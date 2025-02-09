NEW ORLEANS -- Taylor Swift may have moved from country to pop long ago, but one of her boyfriend's Super Bowl LIX opponents could soon enter her original music territory. Months after lending his vocals to multiple tracks on former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's charity Christmas album, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson told CBSSports.com with a smile that he might explore his own country album down the road.

"Yeah, maybe with Chris Long," Johnson said, just as his former Eagles teammate and fellow Super Bowl LII champion interrupted an interview session to greet his old friend. "He can jump in and sing some George Jones with me."

Long, by the way, quickly endorsed the idea, insisting to reporters in the area that Johnson is "very good" as a vocalist, pointing to the lineman's work on not one but two Eagles-themed Christmas albums.

A country album wouldn't necessarily be a major stretch for Johnson, considering how prominently he featured alongside Kelce and fellow Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata for the holiday records.

Funny enough, Kelce's brother, Travis, who's been dating Swift since last NFL season, has also appeared on each of the last two Eagles Christmas albums. His latest cameo came in collaboration with Kelce, Johnson and Mailata and Boyz II Men on the song "It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)," released this past Christmas.