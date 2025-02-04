The Kansas City Chiefs will have their best outfits ready for Super Bowl LIX, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' pregame attire will carry some sentimental value. During Super Bowl media days, Hopkins said he will wear a jacket left to him by his father, who died more than three decades ago.

While fielding questions at media days, Hopkins was asked by former NFL wideout Brandon Marshall if he had anything special to wear Sunday. That's when Hopkins revealed his father, who passed away in 1992, left him a mink jacket.

Hopkins decided to wear it to his wedding or the Super Bowl, and the latter happened to come first.

"My dad died in 1992, and he left me a couple things," Hopkins said. "One of the things he left me was a mink jacket. I always said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first. Obviously, I'm not married, I'll wear my daddy's mink jacket."

Hopkins has waited a long time for the chance to break out his father's mink jacket. This is Hopkins' 12th NFL season and his fifth playoff appearance.

When Hopkins began this season on the Titans, it looked like he would have to wait another year to get a shot at the Super Bowl. Then he was traded to the Chiefs mid-season, and now he is one win away from lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Since joining the Chiefs, Hopkins has totaled 41 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns.