PHILADELPHIA -- Saquon Barkley had a goal to pass Terrell Davis for the most rushing yards in a season in NFL history. The Philadelphia Eagles running back accomplished the feat in Super Bowl LIX.

Barkley has the most rushing yards in a season (including playoffs). He needed just 30 rushing yards in Sunday's game to pass Davis, who set the mark with 2,476 yards in 1998, and Barkley eclipsed that mark with his two-yard run just before halftime.

The record stood for 26 years before Barkley passed the mark.

Only Davis entered Sunday with more rushing yards in a season than Barkley (including playoffs). Barkley entered the game with 2,447 rushing yards this season (including playoffs), second-most in NFL history.

Barkley is the ninth player with 2,000 rush yards in a season, finishing with 2,005 rushing yards on the year -- the eighth-most rushing yards in a regular season in NFL history. He was 101 yards shy of passing Eric Dickerson's single-season mark of 2,105, but rested heading into the final week of the regular season.

Breaking Davis' record likely makes up for it, especially in the Super Bowl. Here are the single-season rushing yards leaders in NFL history (including playoffs).

Most rushing yards in a season (including playoffs)