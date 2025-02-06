With Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles taking place Sunday, daily Fantasy football players have just one more opportunity this season to enter NFL DFS lineups into potentially lucrative NFL DFS contests. Kickoff for Super Bowl 2025 is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is loaded with big-name players like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce. While most lineups will feature one or more of those players, they key to a successful NFL DFS strategy is correctly identifying NFL DFS sleepers and adding them to your NFL DFS stacks. Can Barkley continue his run of dominant fantasy performances? Will Mahomes and Kelce once again prove to be the top Super Bowl DFS picks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Achane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). This postseason, he was all over slate-breaking efforts from Ravens running back Derrick Henry (186-2) and Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (9-197-1). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Super Bowl LIX matchup of Chiefs vs. Eagles and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Super Bowl picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, player stacks for Eagles vs. Chiefs

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Super Bowl 59 is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The former Penn State standout was massively productive in his first season in Philadelphia, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. He also caught 33 passes for 278 yards and two scores.

Barkley's dominant play carried over to the postseason where he leads the NFL in playoff rushing yards (442) and playoff rushing touchdowns (5). He will be facing a Chiefs defense in Super Bowl 59 that is allowing 148.0 rushing yards per game during the postseason. Kaylor is expecting the Philadelphia offense to once again run through Barkley on Sunday. See who else to roster right here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 29-year-old signal caller is no stranger to the big stage, and has already won three Super Bowl MVP awards in his illustrious career. In Kansas City's victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 44 yards on six carries.

Mahomes hasn't been as statistically dominant this season, but he remains the best big game quarterback of his era. Mahomes was dominant in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 245 yards and a touchdown, and rushing for 43 yards and two scores. Mahomes will be facing a Philadelphia defense that is allowing 245.7 passing yards per game during the playoffs. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Super Bowl Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's Super Bowl NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from SportsLine's proven DFS expert who won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.