Super Bowl 59 will take place on Sunday in New Orleans with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. It's the second time these two teams have met at the Super Bowl in the last three years. Patrick Mahomes took home Super Bowl MVP honors in a 38-35 win for Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII the first time around. Mahomes threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns while adding 44 rushing yards. NFL DFS lineups that rostered Mahomes were at a huge advantage in that year's Super Bowl DFS contests. This time around, the Eagles have a dynamic weapon that wasn't around the first time in All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season and was one of the most popular NFL DFS picks for Showdown DFS contests all season long. How much DFS exposure should you have to Mahomes and Barkley in your 2025 Super Bowl DFS lineups and Super Bowl DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Achane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). This postseason, he was all over slate-breaking efforts from Ravens running back Derrick Henry (186-2) and Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (9-197-1). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Super Bowl LIX matchup of Chiefs vs. Eagles and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, player stacks for Eagles vs. Chiefs

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Super Bowl 59 is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The former Penn State star was dominant during the regular season, rushing for a league-high 2,005 yards. He added 33 catches for 278 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. Barkley added a dimension that was missing from Philadelphia's offense that now makes the Eagles arguably the most explosive offense in the NFL.

Barkley has continued his run of outstanding play in the postseason. In three playoff games, the three-time Pro Bowler has produced at a level that puts him in the lead for postseason rushing yards (442) and rushing touchdowns (5). Barkley has been a workhorse all season long, and Kaylor expects another heavy workload for Barkley in Super Bowl LIX. See who else to roster right here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The three-time Super Bowl MVP is one of the most gifted passers in league history, and he is making a strong case to challenge Tom Brady as the best big game quarterback in NFL history. In the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win, Mahomes proved to willing to do whatever his team needed, throwing for 245 yards and a touchdown, and rushing for 43 yards and two scores.

Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP award when he led the Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. In that game, he threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 44 yards on six carries. Mahomes has a deep understanding of Andy Reid's offensive system, and Kaylor expects the 29-year-old quarterback to once again shine on the biggest stage in American professional sports. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Super Bowl Sunday.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value?