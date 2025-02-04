Super Bowl opening night with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was certainly one for the books. Saquon Barkley revealed that his favorite color is red, Dallas Goedert still has zero idea who Taylor Swift is and Jameis Winston established himself as the best NFL reporter in the country. We also had an interesting moment where a journalist turned the tables for star tight end Travis Kelce.

On Monday night, Kelce was asked if he could ask the media one question, what would it be? The one inquiry Kelce had for journalists was, "Why are you guys leaning into this whole ref thing?"

Kelce is referring to the conspiracy theory that NFL officials have favored the Chiefs more than their opponents. No, Brett Veach doesn't have the officials on payroll, but there have been several questionable calls that went in Kansas City's favor over the past two postseason games.

In the divisional round, the Houston Texans racked up 82 penalty yards on eight penalties in their 23-14 loss to Kansas City. Will Anderson Jr. was penalized for roughing the passer on a play many argued was clean, and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o was penalized for unnecessary roughness on Patrick Mahomes, even though he hit a Texans teammate in the helmet. In the AFC Championship vs. the Buffalo Bills, the most controversial call was not a penalty, but a ruling. Early in the fourth quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to pick up a first down via quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1, but the officials ruled he was short.

The Chiefs have been penalized a total of nine times for 50 yards in their two playoff games, while their opponents have been penalized 14 times for 130 yards. On Monday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said it was "ridiculous" that some believe the Chiefs benefit from the officials.

"This sort of reminds me a little bit of the script," Goodell said. "That I write a script and that I have a script for the entire season. I think for a lot of ... those theories are things that happen on social media and they get a new life. ... Nobody wants it to be their theory. I think it reflects a lot of the fans' passion. And it's also a reminder for us how important officiating is. I think the men and women who officiate in the NFL are outstanding.

"It's a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously. But at the end of the day, it's something we always have to continue to work on, how do we make our officiating better at all times."