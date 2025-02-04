NEW ORLEANS -- Reed Blankenship is the total package on the back end of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-contending defense. One year after leading the team in tackles, he logged a career-high four interceptions this season, pairing with C.J. Gardner-Johnson to give the Birds one of the NFL's top safety duos. But his development as a face of the Eagles "D" began in a unique place across the country.

Blankenship, 25, went to high school in Lester, Alabama, a town with a population of 111 people. And during his time at West Limestone, he spent countless hours working the land. Years later, he credits those hours spent on farms owned by both family and friends for helping build both his strength and character.

"I think I was a sophomore or junior in high school," Blankenship told CBS Sports at the Eagles' team hotel ahead of Super Bowl LIX. "After workouts, we would go haul hay, five of us. And we were dog-tired throughout the whole day. It's just fun being around guys like that, just watching them work and having fun with it. Even though it's hot -- 90-something degrees outside -- we're still having fun. You're with the boys."

The mentality -- have fun, even while straining physically -- is present in Blankenship's current play style for the Eagles. Since arriving as an undrafted rookie out of Middle Tennessee in 2022, he's quickly emerged as one of the club's most well-rounded defenders. After three seasons, he's already totaled eight interceptions, 19 pass breakups and 225 tackles, solidifying himself as a long-term piece of the defense.