After a year's worth of noise about the Chiefs getting too many calls and preferential treatment from NFL officials, the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX was a veritable fever pitch around the fairness of officiating in Kansas City games. Roger Goodell got asked several questions about the refs, current NFL players suggested the outcomes of games were rigged, the refs union had to release a statement, and it felt like every Chiefs player was being forced to talk about the issue.

In the wake of the Eagles' 40-22 destruction of the Chiefs on Sunday night, at least one Chiefs player is still talking about the refs. DeAndre Hopkins, speaking to the media after the Super Bowl, wanted to know if the media was going to talk about the "touchy calls" that went against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

"I saw a lot of things in the media about the refs, but obviously, what y'all gonna say now about the refs and us? When there was a lot of touchy calls. Are y'all gonna report that? Are y'all gonna talk about the refs now?"

My my my how the turntables.

Let's be frank here: this ain't it. Complaining about the refs after getting drubbed for the entirety of the game is a terrible look. The Chiefs didn't lose because of the officiating in this game, even if it's possible -- and maybe even likely -- the refs in this Super Bowl were absolutely not going to be a factor in helping the Chiefs win.

The lengthy, public discussion about the Chiefs and the refs probably didn't do Kansas City any favors. But make no mistake: the Eagles beat the pants off the Chiefs in this game, from start to finish. It was never close and officiating had nothing to do with it.

Kansas City finished with seven penalties for 75 yards and the Eagles finished with eight penalties for 59 yards. The Chiefs' undoing was their inability to move the ball on offense against an elite Philly defense. Patrick Mahomes threw a terrible pick-six and then threw an even worse interception down by the goal line.

The Chiefs lost because the Eagles were better and the refs weren't ever a factor in this game.