing is concerned, Namath probably wouldn't be in the Hall of Fame if not for Super Bowl III and his role in the greatest upset in the history of pro football.

Namath's pregame guarantee of a Jets upset -- and he and his teammates backing it up with a win -- only added to his legend and undoubtedly contributed to his gold jacket and bronze bust in Canton, Ohio. He is one of several players whose place in the Hall of Fame can largely be attributed to their performances in Super Bowls.

Several players will look to make a similar impact in Super Bowl LIX. While a few players who will play on Sunday are already locks, several more can bolster their future case for Canton by putting together a strong performance on sports' biggest stage. Winning the game matters, too, which is something every member of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will try to do when the ball is kicked off from New Orleans.

Here's a look at several significant players on both teams and their current Hall of Fame status, in my humble opinion.

Hall of Fame locks

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.5 YDs 3928 TD 26 INT 11 YD/Att 6.76 View Profile

He's only 29, but Patrick Mahomes' legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks is NFL history is already secured. At this point, Mahomes is working toward entering the argument as the greatest of all time, a mantle Tom Brady currently holds. Mahomes can help strengthen his argument by becoming the first starting QB to win three straight Super Bowls.

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 121 REC 93 REC YDs 984 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Like Mahomes, Travis Kelce's place in Canton is already secured. One of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history, Kelce is also one of the most productive pass catchers in playoff history. Last postseason, he surpassed the immortal Jerry Rice in career playoff catches.

It's a toss-up

Brandon Graham's career is interesting. He's had incredible longevity, has been very productive and in 2017 helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl. Graham's one Pro Bowl selection is the only thing keeping him from being a Hall of Fame lock, as we know that voters put significant weight on individual accolades.

Graham is undoubtedly an Eagles legend. It'll be interesting to see if Hall of Fame voters deem his career worthy of Canton when he is eligible for induction.

Lane Johnson's career includes six Pro Bowls, two All-Pros and a Super Bowl win. While those are pretty impressive bona fides, it's hard for offensive linemen to receive Hall of Fame consideration. Like every player on this list, a win on Sunday would go a long way for his future Hall of Fame chances. It does help that Johnson has played a big role in Saquon Barkley's record-setting season.

Close, but not there yet

Chris Jones is closer than you might think. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with 80.5 career sacks under his belt. His three Super Bowls only strengthen his future case for Canton.

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 345 Yds 2005 TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Barkley has significantly increased his odds at being a future Hall of Famer this season. The ninth running back in history to rush for over 2,000 yards in the regular season, Barkley is 30 rushing yards away from breaking Hall of Fame Terrell Davis' 26-year-old record for the most rushing yards ever gained in a season when you include the postseason. A win on Sunday would go a long way for Barkley's future Hall of Fame chances.

Has potential, but more work needs to be done

While his career is still in its infancy, Creed Humphrey is already making a strong Hall of Fame case for himself. The 2024 All-Pro has already been named to three Pro Bowls and is one win away from third second Super Bowl ring. His presence since coming to Kansas City has done wonders for Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City's offense.

Joe Thuney has the rings but is lacking individual accolades that voters often look too much at. He won two rings as a starter with the Patriots, but didn't start getting Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition until his past three years with the Chiefs. If he can add a few Pro Bowls to his list of bona fides, Thuney will have a convincing Hall of Fame case when his career is said and done.

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 68.7 YDs 2903 TD 18 INT 5 YD/Att 8.04 View Profile

Super Bowls define quarterbacks more than any other position. If Hurts is able to win Sunday's game, that'll have big implications on his future Hall of Fame chances. But even as things currently stand, Hurts is just one of three active starting quarterbacks who have led their team to multiple Super Bowls. He is also one of the most versatile quarterbacks in NFL history, with 55 career touchdown runs.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 97 REC 67 REC YDs 1079 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

A.J. Brown has quickly become one of the NFL's premier receivers. A three-time Pro Bowler, Brown eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for a fifth time in 2024 despite missing four games. Like Barkley, a Super Bowl win (and a big performance on Sunday) would do wonders for his future Hall of Fame candidacy.

Zack Baun is similar to James Farrior, whose career took off after he was traded to the Steelers. Farrior enjoyed a borderline Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh, and it appears that Baun is on his way to having similar success in Philadelphia. But he's got a lot of work to do if he is going to garner future Hall of Fame consideration.